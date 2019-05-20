A Brief Schedule of what will happen to you when you wear a Light Colored Summer Suit

Got a light colored, summer suit you’re looking forward to wearing in the coming months? Be prepared that this is how your day is gonna sound if you wear it…

7:30 – “Nice Suit! Here’s your coffee.”

8:00 – “Nice Suit!”

8:06 – “Nice Suit! Looks very summery.”

8:07 – (fumbles coffee, almost spills on suit) sonofabitch

8:22 – “Nice Suit!”

8:45 – “Nice Suit!”

9:00 – “Lookin’ Sharp. I dig the suit”

9:12 – “Nice Suit!”

9:33 – “Looking very Dapper today” (heard especially if you run a site called Dappered)

9:45 – “Nice Suit!”

9:45:02 – “I was thinking the same thing. Nice Suit!”

10:01 – “Before we begin the meeting I would just like to say… nice suit.”

10:22 – “Nice Suit!”

10:34 – “Nice Suit!”

11:22 – “Nice summer suit!”

12:02 – “Nice Suit!”

12:12 – “Nice Suit!”

12:32 – (drips a little ketchup on pants) sonofabitch

12:34 – “Nice suit! Hey, looks like you got something on your pants.”

1:15 – “Nice Suit!”

2:22 – “I like your suit. Very summery.”

2:49 – “Nice Suit!”

3:03 – “Nice Suit!”

3:15 – Internet = HOW UNPROFESSIONAL WHARRGARBL (if you’re the chief executive of the U.S.)

3:27 – “Nice Suit!”

3:43 – “Nice Suit!”

4:20 – “Niiiiiiiiiicccce duds brooo.”

5:32 – “Woof Woof!” (Nice suit! Feed me.)

5:33 – “Meow” (Whatever, feed me.)

fin

Bottom line: If you’re an introvert or a sometimes introvert, a light colored summer suit might garner attention. And even if it’s positive attention, attention is still attention. Be warned if that’s not what you’re after on a particular day.

Shown at top: Banana Republic Core Temp Jacket & Pants in Stone ($208.20 for both pieces when 40% off). Now, for whatever reason, BR doesn’t currently carry both pieces in “stone.” The jacket is “stone,” but the pants are “bahama sand.” I don’t know if this current run of pants and jackets match. Mine did. Yours might not. Size is a 42R jacket, 34×30 slim pant on 5’10” / 200lbs. Chukkas are the Allen Edmonds x Massdrop Chukka in Snuff Suede.