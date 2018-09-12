The Podcast Playlist – September 2018

As much as this website encourages people to disconnect, podcasts are one of those things that are an exception to that rule. They’re incredible. And they can make the mundane (doing laundry, riding the bus, ironing or shining shoes) nothing short of extraordinary. Each month our resident podcast connoisseur, Dave I., finds three podcasts worth your time and ears.

Looking for a spooky as hell radio drama style podcast set in a mental institution? A podcast that leaves you wondering after each episode “is this real or a work of fiction…” Or if psychological stories don’t cut it for you, how about a podcast with a gripping story line, excellent characters and awesome production values? If you’ve answered yes to any of these questions, then The Control Group is for you. Binge the whole 10 episodes in one go, or drag it out for the suspense of it all. Whatever your choice is, you won’t be disappointed.

Ok, admit it. You’ve played Dungeon & Dragons at some point in your life. Or maybe you’re fluent in Klingon. Perhaps you spend nights online after purchasing your pair of Allen Edmonds shoes looking for just the right piece of equipment to finish off your Storm Trooper costume. Heck, maybe you’re none of the above but have always been curious about science fiction and, to take a line from the podcast itself, want to know how we create sci-fi worlds and suspend our disbelief. If so, then Imaginary Worlds if the podcast for you. With episodes talking about what it’s like to travel in The TARDIS to why evil plans go wrong, Imaginary Worlds covers it all with humor, experts, and knowledge. This podcast is definitely a must listen for all sci-fi fans. And maybe even those who aren’t.

Most people into podcasts know about This American Life, but I’d be remiss without mentioning it. Done by Chicago Public Media and hosted by Ira Glass, each week This American Life brings you a slice of Americana. Be it a story focused on the dark and seedy side of fly fishing (I kid you not, this is a thing) or something light and airy such as what it’s like to be a magician, chances are This American Life has touched on some aspect of life that the average listener can relate to. Or if the listener cannot relate to the story being told, chances are the topic will be of interest anyway. Besides, who doesn’t like listening to Ira Glass? The man is like an institution when it comes to podcasts.

About the author: Dave I. has been a Dappered reader for several years. His interest in fashion started with shoes and expanded to encompass watches, suits, and general men’s style. When not thinking about his next purchase he can be found enjoying a pint of locally brewed craft beer.