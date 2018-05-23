Long Weekend Sales Hoedown – 40% off Italian Wool Suits, Spier & Mackay $30 Off, Ledbury Savings, & More

IT’S NOT JUST A HANDFUL. IT’S A HOEDOWN.

Why hoedown? Too much for a handful. Enjoy the long weekend fellas. And not to nag,

but come Monday, don’t forget what that day is actually about. Despite the two holidays being different,

we’re sticking with the same policy as Veterans Day come Monday. We won’t be posting.

40% off is nothing to sneeze at. Usually they go 30% off for big weekends. Exclusions are all over the place (looks like most sportcoats are out, but some suiting is in?) but there’s plenty to consider. Like those Palma sunglasses. More on those over here.

Great for those of us who love Brooks Brothers… yet don’t usually operate on a Brooks Brothers budget. Personally, I’m a big fan of their Regent fit sportcoats. Especially when on double sale like this.

Half canvas construction. Easy to tailor, non functioning sleeve cuffs. Smartly designed linings (often partial depending on the fabric). Spier & Mackay knows what they’re doing when it comes to jackets. And now, their sportcoats are thirty bucks off through Sunday. Cotton sportcoats start at $198, so down to $168 with the discount. Higher end fabrics usually go for $398, and now drop to $368. Plenty in between those two price points too.

Look for the shoes that have the strikethrough prices (ie something like: $299 $249). Those are the shoes getting the extra cuts this weekend. Why did they pick those particular models to get the fat cuts? Beats me. But some of them are rare birds that have gotten oddly large discounts. Remember, its a gamble since these are 2nds quality (cosmetic blemishes picked up during the manufacturing process). And it’s not risk free in terms of cash. They’re still demanding a steep $25 restocking fee on returned factory 2nds.

Yes, suits are included in this one too. Sportcoats and suits have been getting excluded a lot lately. So if you’ve had your eye on something in their Thompson Fit, now’s not a bad time to jump on it.

If you love Ledbury, then now is one of the few times of the year that you can get their shirts on a discount. It’s not a huge discount, but it is something. Doesn’t work on polo shirts. And note that this deal isn’t active until Thursday. No code needed. Discount automatically applies at checkout.

Astorflex chelseas have dropped back down for the weekend. And for that audio stuff… B&O = Bang & Olufsen. I’m not really Mr. Audiophile, BUT… I’ve been lucky enough to drive a few automobiles with some Bang & Olufsen sound systems in them, and they’re friggin’ top notch. UPDATE: Looks like the wireless earbuds are NOT getting any kind of discount? Sorry about that.

Remember these things? This is UNIQLO’s foray into the world of neck and sleeve dress shirts. Only the sleeves are much more precise compared to other dress shirts (these are down to the half inch, instead of ballpark 32/33 sizing like most makers). Usually they’re just under $30 a pop, but buy two, and they drop to just under $25 a piece.

Yes, this is the company that makes the absurdly expensive, painted handle axes. But they also make some mighty fine, super well made, handsome gear outside of their “hipster axe decor” collection. Much of it is made in the USA too.

40% off isn’t awesome, but at least it looks like exclusions have been kept kinda to a minimum. That said, sometimes there are glitches and things that don’t appear to have a “BRPICK” label but end up getting excluded at checkout. Also, if you’re a cardmember, don’t forget to use the code BRCARD at checkout for an additional 10% off.

Todd Snyder has some oddly expensive stuff (look at their selection of athleisure) yet then they have some pretty reasonably priced items. $600 for a made in Canada, stretch Italian wool suit ain’t half bad. The fact that it’s on sale is something else.

Last day for this. Not something that they usually do. 40% off is quite the discount for them, although it’s a multi buy promotion and the first item has to be regular price of course, and the second will have to be equal or lesser value.

Just in case you missed it. Picks are here. And as always, everything ships and returns for free. Appreciation for a retailer minimizing that risk is… up there. It’s something.

Two wheelhouse products for those of us that frequent this site. The thing about the factory 2nds chukkas is… factory 2nds are a tough ask on final sale. Because you just don’t know what that blemish/flaw is gonna look like until it shows up. Normal price for those AE Massdrop chukkas is $239. So, some savings, but not massive. Meanwhile, that Orient Mako II has dropped to $129 since so many people have bought in. Final sale on both and since it’s Massdrop, you’ll have to wait a while for delivery. It’s pre-order after all.

It’s the “up to” distinction that’s key here. So the site’s not half off, some of it is, a few items may be, but much of it isn’t. That said, free shipping no minimum is a nice bonus if you’re the type who shops for one piece at a time.

Of course there’s a ton more where all this comes from, but Nordy’s home department can tend to lean towards more feminine style sensibilities. Still, there are some nice finds that’ll look great in a guy’s space. And of course, everything ships and returns free.

Also worth a mention: