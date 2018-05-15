Steal Alert: Up to 40% off J. Crew Suiting Event PLUS An Extra 25% off

UPDATE: Looks like most/all of this has sold out so far today? Maybe they did a limited run of stock for stacking on the deal? Anyway, it’s just about all sold out now.

This is something. It appears that J. Crew is trying to get a jump on the upcoming “unofficial start to summer” long weekend shopping with this one. They’re still running their up to 40% off suiting sale, and now they just dropped this 25% off code ADDTOBAG. And it appears to stack (thanks to the multiple tips from you guys on this one, specifically Kevin B., Stephen S., and Mark G. who wrote in to say he got customer service to give him a price adjustment over the phone on his recent order).

No, you don’t need to buy the entire suit to get the savings. Just want a sportcoat? Totally fine. Looking for a pair of slim lightweight pants for summer, but don’t need the jacket? You can do that too. Head here for a full review of these suits.

No really, you can buy just the sportcoats solo. I’m a big fan of their “Deep water” cotton/linen option, which if memory serves, was the original color they released this thing in. The ludlow pants are just too slim for some, but these unconstructed, super lightweight ludlow jackets, while still slim, do seem to fit more body types. Head here for a full how to wear it.

A bit more structure here, but it’s hardly some hard shoulder, stiff, yacht club monstrosity. Italian linen silk blend. Just half lined in the back, so you should stay cool on warm days.

Looks like it’s just the navy that’s available for this wide lapel option? Anyway, same Ludlow slim cut, without the slim 2.5″ lapels. These are 3.5″ wide. More timeless. Less trendy. Pants are still excluded, but the jacket is getting the extra cut.

Looks like J. Crew might be switching, at least in part, from Italian mills to American mills for their mainline Ludlow suits? A solid charcoal here. Sober, but does have the modern 2.5″ lapels. All wool.

Off the beaten path but not so far off that you’re sartorially lost. A herringbone + windowpane pattern mixed into a greenish wool fabric from the American woolen company.

Finally. A full Crosby suit in a wheelhouse color. For the longest time it seemed like J. Crew had plenty of Crosby jackets, but were short on pants. That’s not the case this time. Available in just the deep navy shown above. Big fan of the athletic, Crosby cut. Full review can be found here.

Something for the warmer months for sure. All Italian linen in a not-so subtle shade of blue.

Thinking this’ll be best for super warm & sunny days, thanks to that very light blue color, and the Wool/cotton/silk/linen/cashmere fabric. They did fully line the jacket though. Still, price is extra nice now.

Y’know the old saying about if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it? Right. Remember the old “Caspian blue” Italian cotton sportcoat? These appear to try and “Fix” that sportcoat. But that sportcoat was perfect. I’m not so sure about these. Garment dyed so it should have a little visual texture.

Well that’s an odd duck. Yet somehow, dark colored, summery fabric suits can be a real winner if you spend lots of late nights out on the town during the warmer months. Just Ludlow here. No Crosby. Italian cotton oxford cloth.

“I stick my neck out for nobody.” – Rick

The 25% off select styles code ADDTOBAG expires tomorrow, 5/16. Free shipping expires tomorrow too.