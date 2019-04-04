Allen Edmonds Anniversary Sale 2019 Top 10

NOTE: Looks like they’ve quietly launched Anniversary Sale pricing one day early. So, it’s on!

Allen Edmonds has been around for 97 years. Impressive. And each year they celebrate their birthday with a big fat sale. It’s a “select items” sale. Meaning, some items are on more sale than others. Below you’ll find our picks for the best of the best in terms of price to style ratio. For those who haven’t signed up for their email list (aka Collector’s Club) yet, you might be able to stack that first time sign up 15% off code with these savings. Not sure though. Got a tip on something we missed? Send those suggestions into joe@dappered.com.

All the visual interest of a wingtip, but you still get the conservative toe shape and classy looks of a true oxford. Tons of colors to pick from. Multiple widths to choose from too. All sorts of right.

Contemporary without being overly flashy. Sexy without being thirsty. The Cornwallis might be one of the best looking shoes Allen Edmonds has ever come out with. Is it as timeless as the McAllister wingtip? Nah. Is it, uh… hawt? Yes it is. Five colors to pick from. 4.5/5 stars after 200+ reviews. Full in person review from us can be found here.

Wait. These are back? Is it just me or did the St John’s disappear for awhile? Up for the maximum discount during the Anniversary sale. Available in Black, walnut, and the dark chili shown here. Also shown at the top of the post. Full review of these things can be found right here.

Conservative, but the quarter-brogue style perforated cap toe spices it up a bit. Like, a little. One of their standards. Can’t go wrong here.

Kinda like the Strand, only upgraded in all the right ways (not that the Strand is any sort of slouch.) From their top of the line Independence collection. Ultra premium leathers, two-tone soles, the works.

Still made in Port Washington, still recraftable, still Goodyear Welted. But the “Nomad” collection is made with comfort in mind. Lightweight shock absorption, removable “lightform” insoles, etc.

The shoe-iest shoe to ever shoe. And while some might see that essential shoe-ness as boring, others see it as hugely versatile. Because they are. Review here.

Bucks are seaonsal. So not as versatile as the rest of the Anniversary Sale picks. But still, you’ll get plenty of wear out of em’ if you commit to living the buck yeah life.

I don’t know who in their right mind spends $185 on a belt. Most of us don’t spend that on shoes. BUT. IF you are that person (and in a right frame of mind,) then this would be the belt I’d recommend.

Out of season! But, around three bills for first quality Daltons isn’t half bad.

The Allen Edmonds Anniversary Sale runs clear through April 24th.