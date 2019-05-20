A Brief Schedule of what will happen to you when you wear a Light Colored Summer Suit

Got a light colored, summer suit you’re looking forward to wearing in the coming months? Be prepared that this is how your day is gonna sound if you wear it…
7:30 – “Nice Suit! Here’s your coffee.”
8:00 – “Nice Suit!”
8:06 – “Nice Suit! Looks very summery.”
8:07 – (fumbles coffee, almost spills on suit) sonofabitch
8:22 – “Nice Suit!”
8:45 – “Nice Suit!”
9:00 – “Lookin’ Sharp. I dig the suit”
9:12 – “Nice Suit!”
9:33 – “Looking very Dapper today” (heard especially if you run a site called Dappered)
9:45 – “Nice Suit!”
9:45:02 – “I was thinking the same thing. Nice Suit!”
10:01 – “Before we begin the meeting I would just like to say… nice suit.”
10:22 – “Nice Suit!”
10:34 – “Nice Suit!”
11:22 – “Nice summer suit!”
12:02 – “Nice Suit!”
12:12 – “Nice Suit!”
12:32 – (drips a little ketchup on pants) sonofabitch
12:34 – “Nice suit! Hey, looks like you got something on your pants.”
1:15 – “Nice Suit!”
2:22 – “I like your suit. Very summery.”
2:49 – “Nice Suit!”
3:03 – “Nice Suit!”
3:15 – Internet = HOW UNPROFESSIONAL WHARRGARBL (if you’re the chief executive of the U.S.)
3:27 – “Nice Suit!”
3:43 – “Nice Suit!”
4:20 – “Niiiiiiiiiicccce duds brooo.”
5:32 – “Woof Woof!” (Nice suit! Feed me.)
5:33 – “Meow” (Whatever, feed me.)
fin
Bottom line: If you’re an introvert or a sometimes introvert, a light colored summer suit might garner attention. And even if it’s positive attention, attention is still attention. Be warned if that’s not what you’re after on a particular day.
Shown at top: Banana Republic Core Temp Jacket & Pants in Stone ($208.20 for both pieces when 40% off). Now, for whatever reason, BR doesn’t currently carry both pieces in “stone.” The jacket is “stone,” but the pants are “bahama sand.” I don’t know if this current run of pants and jackets match. Mine did. Yours might not. Size is a 42R jacket, 34×30 slim pant on 5’10” / 200lbs. Chukkas are the Allen Edmonds x Massdrop Chukka in Snuff Suede.