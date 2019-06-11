How To Wear It: Suede Loafers for Spring and Summer

NOTE: In terms of fit, I’d say these run about half a size large. Since they’re loafers, you want a snug, but not tight fit. And a 10.5D fit my normally 10.5D feet just a little too loose, but going down to a 10 should work for me.

We’re not talking boat shoes here. We’re not even talkin’ clunky, “Weejun” style penny loafers. We’re talking sleek without being pointy, comfy with or without socks, suede loafers for the warm weather ahead. BR’s Dellbrook Suede Loafer shown above and throughout this post are a fine example of this type of shoe. Dressed down from laced dress shoes for sure, but not schlumpy in the least. Could you wear them with shorts? Maybe, but sticking with chinos or trousers or even jeans is the safer way to go. As evidenced by these suggestions:

With a Polo & Lightweight Chinos

Wheelhouse stuff here. A perfect casual, but not frumpy or sloppy look for when temps start to heat up. Sockless or no shows or (gasp) socks are up to you.

With a Light Grey Suit

A super easy way to dress down a suit, but still look super polished and dressed up enough. It’s also a great way to get more use out of your suits. Would look terrific at a nice but not stuffy summer wedding, or out on the town for a warm summer night with drinks & dinner.

With Chinos & a Sportcoat

I call this look “Irish Mafia goes to Boca Raton for the weekend” (and have called it such when wearing it when someone offers a compliment). And whether you have an unkempt redhead look or not (the Irish connection), the dark polo under a light sportcoat + saturated colors does give off an interesting vibe. Not for everyone, but the ladies seem to like it if you’re capable of wearing it with an authentic (key word = authentic) level of not-give-a-F-ness.

With Lightweight & Light Color Everything when it gets HOT

For when it REALLY heats up. That sportcoat is made from the same fabric that BR’s famous core-temp chinos are made from. And it works. Really well. Keeps you nice and cool. Sure there’s not a ton of color going on here, but that’s kinda the point. Reflect those rays from the sun.

With Four Season Wool Trousers and a Contrasting Polo

A standard look that many men wear to business casual workplaces in the summer, but the suede loafers and slim (okay, skinny for some body types) trousers really keep it sleek, while also remaining timeless overall.

