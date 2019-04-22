Style Scenario: What to wear to the rehearsal dinner

What are you going to wear? Sometimes it’s good to look at a few suggestions then add your own tweaks and ideas. That’s what these are for. It’s wedding season. And perhaps you’re one of the ones getting hitched. Huge congrats to Dappered Contributor Brandon D. and his lovely wife on their recent nuptials. Also, a huge thanks to him (and her!) for being up for submitting what Brandon wore to their rehearsal dinner as a style scenario. Below you’ll find his outfit, and some terrific advice on the rehersal dinner, as well as the big day. Photo credits here go out to Amy Gawlik of AL Gawlik Photography.

The Suit: Spier & Mackay Super 120s Merino Navy Suit – $328. What more can I say about the Dappered 2018 Suit of the Year? For the price point, Spier & Mackay’s “essential” and “core” suits simply can’t be beat. Half canvas construction, great fabrics, timeless lapels, easy to tailor sleeve cuff buttons, etc. Of course, you can opt for a less traditional color. But as the groom? If your fiancée is wearing white, navy is the perfect compliment.

The Shirt: Lands’ End Tailored Fit White Solid No Iron Supima Pinpoint Spread Collar Dress Shirt – $32.97 when 40% off ($54.95). So why not go with the more popular and also affordable option from Nordstrom? For me, it’s easy. Those don’t fit me. And these do. Sometimes, it’s just that simple.

The Socks: Nordstrom Men’s Shop Navy Over-the-Calf Wool Socks – $14.50. On the other hand, there’s no substitute for these high quality, wool, over-the-calf socks from Nordstrom. As the groom, the matching socks will streamline your look, make you appear taller, and keep everyone’s focus where it belongs: your soon-to-be spouse.

The Shoes: Allen Edmonds Burgundy/Oxblood McAllister Wingtips – $249 ($395). Perhaps the most versatile pair of shoes on the market, these are a nice break from the traditional black and brown options in your closet. Currently getting a big discount thanks to the Anniversary Sale, which happens to end this week.

The Belt: Allen Edmonds Matching Dress Belt – $83 ($98). Of course, you belt doesn’t have to precisely match your shoes. And breaking out just about a Benjamin for a belt is a rare sight in the Dappered community. But if there’s ever a time to splurge on an item you can use all the time, will stand the test of time, and just looks good, it’s when you’re getting married.

The Underwear: Uniqlo Airism Grey V-Neck Undershirt and Boxer Briefs (any color) – $9.90 per item. You may have read that I’m a big fan of the Airism line. They keep you cool and dry, and they’re way more affordable than their Lululemon (don’t knock it till you try it!) counterparts. Plus a grey undershirt is far, FAR less likely to show through than a white undershirt. Promise.

The Watch: TAG Heuer Monaco (it’s a splurge). For me, this watch was a gift from me to me (an underrated way to get exactly what you want!) for my six years with my first grownup job. So it’s special. Regardless of the watch you choose, you can’t go wrong with one that’s meaningful to you. But if you like the look of the Monaco, and just not the price? Know that there are alternatives.

The Groomsmen Gifts: Personal gifts (varying prices). Notice that I didn’t say personalized. Instead of a monogrammed flask, consider budget-friendly gifts that are personal to each friend and/or your relationships to them. For me, that included some great options from Bespoke Post, the American Eagle Tailgate Collection, Bender Bound, and the NES Classic, to name a few. And of course include gag gifts, which for me were matching fanny packs since all of my groomsmen are dads.

The Date: Your Fiancée! Sure, it’s your last night as a technically single man. But outside of saying “I do.”, this is the easiest decision you’ll make all weekend.

Bonus! The Big Day: According the old rules, the groom and his groomsmen all need to wear matching tuxedos for a black tie wedding. But now? Let your groomsmen buy or rent the tuxedo of their choosing. With The Black Tux as an option, your friends and their wallets will appreciate it. Plus, you also won’t look like you’re all off to prom. And as the groom, when you’re saving on your tux, you can splurge on that SuitSupply velvet dinner jacket you’ve been eyeing to break out at the party.

Editor’s Note: Congrats again to Brandon D. and his beautiful wife on their recent wedding. And thanks to them once again for wanting to use their rehearsal dinner as a style scenario for our little website. We’re honored! And once again, top photo credit goes to Amy Gawlik of AL Gawlik Photography.