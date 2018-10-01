The Best in Affordable Style from the Month that Was – September ’18

A wise man once asked: “What the hell just happened?” And for good reason. There is value in looking back. It gives us all a good gauge as to what is good, and more importantly, what is not good, going forward. Sure, the “clip show” is mostly a cheap (affordable?) device to create new content out of already published stuff. But it’s also a good way to catch up in case you missed something. So cue the flashback music. Here’s the very best from the month that was…

This was much better than a standard clearance. It was far, far more than just picked over warm weather stuff. Instead, it featured a LOT of items that were in the Anniversary Sale, which had since seen further discounts. So cool weather stuff with prices slashed up to half off, just in time for fall? And it all shipped and returned for free? Not bad at all.

These are lifers. Something you’ll reach for and lace up time and time and time again. Goodyear welted and made in the UK. They’re also very, very hard to find on sale here in the states. Yet somehow Massdrop was offering them for just under two hundred bucks. The problem? They’re final sale. And final sale shoes are a tough ask for a lot of us. Because you’re screwed if they show up and they don’t fit just so. Full review of the Kempton can be found here.

Nice wool, lined in Bemberg, half canvas, timeless lapels, easy to tailor sleeve cuff buttons, and two fits to pick from. That’s a LOT of what you want in a suit for under $330. But Spier & Mackay can go pretty long stretches without restocking popular colors (navy, medium gray, charcoal, medium blue). And they were out for a good long while. Good to see their core suits back in stock. Closest competition to the Spier & Mackay core suits would be Suitsupply’s blue line at $399. But many guys don’t like the functioning cuff buttons on Suitsupply, and the pants on SuSu suits can be REAL tight if you’ve got some thickness to your lower half. The contemporary fit from Spier solves that.

Holy buckets. Goodyear welted, made in Portugal, and by the looks of the teaser photos from the Spier & Mackay Instagram, these appear to be both timeless and super eye catching at the same time. Word is that these should hit the Spier site in a few weeks? No word on a price yet?

J. Crew Factory (or Mercantile, whatever you want to call it) debuted on Amazon this month. Prime fulfilled and everything. But, and it’s a big but, it still doesn’t look like they’re gonna price match codes and promotions with the regular J. Crew Factory site. So… yeah. What’s the point then? I don’t care if Jeff Bezos personally comes to my house and installs a Star Trek style replicator that can give me instant JCF clothes on voice command… I’m still not paying $49.50 for a JCF chambray shirt, when the same bloody shirt is almost half the price on the J. Crew Factory site.

Well, it was fun while it lasted. Full marks to Desean Jackson lending (making him wear?) his stuff to Ryan Fitzpatrick. Good luck to all who try to pull this off on Halloween.

Knit sportcoats have been popular for a few years now, but it seems like this website really embraced them, fully, in September. Bummed that the Good Man Brand option from Nordstrom is sold out, but Target still has theirs, and J. Crew has an all wool option.

Good Man brand (Nordstrom.) Goodfellow & Co (Target.) Goodthreads (Amazon.) That’s a LOT of Good roaming around out there.

Suits, socks, ties, and more. Also, catchy song alert.

Big thanks to the guys on threads for getting together and making fun of us… I MEAN… providing content. Anyway, fun was had by all. Nice work guys. Just don’t come cryin’ to me when there’s a baby boom in 9 months time, okay?

Very attentive. Good listener. 12/10. Would listen to any/all podcast suggestions from this doggo, but she’s pretty quiet. Likes to keep things to herself I guess. H*ckin’ good new segment all the same.

These are stupid comfortable. And the suede is pretty darn rich looking in person. Not bad if you’re trying to look a little more contemporary, but don’t feel quite right wearing Stan Smiths to work. Should go on sale in the not too distant future.

Lots of flannel and brushed stuff this year. Tweed of course too. Not a ton of corduroy to start the season. But it did seem like the fall-specific sportcoats were a little less quick to roll in this time around? Still, lots there if you’re the jacket type and want to get something specific for the cooler weather.

Nobody reads the intros to sale posts anyway, do they? Look, the man could write a song. Hope he’s doing well now that he’s stopped touring. Everybody now: YOU MAKE ME SING LIKE A GUITAR HUMMIN!!

Feeling Nostalgic? Here’s the archive containing previous editions of Best of the Month that Was.