10 Antiquated Bits of Men’s Style Worth Holding On To

For those of you who came to this post hoping your fantasies of wearing top hats and spats were finally gonna get a green light? Sorry. You’re gonna be sorely disappointed. That won’t be happening here. This isn’t that post, and this isn’t that site. What this post is about, is resisting some modern day trends, and instead favoring a more classic approach in terms of men’s day-to-day style. So sorry monocle and morning-dress man. You ain’t getting a white-gloved thumbs up from us.

#1. Favoring lightweight pants instead of shorts in the heat

Unlike the fairer sex, most of us fellas just don’t look all that good in shorts. Does that mean you should never wear shorts? Of course not. Far from it. But wearing a pair of purposefully made for the heat, lightweight chinos, chambray pants, or linen trousers, has plenty of advantages. First, you look less like a kid. Second, your legs are protected from the sun’s harmful rays. And third, your shoe options are drastically increased. Because wearing chukkas or suede longwings with shorts just looks… weird.

Instead of going into credit card debt paying for whatever vibrating, 8 blade, neon monstrosity that the big shave companies are pushing these days, strongly consider going old school. Once you get the hang of it, your shave will be better, your skin will thank you, and your wallet will be fuller.

You knew this was coming. Not only do they look great, they’re a physical reminder of how precious time happens to be. Those seconds are physically ticking away, right there in front of you. Best make the most of your time while your brain synapses are still firing. No, a wristwatch doesn’t have to be expensive. But it can also be an investment too, if that’s your thing. There’s also another reason why wrist watches are something “antiquated” worth holding on to. And that would be…

#4. Turning your phone off/not having it on you 24/7

Of course this falls under the category of “style.” Why? Because for the amount of time we as humans have these dumb devices out and visibly in use, it might as well be a belt or a necktie. Meanwhile, if you’re the type who feels lost without their phone, you might as well wear a leash. Who, or what, has that kind of control over you? There’s nothing attractive or impressive about someone who has their nose in their phone 24/7. Turn it off every once in a while. Leave it in the car on a date. You’ll be amazed at what happens in the world around you when you aren’t being distracted by that plastic and glass rectangle in your pocket.

#5. Carrying Cash

Out of all of these things, this is the suggestion that’ll probably get the most push-back. And that’s fine. Go ahead. Pay for that $2 coffee with your debit card. What do I care? Meanwhile, cash is still king. It’s classy too. And it’s absurdly useful. How else are you supposed to discreetly tip someone in the service industry who has done you a favor? Venmo them a fiver?

#6. Dress Shoes

Sneakers are becoming more and more common. Even with suits (just take a look at ESPN). Now, I’m not saying that a clean pair of sneakers, maybe with a bit of futuristic minimalism to them, don’t look pretty cool with a suit. They can! But don’t totally abandon dress shoes. You need at least two pairs in your adult life.

#7. Staying off Social Media as much as possible

Your online presence is more and more becoming forever a part of your actual, real-life personality. And living your life on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter is the sartorial equivalent of dressing like you’re heading to the Met Gala… every day. It’s begging, pleading for attention. Go out and earn it if you want it so bad.

There is something about physically holding a pen in your hand, and then putting ideas to paper, that cannot be replicated by way of keyboard, tablet, or smartphone. Take it from someone who took a silly blog from nothing to, well, still nothing in the grand scheme… but hey, you’re reading it aren’t you?

#9. Handkerchiefs

Doesn’t need to be something fancy. And no, you don’t have to look at a box of kleenex like it’s some plebian tool. But along with blowing your schnoz, they’re also great for sweat management, wiping your hands after washing them when a public restroom is out of paper towels, and a few other uses.

#10. The Sweater Polo

There’s something just… different about a sweater polo, compared to their normal brothers. They drape in a more relaxed, laid back fashion, yet, they look a little more dressed up. In a retro sorta way. Don’t knock them till you’ve tried them. Especially when so many brands are making affordable ones this season.

BONUS NOT wearing headphones constantly in public

It’s getting easier than ever to always be listening to something. Wireless blue tooth headphones are incredible pieces of technology, but how are you supposed to meet the next interesting person the world is supposed to throw at you if you’ve got ear buds in? Also, the number of people who are now walking down the street, appearing to be in some deep conversation with themselves, is getting concerning. Help out the general population and take the air pods out every once in a while.

Product notes from this post starting at the very top: Pilot’s watch by Christopher Ward (out of production). Pen is a Kaweco Aluminum Sport. Dress shoes are Allen Edmonds Park Avenues in Burgundy Cordovan (full review here). Brass Fountain pen is by Karas Kustoms. Headphones are an old pair of wired LSTN Troubadors. Wireless can be found here.