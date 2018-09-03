Nordstrom End of Summer Sale Picks for Men

Good grief. Has there been enough flippin’ sales lately? I know Labor Day weekend usually = sales, but man. Now Nordstrom has to get in on the act too.

And, well… we thank them. Like, a lot.

This is not identical to their Anniversary Sale. It’s not all stuff that’s just in and ready for fall. It’s a bit more of a summer clearance. But that doesn’t mean there’s not plenty of year-round appropriate stuff in there. And there are a few things that were up for the Anniversary Sale now getting additional cuts. Plus, since it’s Uncle Nordy, everything ships AND returns for free. Off we go with what we consider the best of the best from this almost 6500 item sale.

Was going for $265 during the Anniversary Sale, and now a whopping half off. More casual (but still oddly polished looking) knit blazers in a wool blend. Different blends though depending on the color. Navy is 76% wool and 24% acrylic. Black is mainly cotton, albeit with a good chunk of wool in there too: 53% cotton, 30% wool, 14% polyester, 3% nylon. Both are just partially lined.

Casual, gray suede chukkas. Perfect for fall and winter (depending on how bad the weather is of course). Pretty stunned that these are made in Italy. Full review here. Scattered sizes at post time.

Construction and materials are top notch. Ordered a pair for myself, but, I’ve got a bit of an enormous noggin, so I decided in the end they didn’t fit my face quite right. The direct mid-point between Jurgen Klopp and Portlandia. Made in the USA. Yes really.

Not an OCBD. A button down dress shirt (notice the collar points). Non Iron too, and an EXTRA trim fit. So if you’re carrying some mass up top, forget it.

98% wool with 2% spandex. So it’s not a tech fabric that’ll feel like you’re wearing something plastic. Made to be super breathable and comfortable. Online reviews from customers are glowing. Also available in grey.

Really dig the shape of these. A bit sleeker looking than your average suede derby. Made in Brazil. From their upper end John W. Nordstrom line.

A surprisingly wide selection of sizes left. Mostly summery colors. But there’s still some time to get those shades in before the leaves drop.

You either like the knit sneaker thing, or you don’t. These are for those that do. And after 29 reviews, these are still 5/5 stars on the Nordstrom site. So they’ve got that going for them. Which is nice.

Half off and tons of sizes left? Yes please. Standard 20% off at Bonobos drops this to $360, so, just under $225 is awfully good. 97% wool and 3% stretch for ease of movement. Nice, subtle windowpane pattern. Looks like this one might be fully lined? Maybe?

Looks to be the quintessential Italian oxford. Cap toe, smooth leather, and a trim silhouette while avoiding a pointy toe. Made in Italy. Almost certainly Blake stitched, no? With a sole that slim? Was on sale earlier in the summer for $250. Now just under $225.

Was really hoping that this would be wool, but, alas it is not. Still a really sharp light shade of grey. Just butterfly lined at the back. 77% cotton, 23% linen.

Must. Resist. Buying. Man that is SOMETHING. A cooler & crisper, more modern color scheme on their classic field watch. Automatic movement of course. And boy that’ll look amazing on a brown leather strap, won’t it? Price matched. So who knows when that sale price expires.

Basics for the office going crowd. 100% wool. 10″ front rise, 16″ back rise, 16″ leg opening. Unfinished hem, so you’ll have to have them tailored.

Well those look awfully similar. Couple of casual, skate and surf based classics.

Made in Italy. Preppy, but still versatile. Not gonna fall apart on you anytime soon.

A basic trucker, yes, but a really affordable basic trucker. Plus, the 3% spandex in the otherwise 97% cotton fabric doesn’t hurt either.

Very much an end of season markdown. Appears to be barely structured and super breezy. Not much lining to speak of either.

Yes, Cole Haans are overpriced at full retail. But this isn’t full retail. Lots of positive reviews on the Nordstrom site too.

Billy Reid stuff is NOT cheap. But boy is it made well, and this American born and bred designer sure knows a thing or two about nailing the classic Americana work wear look. Cotton nylon fabric here. Looks like it might be waxed? Not sure.

There are three camps here. First, you love it and you can’t wait to wear it with your Allen Edmonds brogues. Second, you love it but would never wear it with your Allen Edmonds brogues because you think it’d be too “matchy matchy.” Third, you think it’s too busy and too expensive since it’s just a belt. I don’t know where all of these camps are set up and if they use the same latrines or what, but… there are the camps. There be three.

All wool and fully lined. Something that’s just outside the realm of basics for those of us that wear sportcoats a lot.

Not as many colors as what they always offer, but under $66 for some bucks ain’t half bad. Even if they are just about out of season.

Nordstrom rarely disappoints when it comes to their house-brand stuff. Three colors to pick from.

There’s just something about that black and tan combo here. Suede uppers. Inexpensive.

Not bad for a made in Italy, partially lined in the back, 78% wool, 19% cotton, 3% elastane sportcoat. And that’s quite a bit of elastane. Most often “stretch” sportcoats top out at 2%.

The most polished cotton pant that Bonobos makes. Perfect for smart-casual to dressier offices. Sizes are super scattered on these.

Don’t have any personal experience with these, but Nordstrom rarely puts their name on a bad product. Thinking they’re fused?

CHEAP. Nubuck boat shoes in tons of colors (some you’d want, some you wouldn’t). But of course, at this point sizes are scattered. Warm weather classics that plenty wear to death. And no, you don’t have to be on a boat to wear them.

Inexpensive and could probably double as a cardigan for colder than normal offices, out on a date, etc. 94% cotton and 6% polyester.

There’s hardly a better easy-iron (yes you still have to iron it, but it won’t be absurdly difficult) wheelhouse, affordable but not cheap dress shirt on the market. Often featured in style scenarios. The herringbone weave gives a subtle texture, and thus depth, especially if you’re wearing a solid suit or sportcoat and tie.

Vegans. I see you. And I respect you. I ain’t there yet. And might not ever get there. But I do respect you. 4.5 stars outta 5 after a TON of reviews.

I can hear some of the shoe snobs gagging. But hear me out. Shape of the shoe is great (not all Kenneth Cole’s are square-toed Frankenstein shoes). It’s not long and pointy, and the toe is nicely rounded off. But a $90 shoe is still a $90 shoe, and at this price, you’re gonna have to make some compromises. The leather isn’t as shiny in person as it is online, but it does have some unnatural glare out of the box. Leather is nice and pliable though, and seems to be better than most shoes that’ll run under a hundred bucks. Simple cap toe. The big drawback, which will be a deal breaker for many, is that the “Kenneth Cole” logo is embossed above the heel on the outside edge. 98% of the viewing public would never notice. But still.

You’re either an L.B.M. person or you’re not. Me? I’m not. But I don’t spend a ton of times on multiple men’s fashion forums either. But this brand gets a LOT of respect. Made in Italy. Lots of sizes left at post time.

Almost a hundred extra for the grey version, but damn does it look good.

Price matched. Which means it’s not normally on sale at this time, but someone called in with that 35% off price seen somewhere else, at a different retailer. And thus, Nordstrom updated the price on their site. But that discount can expire quickly. No word on when it’ll go.

As timeless and as no-nonsense as it gets. All white canvas plimsolls.

I mean… some people like their toothpaste… fancy? Might make for something nice to stash in a guest room (if you’re lucky enough to have a guest room.) Don’t forget to floss!

The Nordstrom Summer Sale event ends on September 9th. What happens then? Do prices stay the same? Drop further? Do they throw all of this stuff out onto the street? I have no idea.