Steal Alert: Persol PO0714 Folding Sunglasses for $79.99

The only question here is… how red is “red”?

Like, does that tortoise pattern look like ketchup and mustard in person?

That I don’t know. And since it’s Massdrop, you won’t find out until April, since these things don’t ship until then. And they’re final sale. So while eighty bucks is a pretty screamin’ deal on folding Persol Sunglasses (usually they run in the mid to high $100s from third party sellers), the color options might be less than subtle.

Looks pretty… red.

Red tortoise comes with those McQueen-like blue lenses.

Yellow tortoise comes with green lenses.

In general, the 714 are extremely well made in Italy, comfortable, and crazy convenient in the summertime if you’re taking sunglasses on and off, having to store them in a pocket, etc. That ability to fold in on itself really is pretty nifty. And truly useful. Sizes are either 54 mm (good for most medium and some large sized heads) and 52mm (better for smaller faces.)

That’s all. Carry on.