Nordstrom Half Yearly Sale Summer 2018 – Picks for Men

It’s arguably one of the better sales of the year. No codes to wrangle. No extra % coming off once something hits your cart. The price you see is the price you pay, and since it’s Nordstrom, everything ships and returns for free. Everything. Plus, Nordstrom is the rare department store that has curated some really nice upper scale brands, and balances those more expensive items with their solid quality, house-brand goods.

So what’s the catch? When they do a sale, it’s always huge. As in inventory. As in… there’s a boatload of pages to scroll through and browse. That’s a lot of clicking. And we went through all of it. As always, the picks below are limited to those with at least a decent size selection at post time.

Huge potential here. 98% wool with 2% stretch for ease of movement. Does appear to be fully lined, but the patch pockets and dark blue shade make for a perfect blazer. A basic, but from here it appears to be a very well executed basic. And at that price, it’s awfully tempting.

Looks to be the quintessential Italian oxford. Cap toe, smooth leather, and a trim silhouette while avoiding a pointy toe. Made in Italy. Almost certainly Blake stitched, no? With a sole that slim?

Another blazer from Norstrom’s house line. This time in textured hopsack wool. Or at least that’s what it looks like from here. Wool is from the Italian mill Reda, while it appears that they’re just 1/4 lined in the back. LOTS of good things going on here.

Is it boot season? No! Are these drool worthy all the same?? Yes! These’ll see a ton of use once the weather cools off in a few months. Legendary craftsmanship and good looks. Oh, and that name for the boot. This is obligatory.

Not their original, 100% cotton wheelhouse pant, but instead their version with 2% stretch added for comfort. Plenty of summer ready colors available too. 40% off is no small discount on these things.

That’s really not a bad price for an all suede duffel. No experience with the brand though. Dimensions are 19 1/2”W x 11”H x 8”D.

Italian cotton with some stretch woven in for comfort. And speaking of comfort, it’s just partially lined.

Nice to see that these have come down in price for this sale. From their new “tech-smart” line that’s a cotton/poly hybrid engineered to keep you cool and move with you. Also available in a mini blue tattersall, if that’s more your thing.

That’s a very, very good price for an Italian made shoe from Nordstrom’s higher end “JWN” line. Looks to have a timeless toe shape too.

Wait a minute, since when has Nordstrom been making their own button down collar polos?! Haven’t tried these on yet. I’ve failed you all, miserably. Pique knit here.

Wait, what? Since when does Norstrom carry Wood & Faulk stuff? Made in the USA of hearty materials. Dimensions are 21”W x 14”H x 6 1/2”D. Yes, it does come with a shoulder strap too.

Seems like there’s more than a few Bonobos pieces in this sale (as you’ll find in the picks below). And 40% off is quite generous, considering that Bonobos doesn’t run more than 20% off full price stuff, on their own site, all that often.

Kinda liking that “copper” leather. Looks matte and marbled. A casual wingtip for sure. Not gonna be dressed too far up, but should look pretty good with off white or grey chinos and a navy polo?

A shorter, bomber like quilted jacket from Barbour. Three colors to pick from, including that not-so normal light grey seen above left.

From their unconstructed line of jackets. Not a hopsack wool, but instead 50% cotton and 50% linen.

Relaxed slim? That’s kinda an odd choice of words. Anyway, here’s what a 32×30 shakes down to be, according to Nordstrom: 15″ leg opening; 10 1/2″ front rise; 15 1/2″ back rise.

And this is why Nordstrom continues to be unique. On the one hand, you can pick up in house chinos for $35. On the other, you can grab a pair of Ferragamos for the mid $300s.

From Nordstrom’s upgraded “JWN” line. Made in Italy. True oxford, closed style lacing. Sleek wingtips in an eye catching lighter shade.

Feels a bit like a Ledbury brand clearance, only there seems to be at least a decent size selection on most of the styles offered. Not a lot of wheelhouse stuff (like solids) but still worth a quick browse if you’re a Ledbury fan.

White canvas vans with a contrasting gum bumper toe. Simple but still following that gum trend.

And now something to wear with those wingtips. 85% cashmere, 15% nylon, and made in the UK. Is $35 for ONE pair of socks kinda sorta absurd? Yes! But until you’ve worn cashmere socks, then you’ve… never worn cashmere socks. Look, it’s a total splurge.

Easy, soft linen. And thankfully, it looks like they kept the structure and the lining to a minimum. Could be a real winner in the upcoming heat?

And now, even more stuff from the North West based canvas and leather goods maker. From that carpenters bag all the way down to small zippered pouches. USA made goods for any budget.

Most are more than fine with picking up cheap ties here and there, but the problem with cheap ties is that sometimes they can feel… cheap. Imagine that. Bad knots, weird fabric, etc. That shouldn’t be the case here. And if it arrives and you’re not thrilled? Send it back. For free.

That’s a mighty well executed layering piece. From a heritage brand no less. Cotton trim and horizontal baffle quilted nylon. Available in navy or mid gray.

These are specifically placed here for the dude on Instagram who multiple times has said we as a site should “do better” than mentioning Jack Mason watches. These are for you Todd! Suck an egg!

Cardiff? They’re going up. Sorry Swansea. You’re headed to the championship. Anyway, onto the shoes. Word is they run large.

Do you even tote bro? Some guys carry a tote a lot (like your friendly neighborhood affordable men’s style editor, who’s always lugging stuff back and forth to the office for review) and some can’t stand the idea of carrying a tote. If you’re the former, this is a pretty slick looking way to upgrade. Also available in black.

The good news? There’s TONS of colors and there appears to be most sizes available at post time. The bad news? They fully lined the thing. Sorta defeats the purpose of easy, breezy linen. Still, the price is right. So if you don’t run overly hot, it could make a great addition to the summertime wardrobe.

Saturated sneakers sure are sick. No?

Looks to be a lightweight, quilted, down jacket that comes with a smart moto-style collar. Just the two colors available shown above. Another out of season item, but could be a good pickup for a few months down the road?

Not a big gold guy myself, but that rose gold, dark brown, and blue color scheme really goes well together. A price matched item. No word on when that price is set to expire.

There are worse looking, less functional ways to get your stuff back and forth to the beach.

Not cheap. Hardly. But this is another Bonobos option from their upgraded “Capstone” line. And hey, wedding season is quickly approaching. Sold as suit separates.

Not from their one-thousand-mile line, but instead from their made in Portugal line. Still pretty nice, especially considering how low the price is now. Appears to be very similar to a pair of suede Wolverine chukkas that I own. Can’t say enough good things about those.

Button down collar but a trimmer fit. Basics again, but something that a lot of us lean on.

98% wool and 2% stretch. Flat front, micro-check dress pants from one of the few department stores left that knows what the hell they’re doing. Perfect for the office… if you happen to work in one.

Solid but with a bit of a micro diamond texture to the weave. Neck and sleeve sizing. A basic, but a basic that every guy needs.

And now, a couple of… un-solids. But still plenty versatile. Also made in their smartcare fabric which isn’t non-iron, but pretty easy/easier to iron than many other dress shirts.

Nubuck boat shoes in tons of colors (some you’d want, some you wouldn’t). Warm weather classics that plenty wear to death. And no, you don’t have to be on a boat to wear them.

This is a weird one. A cotton/linen/lyocell (form of rayon) suit that looks like its taking inspiration from pajamas. If there was ever a suit to wear with a t-shirt and sneakers, this would be the one.

Henley’s are a casual secret weapon for more than a few of us. They make you, somehow, look stronger than you otherwise might be, and they look really good with a pair of jeans or beat up chinos. Cotton/Linen/Poly blend here for the warmer months.

Not as dressy as an oxford, but still plenty dressy to find lots of use. Made in the USA and Goodyear welted as always.

Full disclosure. I don’t have any direct experience with this brand. So I couldn’t tell you if they’re half canvas or fused. The solid grey is made in Italy, while the plaid is made in Portugal. So, they got that goin’ for them.

There’s hardly a better easy-iron (yes you still have to iron it, but it won’t be absurdly difficult) wheelhouse, affordable but not cheap dress shirt on the market. Often featured in style scenarios. The herringbone weave gives a subtle texture, and thus depth, especially if you’re wearing a solid suit or sportcoat and tie.

A great alternative to plain bucks, or, other suede shoes in the heat. Plus these can absolutely look great with jeans and a sportcoat in the fall. Unlined, so a little more casual looking. Wingtip and true oxford style lacing. Goodyear welted and Made in the USA.

Multiple color schemes here in two fits. Note that these don’t appear to be the “easy care” shirts, so, you’ll have to be handy with an iron.

Certainly not a conservative, traditional dress shoe. Has some funkiness to its looks thanks to those perforations. But plenty love em’. Made in the USA of course.

Fully lined this time. Made in Portugal. 60% linen, 40% virgin wool. That plaid should look great for nights out during the warmer weather.

They seem to be stretching the definition of the word “polo” here, but, I’ve seen similar attempts to re-define the garment by Nike sponsored soccer wear this past season (see Spurs and their travelling “polo” shirts from 17/18). Still, has potential. All cotton.

Seems like this is one of those items that’s perpetually in the Nordstrom sale section. Doesn’t make it a bad pickup at this price though, especially if you’re going for comfort over long-lasting construction.

Good grief… 400 reviews, and it’s north of 4/5 stars. That’s impressive. 60% wool. Four colors to pick from including navy (which isn’t shown above). Yes, it’s way out of season, but, that’s clearance for you.

Another alternative to the perpetually sold out J. Crew Nike Killshot. Kinda like the logo free, ultra clean look here too. Word is they run large. Nice reviews.

Some people like to hate on To Boot New York shoes, but with costs going up everywhere, right around $200 for a Made in Italy, sleek pair of dress shoes isn’t half bad. Almost positive that they’re stitched (Blake, not Goodyear I think?) and I’ve always found them to be pretty comfortable. Wingtip is an open-lacing blucher here. So, not quite as formal as the sleeker, closed lacing cap toe option.

Ditto here, just only in a couple of monk strap styles. Super simple on the single monks, and plenty of eye catching details on the double. Also available in black. Just like the wingtip and cap toe oxford.

From their high end “Capstone” collection. Remember, part of the Bonobos “slim” fit, as opposed to their standard, is cutting the tail a little shorter. So if you don’t like that look, move on.

Not bad for a pair of shoes from Nordstrom’s higher end “JWN” house line. I’d stick with the suede options here. Not only are they gonna be perfect for the warm weather ahead, it appears that the smooth leather options might have some sort of “flaking” issue (see the reviews). And suede? It won’t flake. Ships and returns free since it’s Nordstrom.

No personal experience with the brand, so, I can’t vouch for these dress shirts, but I’m guessing they’ll be a noticeable step up. Really nice looking collars from here.

A legend with some updated, sporty stripes. Made in the UK.

Or, you could go with a super cheap, chambray alternative from the Nordstrom house brand 1901. Very much not made in the UK.

A not quite as fortunate man’s AE dalton. Now? Relatively dirt cheap being that it’s not boot season.

Ted Baker is usually known a bit more for the flash and design side, and less on the quality side. So that’s gonna make more than a few of us not-so-sure about the quality of this leather brief. But there’s a certain simple, modern aesthetic to it that’s tempting. Well, at least it returns for free, no?

AW HE GOT THE VELCROS! … (just seeing if you’re still paying attention. Also, “banded”?? Seriously?)

Simple but not boring. That’s what muted color-blocking can do for you. Dimensions are 22”W x 12”H x 12 1/2”D.

Work pannnnts! Work pannnnts! WORK PANNNNNTS. Da na na na na na na na na… WORK PANTS!

Full honesty… I’ve got no clue on this one. Could be awesome, could be terrible. But there’s potential here. Italian wool, certainly appears to be hopsack, and the patch pockets up front keep it from looking like a suit jacket. Ships and returns for free.

Are they Allen Edmonds? No! Are they worth a shot if you don’t have AE money, you need a conservative dress shoe that’ll also be comfortable, and you’re not willing to commit to a pair of shoes for life? Of course.

Basics from a trusted source at a more than reasonable price. A bit of texture. Nothing crazy.

Basic crepe soled chukkas. Taupe and navy suede, and then the grey option shown above happens to be leather.

For those who haven’t made the jump to tech fabric underwear quite yet.

Welcome to the future. I know there are plenty of you who hate, HATE this dress shoe/athletic shoe mashup look, and while it’s also not my personal cup of tea, I have seen them look pretty good on others. So I ain’t judging. Kinda like a cheap version of Cole Haan’s ZeroGrand… which also happens to be a part of this half-yearly sale.

The kind of backpack that might convince the anti-backpack crowd that maybe wearing a backpack ain’t such a bad idea. But are they really this expensive? Jansport circa 1994… I miss you.

Ending how we started. With an Italian oxford. Only this one is nearing four hundred bucks. Free shipping and returns at least.

The Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale is set to expire on June 3rd. Not sure what happens then though? Do some items get taken out of the sale section? Do prices drop further? Beats me.