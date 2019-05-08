The Best in Affordable Style from the Month that Was – April 2019

A wise man once asked: “What the hell just happened?” And for good reason. There is value in looking back. It gives us all a good gauge as to what is good, and more importantly, what is not good, going forward. Sure, the “clip show” is mostly a cheap (affordable?) device to create new content out of already published stuff. But it’s also a good way to catch up in case you missed something. So cue the flashback music. Here’s the very best from the month that was…

Always a highlight, but it seemed like this year’s sale was better than in years past? Lots of wheelhouse classics (and some updated monks) for $249. Meanwhile, as an addition to the big Anniversary Sale, Allen Edmonds dropped the prices on their MacKenzie and MacLellan wholecuts to… wait for it… $157. Yes, under $160 for wheelhouse, sleek, suit worthy, American made shoes. Twas bananas. But, like all good things, its over now. Until next time.

Not sure if this is still going on? But $25 for a three pack (and in some locations $19.99 for a three pack!) for some of the best underwear man has created is a hell of a deal. Usually they run about that price for just ONE PAIR. And they’re still worth it at that price. Sale is limited to the boxer briefs. Which is sadly a no go for many of us, since some quad and hamstrings will push those legs up to your groin right quick. But still.

Style changes with the seasons. Here’s how to adjust. From pants to suits to shoes to hair. Everything to get through the upcoming heat with a bit more ease.

Last month it was a stand alone style scenario. This month it feels even closer thanks to an all white UNIQLO polo and some bright blue pants (well, shorts actually). But still. WOO HOOOO!

Welcome to the four months when it seems like everyone is getting hitched. Between gifts and travel (all these young broke folks doing destination weddings need to cool their jets) and everything that goes into attending a wedding, your wallet might be feeling squeezed. So, a few suggestions on how to dress well without breaking the bank might be in order. Have fun and be safe this season. Enjoy the love train. Just try not to end up with the necktie around your head, rambo style, by the end of the evening.

Wheelhouse and then some. If we don’t do a polopalooza post every year, then I don’t know what the heck this site is about.

Old Navy has reportedly been doing so well that it’s separating from its BR/Gap siblings and flying solo. But does that translate to a significantly better product? I mean, Old Navy has improved over the last few years. But it can still be hit and miss (as is almost always the case with all super cheap clothing brands.) Head here for a review of the hits and the misses.

Want to play along? Send an email to joe@dappered.com with who you are, what you do, and what you'd like to submit. To be featured, we'll need a picture of you at work, as well as the details on what you're wearing/usually wear on the job.

Still going too. Authorized dealer, half off a bunch of models. Sigh.

STOP SETTING THE BAR SO HIGH. Seriously though, these two are hotter than stolen plutonium. Big thanks to the both of them for turning what they wore to their rehearsal dinner into a style scenario.

Yes, at a glance this pair of posts appears to be hypocritical and/or oxymoronic. But upon closer inspection, the first post is actually a rallying cry for nuance when it comes to discussing drinking, not drinking, and alcohol use disorder. The either/or labeling doesn’t friggin’ work. Currently, society at large views you as either a zero or a one. And that only seems to perpetuate the issues our species has with ethanol. But it’s not so digital. It’s more of an analog scale my dudes. At least, that’s what the science seems to show. Imagine that, science!

