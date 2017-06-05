5 Favorites – Dappered Contributor & Reader Dave I.

Sure it’s just stuff. But stuff can make life easier, more enjoyable, etc… Every so often we ask one of our favorite, style-appreciating people to rattle off their five favorite things. Sometimes those things will fit into the realm of “affordable,” and sometimes they won’t. We’re going for the favorites here.

When not riding his bike, going for a run, or lounging on a patio enjoying a pint of craft beer, Dave I. is busy surfing the web checking out various menswear forums of which Dappered enjoys the majority of his time. Also, as an owner of a cat who frequently sleeps in his lap when at the computer, this means Dave gets to spend even more time than any human should surfing the web.

In short, Dave is typical of the Dappered audience. Travels the globe when money and time allows. Reads as many books possible. And pays close attention to his style. Oh, and he’s written his fair share of posts for the main site as well.

As is always the case with our 5 Favorites series, nobody is paying us to be featured (which is our standard policy,) and we determine who gets a spot. To ratchet up the difficulty level for those participating who happen to represent a men’s style company on some level (CEOs, designers, owners, etc.,) those types are allowed to pick just one item from their place of work.

#1. Rolex Explorer II – too much!

I realize a Rolex is not a watch for everyone. To be honest I never saw myself wearing a Rolex either. But when the stars aligned and the opportunity to purchase a used/vintage Rolex Explorer II presented itself, I jumped at it. And wow, this is one nice watch. The Explorer II has quickly become my go-to watch for work and for a night out on the town. Heck it even makes it on my wrist during weekends when the Timex Weekender or the Casio MDV106-1A used to see the majority of wrist time. The versatility of the white face and silver oyster bracelet of the Explorer II means the watch pretty much goes with anything. Most definitely one of my better purchases.

I credit a former girlfriend with getting me interested in taking better care of my skin. While the relationship came to an end, my love affair with improved grooming did not. Starting with Dove face wash and Every Man Jack face lotion to keep my face looking nice, and ending with Every Man Jack body wash and Aveda body lotion, I do my best to keep old-age at bay by looking after my skin. Oh and for those days when I need to wash my hair, as I find washing it daily dries it out, Every Man Jack shampoo handles the job nicely.

While I have several different pairs of Allen Edmonds shoes, the McAllisters are my favourites. To my eye they combine style, elegance, and casualness all in one fantastic looking shoe. Some people might say McAllisters are not to be worn with a suit in a formal environment, yet I’ve worn them in all types of settings and never been worried.

I love this speaker. Best $20 I’ve ever spent. The sound quality is fantastic. The battery life unbelievable. And the ability to carry this small yet powerful speaker with me all around the house while I stream music or podcasts is just awesome.

Hops? Who needs them? Give me a dark, malty beer with hints of chocolate and coffee any day. Deschutes’ Black Butte Porter hits all those points making it one of my favourite dark beers. Or, if I’m looking for something a little less dark – is there such a thing? – Rogue Brewery’s Hazlenut Brown Nectar is my go-to. If only I could find it on tap a little more often.