Win It: The Jack Erwin Mason Suede Chukka Boot

Finding good quality shoes for under $200 can be a bit of a pain. Of course there are the rare one-offs from the cheap brands that exceed expectations, or the mega sale that comes along once in blue moon for the more established heritage companies… but there just aren’t a lot of brands banging out nice quality dress and casual shoes for around $200 or less.

Except for Jack Erwin. That’s their thing. And these “Mason” suede chukkas are the latest proof that they know what they’re doing.

Great shape. Toe is neither pointy nor overly bulbous.

More dressed up than a crepe soled, floppy desert boot, yet still versatile enough to look great with chinos and a polo, these hand-stitched-soled chukkas could easily become a favorite for many. The Italian suede uppers are soft, the shape is neither clunky nor hyper-elongated, and the Portuguese craftsmanship is impressive for the price. Especially considering that Jack Erwin throws in complimentary free shipping AND free returns.

Nice suede from the Italian tannery “Opera.” Fat lady singing not included.

The uppers are an unlined, reverse suede, but there’s more structure to them than the Massdrop Allen Edmonds chukka. Yet they aren’t stiff, and they’re comfortable right out of the box. A 10.5 fit my normally 10.5D feet pretty darn well. They might be slightly tight through the widest part of the foot, depending on the type of socks you wear and if you’ve got borderline wide feet (Jack Erwin has yet to dabble in wide sizes) but I’d say they fit true overall.

Stitched sole. Not Goodyear Welted though. A lighter weight, more flexible construction.

Made in Portugal.

Cushioning is fine. They aren’t claiming to replace your running shoes, but they aren’t rock hard either. They are the definition of a smart, versatile chukka boot. Not overly casual like a desert boot. But not stiff and heavy looking like a smooth leather dress boot.

Smooth sole and more structure up top. These are NOT desert boots.

They’re dressier, but not too dressy.

They’re available in four different shades, including the “snuff” suede shade seen in the post above. And again, since it’s Jack Erwin, they ship and return for free. Not bad for $195.

