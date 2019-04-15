Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – First Quality Allen Edmonds Oxfords for $157, Bonobos 25% off, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait til the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.
#1. Allen Edmonds: MacKenzie & MacLellan = $157 ($425)
That price is nuts. These are not factory 2nds. So there shouldn’t be any scrapes, nicks, or dings. Also, you can return them without getting nailed with that silly $25 restocking fee on 2nds. They’re part of the clearance section, so, not showing up in the big Anniversary Sale stuff. The plain whole cut MacLennan is getting a touch short on sizes. Plenty of sizes left on the MacKenzie (shown above) depending on what color you’re after. Full review of the MacKenzie can be found here. Big thanks to Chris K. for the tip!
#2. Bonobos: 25% off $175+ w/ SWISH
- Jetsetter Stretch Blazer in Washed Blue – $300 ($400)
- Unconstructed Italian Wool Blazer in Plum – $300 ($400)
- Unconstructed Italian Wool Blazer in Navy Houndstooth – $337.50 ($450)
A pretty steep threshold, but, Bonobos stuff isn’t cheap. So, shouldn’t be overly difficult to trip. But at this high price point? I’d argue (brace yourselves to NOT be surprised) that their sportcoats are where you’re gonna get your most bang for the buck here. Yes, they made their name in the pants world. But their sportcoats, especially the unconstructed Italian Wool options, are really pretty unique in the menswear sphere. Great, airy wools. Totally unconstructed so they’ll breathe like crazy in the heat. Easy to tailor, non functioning sleeve cuff buttons. Any discount on them beyond the normal 20% off is always appreciated.
#3. Spier & Mackay: 40% off lots of dress trousers
- Light Gray Heather Merino – $58.80 ($98)
- Dark Gray Tropical Summer Weight Merino – $58.80 ($98)
- Postal Blue Merino – $58.80 ($98)
- Blue Mix Texture Merino – $58.80 ($98)
- Gray Tropical Summer Weight Merino – $58.80 ($98)
- Navy Tropical Summer Weight Merino – $58.80 ($98)
Bummed that lots of their seasonal stuff is excluded (Fresco, Cotton/Linen, Cotton, Linen) BUT… it looks like their base tropical wool trousers ARE getting this fat discount? Just in time for polo & pants season. Discount happens in your cart. Also, the subject of their email that they sent out about this was “Great Trouser Clearout!” which sounds precisely like something Ron Burgundy would exclaim.
BONUS Massdrop: Loake 1880 Chatsworth Chelsea – $225 FINAL ($315)
Loakes are great. They’re just really hard to get your hands on. Made in the UK, Goodyear welted, and all that stuff. But again, not a lot of retailers carry them stateside (and they might get even harder to find depending on how Brexit shakes down). Final sale shoes are always a massive risk. So, tread carefully here.
BONUS II J. Crew Factory: extra 40% off clearance items w/ BLOOM
- Cotton shawl-collar cardigan sweater – $38.99 FINAL ($64.99)
- Waxed Walker Vest – $29.99 FINAL ($49.99)
- Slim-fit V-neck sweater in perfect merino wool blend – $11.39 FINAL ($18.99)
- Cardigan sweater in perfect merino wool blend – $20.99 FINAL ($34.99)
- Fleece bomber-sweater – $29.99 FINAL ($49.99)
- Long-sleeve slub cotton henley – $17.99 FINAL ($29.99)
Sizes are scattered depending on what item you’re after, but at least there’s a good size selection for the picks shown above at post time. Lots of not just cheap, but real cheap stuff to be had, and it’s not all winter gear either.
Also worth a mention…
- J. Crew: Extra 60% off (some) sale items w/ SALEUPGRADE. This is very J. Crew. Dump a bunch of new stuff in their sale section, run a fat code, but once you get there you realize that a bunch of it isn’t up for the extra half off code. Oh it’s still on sale, but, that code? Nah. Forget it.
- Brooks Brothers: $100 off $300 or $200 off $500 w/ SP19BC , but, it might be for “My Brooks Rewards VIP & Preferred Tier members only”??? Big thanks to Grant M. for the tip!
- Nordstrom: Their spring sale is on. Full picks here in case you missed it.