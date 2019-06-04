In Review: Target Goodfellow & Co Wool Blend Suits

NOTE: Goodfellow & Co is now offering three types of suits. Suit reviewed here is their highest end, “Choice” suit separates made from 51% wool, 47% poly, and 2% spandex. Fit is a 42R / 34×30 pant on 5’10” / 200lbs.

(pulls jacket and pants out of standard white plastic Target shipping bag)

Oh this feels pretty good. This fabric isn’t half bad at all. Good feel to it. Lightweight, but not scratchy. Non functioning sleeve buttons! Perfect. Lapels don’t seem razor thin either. Fully lined in poly, but that’s not unexpected at this price. Pant are slim leaning skinny, but that’s not terribly unexpected. And the shirt gripping waistband is impressive.

(puts on suit jacket)

Wait, this feels… off.

(looks in mirror)

And looks a little odd? Did they… They did.

They chopped the jacket tail.

(brings out tape measure.)

Target Goodfellow Slim Suit Jacket Back Length: 28.75″ (on a 42R)

Spier and Mackay Slim Suit Jacket Back Length: 30.1″ (on a 42R)

Some might think an inch and a quarter wouldn’t make a big difference, but, it sure does.

Well, damn. That’s it. Here are some other photos, but be warned. Short jackets. They’re a little boxy too, but that’s easy enough to fix at the tailor. Can’t fix the tail length though. Will these suits look good on some frames? For sure. But for many of us, it’s a hard pass. No matter the price.

Carry on.

Disco exposes many things. Including chopped suit jackets.

Size shown: 42R on 5’10” / 200 lbs.

Another inch of jacket length would really balance it out.

Fabric is pretty nice though. Doesn’t look or feel cheap. Impressive for the price.

“Just look natural.”

“Like this?”

…”No”

A bit boxy. Lowish armholes.

Not surprising for a super cheap suit, but, it’s the chopped jacket that makes it a “no” for many.

Good for those with true slim legs. Of which I do not have.

If you’ve got thicker legs? Don’t sneeze. You’ll blow the seat out.

fin.