What I Wear to Work: Chris, Digital Marketing Executive

Welcome to “What I Wear to Work.” A series on, you guessed it, who wears what to work. Would you like to be featured? See the bottom of this post for instructions. Chris Ferris is the Vice President of Digital Marketing at Pierpont Communications, the largest PR and Marketing firm in Houston, TX. Even though the standard dress code for most who work in digital seems to be jeans and untucked shirts, Chris tries to wear a jacket or suit and tie to work. Why? Because he likes it, and it also differentiates him from the competition. Doesn’t mean his look has to be straight laced and stuffy though. See below for proof.

The Suit: Lands’ End Tailored Fit Stretch Chino Suit and Pants – $149.37 when 40% off. Just got this suit (thanks for the tip, Dappered!) and I love it. It fits beautifully and I only had to have the sleeves and pants shortened. It’s really an ideal suit to wear in the spring and summer. And it stays so hot it Houston in the fall that I can get a good 6 months of wear out of this suit.

The Tie: The Tie Bar Navy Ad Stripe Tie – $19. Because I wear a tie every day, I have a lot of ties. I shop almost exclusively at The Tie Bar because they have fantastic variety and great prices. And the ties look sharp.

The Tie Bar: The Tie Bar Platinum Silver Shot Tie Bar 1 inch – $15. Wearing a tie? Use a tie bar. Sets my look apart even a little more without being too over the top. I have this bar in matte navy as well.

The Shirt: Nordstrom Trim Fit Microgrid Dress Shirt – $59.90 ($89.50). Elegant, simple white dress shirt with a very subtle pattern that makes it a little more interesting than a plain white dress shirt.

The Watch: Certus Classic Silver Dial Date Watch – $71.25. I don’t see my exact watch online anymore (the one linked to here ships in… 1-3 MONTHS?) but there are similar makes on Amazon. Not too pricey, but looks timeless and goes with just about any work outfit.

The Belt: Trafalgar Men’s Leather Dress Belt – $68. Simple burgundy belt that, like the watch, can really be worn with anything I might wear to work.

The Shoes: Cole Haan Jefferson Wholecut Leather Oxfords – $129.99 ($300). Just got these and they look fantastic (although I’m still breaking them in).

The Underwear: UNIQLO Airism Collection – Prices Vary. I only wear AIRism. Houston can get pretty hot and muggy and this underwear does the job.

The Socks: Banana Republic – $14.50. I usually wear Banana Republic socks but they don’t seem to make tan or caramel colored socks any longer. Match those socks to your trousers, no?

A huge thank you to Chris for sending in his what he wears to work, and YES, you bet he got the Pierpont logo in his outfit pic not once but twice. The man is a pro.