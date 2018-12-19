In Review: The Huckberry Duck Boot

I used to hate wearing duckboots as a kid. Growing up in the midwest, my parents dressed me up like Randy from A Christmas Story for the half block walk to Lincoln Elementary School. And part of that drill was duck boots.

They seemed pointless and ugly, those classic duck boots. If it was super snowy out, the leather uppers would get soaked, and despite sitting outside Mr. Bass’s classroom on a rug specifically for wet boots, they never dried by the time I had to put them back on for the 3 minute walk home. The rubber heels were always shifting a bit when you tried to plant your foot, and those (wet) leather uppers offered no support. And the laces always came undone.

I know, I know, I was lucky to have any boots as a kid. Many go without. But I hated those boots.

A blend of retro and futuristic. Nice work Huckberry.

These are not those boots. Quite the opposite in fact.

It’s like Huckberry raided my brain, scooped up all those dumb childhood memories, and then made a duck boot that was the exact opposite of what I had experienced as a kid.

Super supportive and well cushioned.

These things look and feel great. Not good. Great. You can tell that the materials were carefully selected. And they even LOOK cool. Like the direct mid point between a Sorrel Caribou and a favorite basketball sneaker.

100% waterproof. Not just the rubber parts.

Leather and suede uppers are waterproof too.

The cushioning is excellent. The padded tongue and collar cradles your ankles. And the rubber tops are thick without being weighty. They lace up well and those waxed laces stay cinched and tied. The whole thing is 100% waterproof (not just the rubber parts). The leather and suede is waterproof too, all while offering solid breathability. Traction is really good too. Sizing seems true. A 10.5 D fit my normally 10.5 D feet perfectly.

Really nice materials. Soft leather. Thick but not stiff rubber.

Not only are these things a new favorite all weather boot, they might become my new go-to hikers (outside of the dead of summer) thanks to the comfort and good looks. $180 isn’t cheap. I get that. And I needed another pair of boots like I need another hole in my already hole-filled head. But on arrival, I knew they weren’t going back, and forking over my 180 clams seems just fine for what I got. I have other waterproof boots. But when it’s time to grab the shovel to tackle the latest blizzard, or head out on a rainy afternoon to meet a pal for a pint, these are what I’m lacing up.

Now only if they came with a time machine so I could go back to 1990 and hand over a kid-sized pair to my younger self.