Chinos, Chukkas, Polo #7 – Monochrome & Extra Cool for the Heat

Chinos, Chukkas, and a Polo is our ongoing series out to prove the benefits of this simple combination during the warmer months. There’s a million ways to do it, the benefits are numerous and significant, and it can be executed at all levels of style budgets. Head here for a further explanation of why this combo works, and click here for the growing archive. Got a suggestion for Chinos, Chukkas, & a Polo? Send those into joe@dappered.com.

The Polo: GAP “Breathe” Polo in “New Heather Grey” – $22.40 w/ MORE. Skip the cotton polos when it’s 100 degrees. They’ll never dry out. Instead, go for a tech fabric that looks clean and mean (meaning, no sportswear logos or goofy patterns). 77% Polyester, 18% Lyocell, 5% Spandex and built to be super breathable and lightweight. Straight fit. Want to get real spendy, real quick? Try the lululemon “Evolution” polo (yes really). Spendy as hell at $88, but super soft, extremely breathable, made from “anti-stank” fabric, and has hidden buttons under the collar points to keep your collar in line.

The Chinos: GAP Lightweight Slim Fit Performance Khakis in Light Grey – $39.10 w/ MORE. More GAP here, because these pants are game changers. These are performance stretch nylon. Super lightweight, super breathable, and they’re quick drying. They make a bit of a “swish” noise while walking, but it’s really nothing annoying or all that noticeable. And the comfort is incredible. This pale, dove grey will bounce the sun’s rays off your thighs too. Also available in a straight fit.

The Chukkas: Wolverine Marco Chukka – $180. Made in Portugal. Does go on sale from time to time over at Amazon (they’re out of stock now). Low profile lug sole is slim but still provides good grip. Super comfortable insoles. Feels true to size.

The Sunglasses: Warby Parker Ellison – $145. An investment, but these things nail that updated Clubmaster look. Polarized lenses too. Want something cheaper? Try these from Suncloud.

The Watch: Orient Ray II Automatic – $170ish. One of the best bang-for-the-buck divers on the market. Waterproof, and therefor, sweat proof. Don’t like the reflection you get when wearing a stainless band in the bright sun? Swap it out for a NATO strap.

The Belt: J. Crew Cotton Web Belt – $11.99 FINAL w/ WEDNESDAY. A little color, a little stretch. Lots of comfort. Limited sizes. Final sale.

The Briefcase: Tumi Alpha Bravo Andrews Slim Briefcase – $230.90 ($345). Perhaps we’re taking the monochrome thing a bit too far here. Nice case though. Over $100 off thanks to the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. Ships and returns for free.

The Underwear: Ex Officio Give-N-Go Breathable Brief in Charcoal – $14.96. Underwear of choice when it’s swamp-crotch weather. These breathe, wick, and dry quickly.

The Socks: Nordstrom Merino Blend Mid-Calf Socks in Navy – $12.50. Might as well throw a little color in here.