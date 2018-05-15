Style Scenario: First Day it gets Hot (dressed down)

What are you going to wear? Sometimes it’s good to look at a few suggestions then add your own tweaks and ideas. That’s what these are for. Seems like most of the hemisphere has jumped straight from late winter to summer this year. And if you are lucky enough to be experiencing some sort of extended spring, you probably have had at least one heat spike already. Now, we’ve already covered a suggestion on how to dress up on one of those hot days. But what if you want to look sharp, minus most of the formality? Here’s one way to avoid a forgettable shorts and t-shirt look, all while keeping it comfortable and loose.

The Polo: Banana Republic Luxe Touch Pocket Polo – $29.70 when 40% off. Wait, an all cotton polo? When it’s supposed to be hot? Well, it’s not July hot. Yet. Hopefully not. And this one with the retro piping along the collar and pocket looks extra smart. But if it is blistering hot? Go for something in a wicking, more breathable tech style fabric. Say, this from J.C.F., or this from UNIQLO.

The Pants: J. Crew Stretch Chambray Pants in 484 Slim or 770 Straight Fit – $56.25 w/ ADDTOBAG ($75). No, these aren’t jeans. Far from it. They’re light, breezy chambray pants that look and wear like lightweight chinos or linen pants. Perfect for summer.

The Water Bottle: S’well Stainless Steel Water Bottle in Teakwood – $45. A silly splurge that’s stupid expensive. But hey, if it actually gets someone who doesn’t drink that much water, to drink more water? So be it. For those on a budget and who don’t give a hoot about the pretty wood exterior, these are dynamite.

The Sunglasses: AO Eyewear Original Pilot 55mm Sunglass in Matte Chrome – $79.99. Seems like these have gotten a bit more expensive as of late? But they’re still nicely affordable for what you get. Classic pilot shape that’s neither too wide nor too droopy. Bayonet style ear pieces. Made in the USA.



The Watch: Todd Snyder Military in Grey – $138. One of their monochrome options. Inspired by a 1970s military watch design. 50m water resistance isn’t awesome, but it’s better than the 30m that their new “nautical” inspired watches carry.

The Socks: Darn Tough Merino Wool No-Show Light Cushion Socks – $15.95. Another Made in the USA pick. They do show a touch above most classic sneakers, but… who cares? Basically bulletproof. And boy, do they keep your feet cool and comfortable. A bit spendy, but you’ll find yourself reaching for them time and time again in the summer.

The Briefcase: Gustin Made in the USA Horween #8 Brief – $249. Made in the USA and hits that smart-casual bullseye. Beautiful Horween Chromexcel leather.

The Shoes: Superga Cotu Classic Canvas Sneakers – $64.95. Completing the clean look here. No flip flops or clunky running shoes, but instead a classic, white canvas sneaker that’ll never go out of style. More comfortable, and better built than most inexpensive canvas sneakers too.

The Face Maintainer: Jack Black Double-Duty Face Moisturizer SPF 20 – $27.95. Keeps your face from looking like an old weathered belt. SPF 20 helps limit the damage of the sun’s rays. Smells good.

The Belt: Banana Republic Suede D-Ring Belt in Nutmeg – $29.70 when 40% off. A perfect warm weather belt (and it’ll look great with jeans in the fall too). Big fan of the shades of suede that BR has been going with.