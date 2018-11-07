Win it: The Huckberry Exclusive Proof Field Jacket

About the Author: Stephen Knight is a photographer / videographer who founded Itsaknightslife. His mission is to tell the story of people through style, food, music, and dancing. Catch his stuff at itsaknightslife on Instagram and Youtube.

Being a photographer who travels to all sorts of areas, it’s essential for me to have a jacket that has multiple features:

Weather resistance

Warmth

Utility, and the reason you are probably reading this…

Style

I was very intrigued by this M-65 inspired jacket because this is a jacket that could become daily wear if it hit all the right notes. It’s not some cheap, bargain field jacket. But it’s nice. Very nice. Whether you are someone who goes out into the field for adventure or you’re simply outdoors for the weekend, this one’s for you.



Size small on 5’10” / 170 lbs.

The Look

A lot of the times, whether it be with clothing or everyday items, it seems that the correlation of utility directly inverses with aesthetic, which somehow Proof has been able to disprove. This is an attractive garment. Something that could be transferred from climbing the last hike in Asheville, to going out for dinner that evening.

Available in navy or olive.

This has a simplicity to it that will translate for years without going out of style. The zippers on the jacket are pretty well hidden, and the two front pockets were designed to not overly poof out, which they don’t. There’s even a hidden stash pocket tucked behind the center flap which is used for holding your phone or travel papers.

The hidden EDC pocket. Great for your phone, passport, etc.

Turning over to the back of the jacket towards the top you’ll find a zipper where the hood is hidden. This is attention to detail that has to be lauded. Remember, this is a utility jacket, so a hood to protect you from the elements is necessary. When walking around town with jeans and some boots, it looked like a regular field jacket. Stashing the hood in the zippered pocket doesn’t create some puffy doughnut around your neck. It’s designed and proportioned well.

A zipper pouch stores the hood while not in use.

The Material

At $248 USD, this isn’t a cheap piece of clothing by any stretch. So you would hope the material would hold up through all the elements you can throw at it. Thankfully, the shell is made up of 96% water resistant nylon, 4% polyurethane, while the fill of the jacket is made with 80g 100% polyester. The result is a medium weight jacket that is waterproof, insulating, and can stretch for when you’re out in the field moving. I noticed the warmth of the jacket immediately after putting it on, and it didn’t feel restrictive when I was running or climbing. It feels like this was built to be one of the only jackets of this kind you’ll ever need, and I have full confidence this will be in your closet for many years to come.

Water resistant nylon keeps the elements out.

The Fit

You would think by the way I described this jacket, it would be a bulky item. Well it’s not. It has enough room for you to move around, and store some items on you, yet it doesn’t feel overly bulky or baggy. Being 5’10 and 170 lbs., I opted for the small, knowing that with some brands I’m right in the middle of the small and medium sizes. But the small happened to fit me well, and I didn’t have to deal with the sleeves being too short, which can be an issue with outerwear like this. The length of the jacket goes to about upper thigh, which unlike a bomber/short jacket style, should keep you comfortable and a bit more protected from the elements when you’re out in the field.

Decent coverage for weather protection.

Conclusion

The field jacket has been around for decades, showing that this style is here for the long haul. With many people beginning to become more active and head to the outdoors, it’s nice that Proof and Huckberry released a version that’s highly functional, but also has style in mind. Although this jacket is on the pricey side, this is an investment piece, meaning you probably wont have to buy another one of these for a while. Meaning the actual value of this jacket is worth the cost. I’m a little depressed that I have to give this one back (Dappered policy and all)… But maybe I’ll be ordering one for personal use. As someone who’s on the go, a lot, who can’t let restriction of movement or bad weather get in the way of getting a shot that I need, this jacket offers it all. For a price of course, but there’s no compromises here.

Enter here to win a Proof Field jacket in navy or olive. Deadline for entry is 11:59 PM ET on 11/8/18. One entry per person. Thanks to Huckberry for being up to giveaway their Proof field jacket just in time for weather to hit!