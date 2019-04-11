Nordstrom Spring 2019 Sale – Men’s Style Picks

Surprise. It’s another sale from Nordstrom. Still nowhere near the frequency of other retailers or brands, but Nordstrom HAS been ramping up their sales in recent times. And that’s a good thing for those of us who love Nordstrom. Of all the department stores out there, Nordstrom might be the only one that not just gets it right, but gets it REALLY right. Great 3rd party selection, a huge variety of goods at various prices, and the free shipping and free returns always helps.

There’s over 4,000 items in this sale. Not as big as a half-yearly monster clearance. But it’s not some small thing either. Off we go with the picks…

I mean, I know it’s a notch lapel and most prefer peak or shawl when it comes to evening wear… but… nice price. Especially considering it ships and returns for free. Sold as separates, so don’t forget the pants.

Staples. Well made staples. 200+ reviews and almost 5/5 stars. Great collars for going tieless too.

100% linen and just butterfly lined in the back. This reminds me that I need to get crackin’ on the best warm weather sportcoats post.

Wait a minute. Burgundy accents. Gum sole. Perforations…. SOMEONE ALERT THE FRUGALMALEFASHION COMMUNITY. This here is an imposter of their one true lord!

How much? Under $50 for stretch wool dress pants? Not bad at all. Un-hemmed, so, you’ll need to have a tailor shorten them to your specified preferred break. Trim fit. Flat front.

Quartz of course, but Swiss made and from a well known, dependable brand. NOT small. 45mm in diameter. Repeat. FORTY FIVE.

Herschel’s famous “Novel” bag, complete with separate shoe compartment. Also available in a solid light gray if that’s more your speed.

Just 20% off, which ain’t much for Cole Haan, but… there’s something about them. Especially that gray suede option?

A standard quilted jacket with a surprise inside. Extra insulated thanks to a high-pile fleece liner vest that’s also detachable. Too hot one day? You can ditch it. How prudent.

Some people love these things. Some think they’re an abomination. I ain’t judging. At least, not this time. I swear Tony Kornheiser wears these a lot on the set of PTI. You can sorta see his kicks when they cut to a wide shot when Wilbon is on the road somewhere.

Speaking of PTI. Penguin Dance!

Half off is good. Very good! Fifty bones for a basic henley doesn’t feel as good, but, it’s Bonobos. And there are plenty of Bonobos fans out there. The fit, the finish, etc. More than a few colors to choose from here.

Not bad for a good sized duffel with a bit of saturated color. 20″W x 13″H x 9″D are the dimensions.

From their tech-smart line. 80% cotton, 13% polyester, 7% spandex engineered to be breathable and have plenty of stretch.

Those shoes sure are shoey! Plain toe derby = probably what you’d see in a dictionary if you looked up the word shoe. Maybe. Who knows. Depends on how fancy the illustrator was feeling that day. From a Nordstrom house line. For the less is more crowd. And warm weather, for some reason, makes simple bluchers like these look all the better.

Horizontal Stripes! Take it away SVP.

Like Nordstrom decided to jump on the GAP essential belt wagon. Also available in black. 1 1/4″ belt width; 1 3/4″ square buckle.

I don’t recall the mod or black jack getting to this price point in the past. And the leather straps? Had no idea that was even an option. Big thanks to Matt S. for the tip here.

Good grief there’s a lot of Cole Haan in this sale. Some suede, some perforated, some not.

Moon Mills UK made tweed makes up the exterior. No idea where the thing is constructed as a whole though. “Aye Lass! Where be me ear trumpet and moustache wax?” “Iz in yee plahd bahg ma Deer!” “AH! Fah fuk’s sake Lass. Yee right ahs YOOSuahlllll!”

A little funky (look at that lighter blue accent on the brown pair) but perhaps that’s what you’re going for at sixty seven dollars. Five different colors to pick from.

Inexpensive, versatile, short wings for spring. From Nordstroms’ younger leaning “1901” house brand.

100% true-blue worsted wool with a simple windowpane pattern. And? It’s made in Canada.

Yes, it’s a “fashion” brand, and not some heritage watchmaker. Doesn’t mean they can’t make a nice looking timepiece.

Entry level dress shoes. True oxfords with a cap toe. Probably won’t last you a lifetime, but with reasonable care, should last you a while. Well reviewed.

Not bad for a leather moto style jacket. Leather quality can really vary, so, give it a good strong look once it arrives. If it’s not up to snuff? Send it back. You can do that since it’s Nordstrom. For free.

Surprise! What the heck are these doing here? Because if you’re like me, and a bit more dump truck than gazelle, these could change your life. I’m a heavy striker. But I can be fast if I need to be fast. 200 lbs of men’s style blogger can get chuggin’ if need be, and these have helped protect my knees and back and all that jazz for a long time. I lift in these. I kickbox in these. I walk/run the dog in these. Worth every penny. And the new design (especially the white/gray/black) don’t look like hot baby poo when paired up with some warm up pants and a decent track jacket.

Why the Nordstrom Rack mention? Because there are a LOT of watches in this Spring sale. Lots of Hamiltons. For around 25% – 30% off. But there’s still a ton of really attractive Hamilton autos on Nordstrom Rack for, wait for it, 50% off. So, before you fall in love with a Hammy on the Nordy main site, maybe check out The Rack?

The Nordstrom Spring Sale is set to run through 4/22. What’d we miss? Send in any tips you have on any further steals in this Nordstrom Spring Sale to joe@dappered.com.