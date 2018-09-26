Quick Picks: J. Crew 40% off 4 Items Sale

I like the number four. Four is good. Paul Molitor was my favorite baseball player growing up. He was fast, he could hit, and he looked like he could be Neil Diamond’s younger brother. 4 is also flexible. You can write it a couple different ways. Either drop top convertible style, letting all that sunshine in, or close it up with a high pitched roof for the snowy winter. It’s also a great time of day to blow off work and head somewhere for “brainstorming” and liquid refreshments. Assuming your boss isn’t looking.

It’s also the number of items you need to pick up to trip the 40% off threshold for J. Crew’s soon to end sale (today, 9/26.) They don’t do 40% off that often. And not everything is up for the SAVEMORE code. But plenty is, especially from their new fall arrivals section. Four combos of four follow as an experiment, and also because as we’ve established, I’m all for four.

Outfit #1: Just add Jeans & Boots

TOTAL: $223.20 (was $327)

Jeans from J. Crew can be pretty pricey. And chances are that you’ve already gotten a favorite pair (or more) out and ready for use in the cooler weather. That Wallace & Barnes boiled wool cardigan is especially tempting. Available in three colors, and can be either a lightweight jacket, or, a heavy sweater.

Outfit #2: All hail the Wool Knit Swacket!

TOTAL: $315 (was $525)

So an investment here, but you’re getting a sportcoat and a piece of outwear in this combo. And that lambswool sweater-blazer/sportjacket/swacket is the perfect mid point between the Good Man Brand option from Nordstrom, and the super cheap cotton/poly sweatshirt like one from Target.

Outfit #3: Just add jeans and sneakers

TOTAL: $255.90 (was $426.50)

Throwback campus vibes without looking like you got lost on your way to the set of Happy Days. And that bomber? Done in wool with a quilted interior. Very nice. Also available in a burgundy shade. Really interested in that button down too. They say its done in a pique knit, so it should have plenty of stretch.

Outfit #4: Layers upon Layers

TOTAL: $268.20 (was $447)

Another Wallace & Barnes boiled wool pick, only this time it’s their deck jacket. (Which honestly, I don’t see why it couldn’t be used as a heavy cardigan too? As long as you don’t mind those snaps inside.) Nice darker brown contrast stripes on the cuffs and hem of the cardigan. Meanwhile, the wale of the cords is small enough that you won’t look like you hopped in a time machine and scalped a bunch of couch cushions from 1973 for your pants.

The 20% off 2 items, 30% off 3 items, and 40% off 4 items code SHOPMORE ends today, 9/26/18.