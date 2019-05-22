Nordstrom Half Yearly Sale Summer 2019 – Picks for Men

It’s arguably one of the better sales of the year. No codes to wrangle. No extra % coming off once something hits your cart. The price you see is the price you pay, and since it’s Nordstrom, everything ships and returns for free. Everything. Plus, Nordstrom is the rare department store that has curated some really nice upper scale brands, and balances those more expensive items with their more affordable, still solid quality, house-brand goods.

So what’s the catch? When they do a sale, it’s always huge. As in inventory. As in 7,000 items this time. There’s a boatload of pages to scroll through and browse. That’s a lot of clicking. And we went through all of it. As always, the picks below are limited to those with at least a decent size selection at post time.

A very, very nice price, for a 97% wool / 3% spandex sportcoat. Perfect, lighter shades for spring and summer, but I don’t see any reason why you couldn’t wear these in fall and winter as well. Wrinkle resistant. Extra pockets on the inside.

A basic, but a well executed basic in a trim fit that’s always appreciated extra-amounts when it goes on sale.

Under $200 for a navy, shawl collar tux? It’s pretty modern (a pretty thin shawl collar), but still. Nice. 50% wool and 50% poly. It is wedding season after all. Glad they found some pants. The jacket has been in the sale section for a while, but there weren’t any pants left, if memory serves.

To go with the tux. You’re gonna need some black oxfords if you’re wearing a tux somewhere. Word is they run large and you’ll want to order the next size down?

When I finally say “screw it!” and move to the woods, this’ll be the kind of belt I’ll probably wear all the time. That is, assuming I’m wearing pants. Which is far from a guaranteed. Nothin’ says get outta mah forrest quite like porky piggin’ it.

Spendy, but Bonobos knows what they’re doing when it comes to sportcoats. 97% wool and 3% spandex. Would look dynamite with lightweight chinos for the heat ahead, and could also pull some serious social studies teacher duty with jeans in the fall.

Unpopular opinion time: I don’t “get” the Common Projects hype. The prices are comparatively absurd. And I think the foil stamped number on the outside is dumb. “Low-Key branding” my fat arse. They’ve literally stamped their calling card in reflective gold type on the outside of your ankle. But, this site isn’t about me. And never will be. So, buy away if it’s your thing! Also, hi reddit subs who love to post deals we find and not give us credit. I see you.

Or there’s these for almost $200 less. But what do I know. Why you’d name anything that’s fit-based the “pinch” is beyond my grasp, but, I think it’s one of Cole Haan’s more popular lines. So, beats me. Again, I know nothing.

From their younger leaning 1901 house brand, so I’m gonna assume that these are a true slim fit. 97% cotton, 3% spandex with a 14″ leg opening.

Man of the woods and all that. I heard “Bye Bye Bye” by NSYNC the other day. Goodness that was a throwback. Hard not to dance to. Or move to. Or convulse to. Or, well, whatever happens when you’re a few pints deep.

Wool is so much better than cotton, in so many ways. And Smartwool makes a REALLY nice sock. Or, socks. So much so that I got all three pairs here for myself. Prefer stripes? Here you go.

A lightweight blend of wool, silk, and linen, AND they didn’t fully line the back? Just butterfly lined? For $150? Dang Nordstrom. You tempting and then some. Want it in some check patterns? Done. They have those too.

Whoa. Serious 70’s sport vibes here.

Light and breezy for the spring and summer. And now, thanks to the sale, cheap! Cotton linen blend. Totally unlined in the back.

When someone yells “HEY SLIM!” in a crowded room, do you look up to answer? Then these shirts are for you. Not just their trim fit, but their extra trim fit. Lots of colors.

I’m pretty floored that not only are these on sale, they’re 40% off. Fifty bucks still isn’t cheap for a polo, far from it, but they’re a super popular, jersey knit polo with collar stays. Four colors to pick from. Also pictured at the top of the post.

Their flagship polo. With the pocket. Still has collar stays, so, don’t worry if that’s what you’re after. They’re here too. 100% Organic Cotton.

Sporty. Black leather, snap band collar (instead of a floppy bomber style), and a price that feels quite good as long as the leather looks and feels decent in person. And if it doesn’t? You can send it back for free. Thanks Uncle Nordy.

As super comfortable and well made as Good Man Brand sportcoats are… they are SHORT. Super chopped in the tail. Which can work with a t-shirt or a henley or something, but I wouldn’t wear this with a collared shirt and slacks. Just a heads up.

Suede! Texture for now, texture for later. Works both in warm weather and in the cooler months. And, since that texture is a purposeful break from smooth leather shoes, you don’t have to worry about perfectly matching your belt to your kicks. Any of these would look great with some white sneakers. Speaking of…

White leather sneakers have become just about an essential in most men’s wardrobes, no? Okay, maybe not essential, but they sure are versatile.

One of those sweaters that if you’re new to dressing a bit more intentionally, you might take a pass on. Why? Because of the shoulder buttons. But they were put there long, long ago so sailors could get the things over their heads, and then button them up tight to keep sea spray out. Now, they’ve hung around like epaulets on a trench coat. And they’re subtle. But still kinda cool. I wear my version from Lands’ End (sadly, long gone in terms of stock) all the time.

Yay. Something that’s not a super slim cut, and instead made for those of us on team leg day. Oxford style texture to the cloth.

Italian made, a seasonally appropriate shade, and a 52% wool / 48% linen blend.

Shades of the trunks Daniel Craig wore in Casino Royale? Y’know, minus the shrink-wrapped effect.

Looks to be a box-weave hopsack? Or something along those lines? Not bad for a made in Italy sportcoat. Lots of potential here. Appears to be mostly unlined as well.

Are they Allen Edmonds? No! Are they worth a shot if you don’t have AE money, you need a conservative dress shoe that’ll also be comfortable, and you’re not willing to commit to a pair of shoes for life? Of course.

Really, REALLY nice dress pants. Made in Italy from Zignone wool. From their higher end “John W. Nordstrom” line.

Most are more than fine with picking up cheap ties here and there, but the problem with cheap ties is that sometimes they can feel… cheap. Imagine that. Bad knots, weird fabric, etc. That shouldn’t be the case here. And if it arrives and you’re not thrilled? Send it back. For free. Lots of colors to pick from. Big fan of that hunter green on the left.

97% wool and 3% spandex. Hits a lot of right notes for the warmer weather ahead. On sale, but not final sale. Which is always a plus with Nordstrom.

From their mainline, men’s house line. Bucks but not super preppy thanks to the muted shades. Plus, these look to be a little sleeker through the toe, and not so bulbous like traditional bucks?

More Criquet. This time in a stretchy, 7% spandex, 93% cotton version. More color options here, and this is their flagship design with the pocket.

Basics from a trusted source at a more than reasonable price. A bit of texture. Nothing crazy.

A shorter version of the Roadmaster, which is the one with the belt. Which not everyone wants to mess with. Which is understandable. So they made this thing!

Yes you CAN wear boots in the warmer weather. Chukkas work. As do chelseas. Especially more casually constructed, suede chelseas like these form Nordstrom’s entry line house brand.

Another knit sportcoat, this time from Bonobos in a “Brown melange knit.” 100% cotton here.

The simple, navy mac is about as versatile and useful as it gets in men’s outerwear. And this one is now half off, and just under a hundred bucks.

That’s more like it. Had my eye on these, but fifty bones seemed like a lot. Now half off and under $25. Say it with me: Button Down Collar Polos!!

There’s something about these things. Especially that gray suede option?

There are worse ways to carry your crap. Especially, say, if you’re a new Dad and you’ve gotta lug around diapers and what not. (Hi Adam!) Dimensions are 16″H x 17″H x 7 ½”D.

Spendy. But, made in the USA. So should appeal to those that want to keep as much of their style spending as possible supportive of the good ol’ US of A.

Another alternative to the J. Crew Nike Killshot. Sizes are a bit scattered here though, being that they’ve been cooking in the sale section for a little bit now?

Jeebus. That’s a lot of money. At that point, Suitsupply’s tux package, where you get a shirt, tie, and shoes (along with the tux) might be worth your while.

The compact gym bag design to end all gym bag designs? The very thoughtfully designed number from Herschel. Separate compartment for shoes. Now down to $60 in the camo print.

Amity, as you know, means friendship.

To Boot New York shoes don’t satisfy the shoe snobs. The construction and materials are good, not amazeballs. But sometimes they nail a design, and that appears to be the case here. Perfect, timeless toe. Slim sole. (Assuming its Blake stitched?) And those buckles are nice and subtle. Not some big, rigid, clunky, flashy hunks of metal. Full marks. Made in Italy.

Three pocket squares in similar color schemes (or in the case of the white, with differing piped edges). All for less for what one pocket square from a more famous brand would run you. More than a couple of color schemes to pick from. Ships free too, being that it’s Nordstrom.

DOTS! Dots are good. Dots are modern. And Ledbury shirts are amazing. They aren’t cheap, but they are amazing. Can’t swing the price? Understandable. You can get your fill of blue and dots via a less expensive Nordstrom house brand dress shirt right here.

More simple, leather sneakers. But not so simple that they’re boring. Still light years away from the “intentionally ugly” territory.

Sometimes you just need a mac to get around town in. And this appears to be a winner. Cotton/Poly blend fabric should keep the rain out. Perfectly placed pockets. Length = suit jacket coverage. Or, you could always spend 4x as much and get this from BOSS.

Both are made in Canada. Light gray option is a 98% wool, 2% elastane fabric, while the tan is a stretch blend of 55% viscose, 44% wool, 1% elastane. Both are 40% off.

Not bad for a made in the USA, timeless classic. Lavender here. Not blue or white, but, lavender isn’t a bad way to step outside that blue and white box.

Mainly wool with a good dose of cotton and a little linen for texture. 65% wool, 27% cotton, 8% linen is the exact mix. Trim fit? Sure seems like it according to the reviews. Made in Italy.

Simple suede bluchers in a dress shoe silhouette. Think less clunk than your standard suede buck.

GIGGITY GIGGITY GIGGITY GIGGITY… Gingham.

Also available in an extra trim fit.

Dressed up but also easy to dress down thanks to it being a knit. 70% cotton / 30% poly.

I don’t have any personal experience with this particular blend (this one is 50% Drytex acrylic, 38% cotton, 12% modal), but Bonobos usually makes a solid product. And their slim fit, which is what these are, is appreciated by many.

I don’t know why checks, specifically windowpane style checks like these, don’t get more credit. They’re hugely versatile, and a nice way to mix it up but not stray too far away from the usual solid and stripe routine.

Wool that’s been woven to be extra breathable, crease resistant, and move with you. 97% wool, 3% spandex.

Still kicking around in the sale section. Half off. Ships and returns for free. Not a bad way to scratch a new watch itch for not too many dollars.

EXTRA trim fit here. 100% hopsack wool. Burgundy shade that’s farrrrr from fire engine red. So, should be not too difficult to find good looking pants (try white or off white jeans) to wear with it.

Those shoes sure are shoey! Plain toe derby = probably what you’d see in a dictionary if you looked up the word shoe. Maybe. Who knows. Depends on how fancy the illustrator was feeling that day. From a Nordstrom house line. For the less is more crowd. And warm weather, for some reason, makes simple bluchers like these look all the better.

Leave it to Gucci to take a style already pre-disposed to fugly (joggers) and make them in the most icky fabric possible (velour) and ratchet up the fug even more through some sort of evil design magic. Those things look like the dumpster contents of a 3rd-rate colonic shop. But what do I know, I’m just some bum who wears Old Navy from time to time.

The Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale is set to expire on June 2nd. And remember, everything ships and returns for free.