Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – First Quality Allen Edmonds Oxfords for $157, Bonobos 25% off, & More

That price is nuts. These are not factory 2nds. So there shouldn’t be any scrapes, nicks, or dings. Also, you can return them without getting nailed with that silly $25 restocking fee on 2nds. They’re part of the clearance section, so, not showing up in the big Anniversary Sale stuff. The plain whole cut MacLennan is getting a touch short on sizes. Plenty of sizes left on the MacKenzie (shown above) depending on what color you’re after. Full review of the MacKenzie can be found here. Big thanks to Chris K. for the tip!

A pretty steep threshold, but, Bonobos stuff isn’t cheap. So, shouldn’t be overly difficult to trip. But at this high price point? I’d argue (brace yourselves to NOT be surprised) that their sportcoats are where you’re gonna get your most bang for the buck here. Yes, they made their name in the pants world. But their sportcoats, especially the unconstructed Italian Wool options, are really pretty unique in the menswear sphere. Great, airy wools. Totally unconstructed so they’ll breathe like crazy in the heat. Easy to tailor, non functioning sleeve cuff buttons. Any discount on them beyond the normal 20% off is always appreciated.

Bummed that lots of their seasonal stuff is excluded (Fresco, Cotton/Linen, Cotton, Linen) BUT… it looks like their base tropical wool trousers ARE getting this fat discount? Just in time for polo & pants season. Discount happens in your cart. Also, the subject of their email that they sent out about this was “Great Trouser Clearout!” which sounds precisely like something Ron Burgundy would exclaim.

Loakes are great. They’re just really hard to get your hands on. Made in the UK, Goodyear welted, and all that stuff. But again, not a lot of retailers carry them stateside (and they might get even harder to find depending on how Brexit shakes down). Final sale shoes are always a massive risk. So, tread carefully here.

Sizes are scattered depending on what item you’re after, but at least there’s a good size selection for the picks shown above at post time. Lots of not just cheap, but real cheap stuff to be had, and it’s not all winter gear either.

