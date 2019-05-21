Dappered

Long Weekend Sales Hoedown – BR Savings + New Arrivals, Shorts & Tee Sales, Nordy’s Half Yearly, & More

By |

IT’S NOT JUST A HANDFUL. IT’S A HOEDOWN.

hoedownin

Why hoedown? Too much for a handful. Enjoy the long weekend fellas. And not to nag,
but come Monday, we won’t be posting. On Monday, maybe consider spending some of that style budget on a donation to the USO, the EOD Warrior Foundation, Special Ops Warrior Fund, or another organization dedicated to helping our veterans. A huge thank you to all of you in the readership who have served or who are currently serving. Stay safe out there.

 

NOTE: This is just the first wave of sales. We’ll be updating as the week rolls on (Wednesday, Thursday, etc). This post is gonna be a bit of a living, breathing document over the next 72 hours, so, check back often if you’d like. If you see something pop up that’s not mentioned here? Or there’s a change to one of the sales below? Send those tips to joe@dappered.com

 

B.R.: 40% off + Free 3-5 Day Ship on $100+ w/ BRSHIP

Banana Republic

So this one is good through Saturday, 5/25, so who knows what the offer later down the line will be (if it changes, at all). The great news here? The new arrivals. BR continues to really excel in this space of smart and slick, but neither stuffy nor overly trendy. That Italian wool/cotton blazer? That is something. Plus, the upgraded shipping with BRSHIP is nice if you’re over $100. Cardmembers get an extra 10% off with BRCARD. The bummer? Exclusions. There ARE exclusions (core temp pants, traveler pants, etc). And that’s kinda odd.

 

Nordstrom: Half-Yearly Sale Starts… NOW

It’s on. From terrific in house stuff, to big name brands, Nordstrom does it right. Plus it all ships and returns for free. Full picks here. We did the scrolling so you don’t have to.

 

Old Navy: 50% off all Tees, Tanks, Shorts & Swim

Old Navy

It’s limited to tees and shorts and what not, but, half off at Old Navy can be a screamin’ deal since stuff is already so inexpensive. Just a reminder that since it already IS so inexpensive, it can sometimes be a touch hit or miss.

 

Ledbury: 30% off, sitewide, w/ DAPPERED519

The sale goes live to everyone tomorrow, 5/23, BUT, they asked if we wanted a code for early access for you guys. And, well, um. Yep! So there it is. 30% off is about as good as it gets for Ledbury.

 

Target: Select Goodfellow & Co Items on Sale (Tees, Shorts, etc) 

Target

I mean, now’s about the time we look at those shorts we beat to death over the last few summers and think “time for you to hit the rag pile,” no? So good to see the already affordable gets even more affordable with this sale. Big fan of those short sleeve henleys.

 

Club Monaco: 25% off w/ SUMMERTIME

Club Monaco

Looks like the exclusions are the same as they usually are: Just Birkenstock, Viberg, Woolrich, Zespa. So that means Allen Edmonds and some other third party brands are a go.

 

East Dane: Their Big Spring Sale is On

East Dane

No extra codes or anything here, just a dump of inventory into their sale section. And being that East Dane is a kinda sorta Amazon project, it all ships fast and free. Especially fast if you have Prime.

 

GAP: Up to 50% off + Extra 20% off w/ WARMUP

GAP

GAP’s spring/summer stuff is full of lightweight, light in color (but not Easter pastel) shorts, pants, henleys, and more. And while “up to 50% off” can be a bit tricky, the deals seem decent, especially with the extra 20% off code WARMUP.

 

J. Crew: 40% off Select Full Price + Sale Items w/ SHOP40

J. Crew

Lots of exclusions. LOTS. Almost all suits and blazers are out. And I can’t believe we’re now in a place where the first thing I think of when a J. Crew sale rolls around is: “ooh, I hope their tech shorts and pants are on sale.” But, well, here we are. BTW, shorts are up for the promo, pants are not.

 

Brooks Brothers: Four Shirts for $199 (reg. $92 per)

Brooks Brothers

It’s a great day if you’re a fan of Brooks Brothers and their Non-Iron dress shirts. Lots of fits, colors, styles, etc. And it’s NOT just clearance stuff. There’s wheelhouse whites and blues and stripes and checks in there too. Same deal applies to their sport shirts as well, if you’re looking for something more casual with a button down collar. Deals don’t expires until 5/28.

 

Saddleback: Dave’s 20th Anniversary Briefcase – $499

Saddleback

Not a sale, but Saddleback has launched a 20th anniversary edition of the “original” briefcase that started it all for their company. Just under half a grand. Limited run of these things.

 

Lands’ End: 40% off Full Price w/ FLAG & 6398

Lands' End

Not as good as their “50% off 1 item” deals, but… you can buy more than one thing! Great for buying suit separates, and being able to get a decent discount on more than one item makes it much more likely for you to trip the free shipping threshold, now that they jacked that up from $50 to $75.

 

Also worth a mention:

  • Need Supply Co: Up to 40% off Summer Sale.
  • Cole Haan: Extra 40% off sale styles w/ EXTRA40
  • Allen Edmonds Shoebank: They’re claiming long weekend savings, but… at post time I’m not seeing a lot there?
  • Unionmade: 40% off sitewide (Alden and a few other exclusions) w/ WOW40. Big thanks to Aled J. for the tip!