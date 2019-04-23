Style Scenario: Warm Weather Creative Casual

What are you going to wear? Sometimes it’s good to look at a few suggestions then add your own tweaks and ideas. That’s what these are for. The days of dark denim and boots are just about done… until fall. Doesn’t mean you can’t lean on some familiar styles. Just change some colors and some fabrics and you’re good to go for the warm weather ahead. Here’s one way to do just that.

The Sportcoat: Bonobos Unconstructed Italian Hopsack Wool Sportcoat – $320 w/ ECLIPSE20 ($400). A great year round navy sportcoat, but especially advantageous in the warmer months due to the lack of lining and airy hopsack wool. A medium blue sportcoat would work here too. Too expensive? Try the ol’ standby of J. Crew Factory’s chino sportcoat. Want something with a little visual texture? Banana Republic’s Slim Stripe blazer is also barely lined, and usually drops to the low $100s with codes.

The Watch: Timex x Todd Snyder Gray Military Watch – $79.97 ($148). Perfect for the warmer months. Also comes with an additional camo strap.

The Henley: Goodthreads Short-Sleeve Lightweight Slub Henley in Tan – $20. A bit of rich color here as your base. If you’re looking to invest, the new 72-hour lightweight merino henley from Proof (in dark olive) works great here too.

The Jeans: Banana Republic Slim Rapid Movement Jeans in Stain Resistant White – $90.30 ($129). I know. White jeans can be scary. But if not during this time of the year, when? You’re also keeping them pretty dressed down. You’re wearing, at your core, jeans, sneakers, and a short sleeve henley after all.

The Sunglasses: Suitsupply Brown Square Frame Acetate Sunglasses – $79. Good to see that Suitsupply has brought back some of their interesting but still timeless sunglasses designs. Ships and returns for free too.

The Shoes: adidas Stan Smiths – $80. They really are the best.

The Briefcase: Tumi Alpha Bravo Aviano Slim Briefcase – $224.97 ($375). Tumi makes great stuff. It’s just really expensive. A little color but it’s still plenty professional. On sale at Nordstrom Rack. Ships free since it’s over $100+.

The Belt: J. Crew Factory Washed Leather Roller Belt – $15.60 w/ FULLBASKET Not some thick clunky thing, which therefor makes it perfect for this scenario.