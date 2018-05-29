The Best in Affordable Style from the Month that Was – May ’18

A wise man once asked: “What the hell just happened?” And for good reason. There is value in looking back. It gives us all a good gauge as to what is good, and more importantly, what is not good, going forward. Sure, the “clip show” is mostly a cheap (affordable?) device to create new content out of already published stuff. But it’s also a good way to catch up in case you missed something. So cue the flashback music. Here’s the very best from the month that was…

It’s still going on, but good gracious you guys (and others, one can assume) pounced on this stuff quick. Lots of the picks are down to extreme sizes or are sold out. But there’s still some stuff left worth checking out. Full picks from the launch can be found here. Sale runs through Sunday. And as always, everything ships and returns for free.

Usually $266 for both the pants and jacket, J. Crew ran a 40% off deal PLUS an extra, stacking 25% off code. But it wasn’t for long. Dropped the price down to $136.65 for the whole thing for about a day. Lucky you if you were able to snag a jacket, pants, or the whole suit.

You crazy kids with your cellular telephones, short pants, and electronic methods of exchanging currency. BACK IN MY DAY we paid in cash! And wore garments that covered our lower legs in the summer! And worked off a barter system that involved frequent exchange of livestock!

Lotta wrist candy in there. Lots. Also, I’m surprised I could find my diploma for the cover shot. Not that it’s worth the paper its printed on. My degree is in journalism. Who cares about that silly profession anymore?!? Might as well have majored in Bloodletting.

Yes, it was time for the Dossier to evolve and simplify. For the record, I personally loved the “choose your own adventure” style of writing. (No, it wasn’t “clickbait.” For something to be clickbait, I believe there has to be a payoff for the clicks. We get zero benefit from those clicks. Sorry.) I really liked hovering over the links, seeing the URL preview in my lower browser bar, then going from there. But more and more people are using mobile. So, time to change it up and simplify. Thanks for all the positive feedback. It’ll be back this Friday. Tim was away from the internets (and indoor plumbing) this past weekend.

I mean. Look, I’m hardly captain in-tune with what all the super hip people are wearing, but somewhere there’s a fella name Milton in an assisted living facility rocking these on bingo night.

That’s in the ballpark. But that’s about all it is.

Most out-of-season getting the best markdowns: Boots!

May was an awesome month for sales on really nice boots. I suppose it makes sense being that it’s clearance time and boot season is nothing but a speck in the distance. But man, it’s been hard to hold off on some of those deals. Clockwise from top left: The Wolverine from the Nordy Sale (all but sold out), a Red Wing from the Hautelook event, AE’s Liverpool, which factory 2nds were going for $199 over the weekend (no longer), and Red Wings from Brooks Brothers which were going for $183 over the weekend. Yes, lots of expired stuff now, but we’ll keep an eye out in case you’re the buy-out-of-season-and-save type.

Who the hell cares about what some jackwagon behind a website that focuses on affordable men’s clothing thinks about the future and how technology and consumerism will effect our youth? Also, the hypocrisy is tangible. Or, do you guys want more of this kind of thing? Nah. I’m guessing we should stick to pants. Pants it is.

That’s Professor Horsey Head to you, plebeian.

Boy. Wouldn’t wanna be in that guy’s shoes. Also, I’d still wear the above. Looks perfect for summer. But don’t button both buttons. Please. And combined with his yellow gold, clunky watch… it’s all a little on-the-nose for his profession, no?

Eat your heart out creepy snuggle bear. And a huge thanks to Jack Erwin for letting us review and then giveaway a pair of their new suede chukkas.

Feeling Nostalgic? Here’s the archive containing previous editions of Best of the Month that Was.