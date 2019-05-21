Long Weekend Sales Hoedown – BR Savings + New Arrivals, Shorts & Tee Sales, Nordy’s Half Yearly, & More

IT’S NOT JUST A HANDFUL. IT’S A HOEDOWN.
Why hoedown? Too much for a handful. Enjoy the long weekend fellas. And not to nag,
but come Monday, we won’t be posting. On Monday, maybe consider spending some of that style budget on a donation to the USO, the EOD Warrior Foundation, Special Ops Warrior Fund, or another organization dedicated to helping our veterans. A huge thank you to all of you in the readership who have served or who are currently serving. Stay safe out there.
NOTE: This is just the first wave of sales. We’ll be updating as the week rolls on (Wednesday, Thursday, etc). This post is gonna be a bit of a living, breathing document over the next 72 hours, so, check back often if you’d like. If you see something pop up that’s not mentioned here? Or there’s a change to one of the sales below? Send those tips to joe@dappered.com
B.R.: 40% off + Free 3-5 Day Ship on $100+ w/ BRSHIP
- Slim Italian Wool-Cotton Blazer – $238.80 ($398)
- Slim Linen-Cotton Blazer – $149.40 ($249)
- Slim Smart-Weight Performance Suit Jacket & Athletic Pant – $274.80 ($458)
- Nicklas Suede Sneaker – $76.80 ($128)
- Kevin Italian Leather Cap-Toe Oxford – $94.80 ($158)
- Nyle Italian Lace-Up Oxford – $94.80 ($158)
- 9″ Quick-Dry Hybrid Short – $41.70 ($69.50)
- D-Ring Suede Belt – $29.70 ($49.50)
- Stretch Webb Buckle Belt – $29.70 ($49.50)
- Dellbrook Suede Loafer – $88.80 ($148)
- Nicklas Leather Sneaker – $76.80 ($128)
- Coated Canvas Large Tote – $88.80 ($148)
- Rapid Movement Jeans in Slim or Straight Fit – $70.80 ($118) multiple colors
So this one is good through Saturday, 5/25, so who knows what the offer later down the line will be (if it changes, at all). The great news here? The new arrivals. BR continues to really excel in this space of smart and slick, but neither stuffy nor overly trendy. That Italian wool/cotton blazer? That is something. Plus, the upgraded shipping with BRSHIP is nice if you’re over $100. Cardmembers get an extra 10% off with BRCARD. The bummer? Exclusions. There ARE exclusions (core temp pants, traveler pants, etc). And that’s kinda odd.
Nordstrom: Half-Yearly Sale Starts… NOW
It’s on. From terrific in house stuff, to big name brands, Nordstrom does it right. Plus it all ships and returns for free. Full picks here. We did the scrolling so you don’t have to.
Old Navy: 50% off all Tees, Tanks, Shorts & Swim
- Soft-Washed Jersey Henley – $7.50 ($14.99)
- Striped Soft-Washed Crew-Neck Tee for Men – $7.50 ($14.99)
- Slim Ultimate Built-In Flex Shorts – $15 ($29.99)
- Slim Built-In Flex Dry-Quick Ultimate Tech Shorts – $17.50 ($34.99)
It’s limited to tees and shorts and what not, but, half off at Old Navy can be a screamin’ deal since stuff is already so inexpensive. Just a reminder that since it already IS so inexpensive, it can sometimes be a touch hit or miss.
Ledbury: 30% off, sitewide, w/ DAPPERED519
- White Fine Twill Mid Spread – $101.50 ($145)
- Blue Fine Twill Mid-Spread – $101.50 ($145)
- Blue Gingham Mid-Spread – $101.50 ($145)
- The light blue beckwith sport coat – $437.50 ($625)
The sale goes live to everyone tomorrow, 5/23, BUT, they asked if we wanted a code for early access for you guys. And, well, um. Yep! So there it is. 30% off is about as good as it gets for Ledbury.
Target: Select Goodfellow & Co Items on Sale (Tees, Shorts, etc)
- Goodfellow & Co Linden Flat Front Chino Shorts in 7″, 9″, or 10.5″ – $15 ($19.99)
- Goodfellow & Co Standard Fit Short Sleeve V-Neck T-Shirt – $8 ($9.99)
- Goodfellow & Co Solid Standard Fit Short Sleeve Crew T-Shirt – $8 ($9.99)
- Goodfellow & Co Regular Fit Short Sleeve Henley Shirt – $10 ($12.99)
I mean, now’s about the time we look at those shorts we beat to death over the last few summers and think “time for you to hit the rag pile,” no? So good to see the already affordable gets even more affordable with this sale. Big fan of those short sleeve henleys.
Club Monaco: 25% off w/ SUMMERTIME
- Illesteva Leonard Sunglasses – $132.75 ($177)
- Leather Sneakers – $73.87 ($98.50)
- Linen Hoodie – $67.12 ($89.50)
- Allen Edmonds Liverpool Chelsea Boots – $371.25 ($495)
- Red Wing Weekender Chukkas – $172.49 ($229.99)
Looks like the exclusions are the same as they usually are: Just Birkenstock, Viberg, Woolrich, Zespa. So that means Allen Edmonds and some other third party brands are a go.
East Dane: Their Big Spring Sale is On
- Allen Edmonds Nomad Chukka Boots – $276.50 ($395)
- To Boot New York Mezzo Oxford Shoes – $245 ($350)
- Persol PO3206S Sunglasses – $192 ($320)
No extra codes or anything here, just a dump of inventory into their sale section. And being that East Dane is a kinda sorta Amazon project, it all ships fast and free. Especially fast if you have Prime.
GAP: Up to 50% off + Extra 20% off w/ WARMUP
- 10″ Shorts in Linen-Cotton – $28 ($49.95)
- 10″ Vintage Shorts with GapFlex – $21.60 ($44.95)
- Wearlight Slim Jeans with GapFlex in Resolution Blue – $47.20 ($69.95)
- Stretch Web Belt – $19.20 ($29.95)
- Basic Leather Belt – $25.60 ($39.95)
- Stripe Webbing Belt – $16.47 ($29.95)
- Casual Classic Blazer in Stretch – $47.20 ($98)
- Short Sleeve Henley in Cotton-Linen – $16.80 ($34.95)
- Linen Khakis in Slim or Straight Fit – $39.20 ($69.95)
GAP’s spring/summer stuff is full of lightweight, light in color (but not Easter pastel) shorts, pants, henleys, and more. And while “up to 50% off” can be a bit tricky, the deals seem decent, especially with the extra 20% off code WARMUP.
J. Crew: 40% off Select Full Price + Sale Items w/ SHOP40
- Tech Shorts – $41.70 ($69.50)
- Oar Stripe Shortwing Derbys – $178.80 ($298)
- Oar Stripe Penny Loafers in Italian Suede – $148.80 ($248)
- Ludlow Semi-Brogue Oxfords – $178.80 ($298)
- Elastic Woven Belt in Stripe – $23.70 ($39.50)
- Airman Sunglasses – $35.70 ($59.50)
- Wallace & Barnes Garment-dyed Chore Blazer – $90 ($150)
Lots of exclusions. LOTS. Almost all suits and blazers are out. And I can’t believe we’re now in a place where the first thing I think of when a J. Crew sale rolls around is: “ooh, I hope their tech shorts and pants are on sale.” But, well, here we are. BTW, shorts are up for the promo, pants are not.
Brooks Brothers: Four Shirts for $199 (reg. $92 per)
It’s a great day if you’re a fan of Brooks Brothers and their Non-Iron dress shirts. Lots of fits, colors, styles, etc. And it’s NOT just clearance stuff. There’s wheelhouse whites and blues and stripes and checks in there too. Same deal applies to their sport shirts as well, if you’re looking for something more casual with a button down collar. Deals don’t expires until 5/28.
Saddleback: Dave’s 20th Anniversary Briefcase – $499
Not a sale, but Saddleback has launched a 20th anniversary edition of the “original” briefcase that started it all for their company. Just under half a grand. Limited run of these things.
Lands’ End: 40% off Full Price w/ FLAG & 6398
- Tailored Fit Linen Cotton Sport Coat – $89.40 ($149)
- Pattern Tailored Fit Comfort-First Year’rounder Suit Jacket – $149.40 ($249)
- Tailored Fit Half-Canvas Italian Wool Blazer – $179.40 ($299)
- Volley Swim Trunks in 8″ Print or Solid, or 6″ Print – $19.97 w/ SWIMSUIT & 2042 ($39.95)
- Waxed Canvas Duffle Bag – $95.40 ($159)
- Traditional Fit Sophie Allport Bees Comfort First Oxford Shirt – $38.97 ($64.95)
- Slim Fit Stretch Wool Patterned Year’rounder Trousers – $65.40 ($109)
- Tailored Fit Comfort First Cotton Oxford Sport Coat & Matching Pant – $149.37 ($248.95)
- Lands’ End Tailored Fit Stretch Chino Suit and Pants – $149.37 ($169) seen here
Not as good as their “50% off 1 item” deals, but… you can buy more than one thing! Great for buying suit separates, and being able to get a decent discount on more than one item makes it much more likely for you to trip the free shipping threshold, now that they jacked that up from $50 to $75.
Also worth a mention:
- Need Supply Co: Up to 40% off Summer Sale.
- Cole Haan: Extra 40% off sale styles w/ EXTRA40
- Allen Edmonds Shoebank: They’re claiming long weekend savings, but… at post time I’m not seeing a lot there?
- Unionmade: 40% off sitewide (Alden and a few other exclusions) w/ WOW40. Big thanks to Aled J. for the tip!