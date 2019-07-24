Chinos, Chukkas, Polo #4 – It’s hot. Real hot.

Chinos, Chukkas, and a Polo is our ongoing series out to prove the benefits of this simple combination during the warmer months. There’s a million ways to do it, the benefits are numerous and significant, and it can be executed at all levels of style budgets. Head here for a further explanation of why this combo works, and click here for the growing archive. Got a suggestion for Chinos, Chukkas, & a Polo? Send those into joe@dappered.com.

The Polo: GapFit Breathe Pique Polo Shirt – $22 ($39.95). There are high hopes for these inexpensive tech polos from GAP. Got a favorite white or light gray polo that you stay cool in? Maybe it’s expensive. Maybe it’s dirt cheap. Whatever it is, if it fits well and it breathes and you don’t turn into a pile of stinky goo while wearing it, that’s the polo to wear when it’s blazing hot.

The Chinos: Bonobos Stretch Lightweight Chinos in Tahoe Blue – $66.30 w/ SOLSTICE15 ($78). Feels like a true chino, but has some engineering to the fabric to be cooler and more lightweight.

The Chukkas: Banana Republic Norman Suede Chukka Boot – $106.80 when 40% off ($178). Dead on perfect for this type of experiment. Suede uppers, but with that slim sole it’s a little sleeker than your standard Clarks crepe soled desert boot. Just arrived, so, might be excluded for a little while off and on.

The Sunglasses: Sunski Topekas Polarized – $68. Huge fan of these things. They’re basically sport shades styled to look a bit more dressed up. Polarized blue lenses. Matte tortoise frames. Subtle pads keep the things from sliding down your nose. Lightweight but not flimsy looking or feeling.

The Watch: Hamilton Khaki Pilot Pioneer Automatic – $569.97 ($1145). Skip that leather band when it’s blazing hot. Go for a NATO or rubber strap. This Hamilton is one heck of a looker, and almost half off via Nordstrom Rack. Too expensive? The Casio Diver would, once again, work great here.

The Briefcase: Made in the USA Bording Pass Flight Brief – $199. A waxed canvas, USA made briefcase that goes for a plenty fair price. Full review (and giveaway! squeal!) coming soon.

The Mattefier: Anthony Instant Fix Oil Control – $29.00. Unless you run oddly cold, you’re gonna sweat. So keep that forehead shine at arms length with some grease prevention. Well reviewed. Also, consider keeping a basic handkerchief on hand to wipe sweat away.

The Socks: Nordstrom Merino Blend Mid-Calf Socks in Navy – $12.50. A bit of simple contrast. And still super breathable and easy to take care of. (Wash cold, tumble dry low/cool or lay flat to dry.) Your feet will be really glad you went with merino instead of sweat hoarding cotton.

The Belt: Banana Republic Stretch Webb Plaque Belt – $32.70 when 40% off ($54.50). Every little bit of comfort counts on oppressively hot days. So go with something with a little stretch, and more exact fit-points than a standard leather belt.