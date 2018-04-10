10 Best Bets for $75 or Less – Cheap Summer Suits, Lightweight Layers, & More

Seventy Five bucks. That’s a lot of money. It’ll get you a couple pairs of Levi’s , a decent casual dinner out, or a couple months at your local gym. Ten picks follow, all for $75 or under, with some of them much, much less. Expect these round-ups on a monthly basis. Got a tip on something for under $75? Send those in to joe@dappered.com.

Prices above reflect a 30% off discount on both items, but Old Navy does get more generous than 30% off. Plus, reader Alex F. was able to get the entire matching set in store for under seventy five bucks. And you might want to head in store just to make sure the jacket and the pants are a good match. According to him, these things are 97% cotton, barely constructed (some very thin padding in the shoulders), unlined except for the sleeves, and the sleeve cuff buttons are non functioning. A medium fits like a size 40R, but the sleeves run a touch long and the waist a little generous. Still, could be a real winner for $70 – $85. NOTE: Both shots above are of the lighter, “mid tone chambray” color. Cameras and lighting can be funny like that.

A hoodie? On this site? Sure. There are times and places. And this is made from a cotton/nylon/merino wool blend. So that helps. A lot. Add in the beach-y henley buttons at the front and you’ve got a great, super casual layer that’ll look good with beat up jeans now, and shorts or swim trunks later on in the summer.

Brokers & Tonic or Campari & Soda – Prices Vary

Man. Just when you thought spring was gonna stick around, most of the country gets slammed with Old Man Winter’s Last Stand. But hey, now’s not a bad time to get prepared for prime patio sipping season, no? Q-Tonic forgoes the syrupy sweetness of most other tonic waters, and instead cuts the sugar way down. There’s 60% fewer calories, but no artificial sweeteners. Combine it with what’s probably the best value in gin on the market (citrus forward with a juniper nose and a warm but not angry cinnamon finish) and you’ve got a top of the line Gin & Tonic. For those looking to take it slower while putting less alcohol in their system, try Campari and soda. It’s bitter, it’s crisp, and you won’t want to guzzle it (hell, for those new to Campari, you probably won’t even want to drink it).

Have mentioned them before, but, just got them in-house. Much, much nicer than I had anticipated, being that these are priced noticeably lower than J. Crew’s previous styles of sunglasses. Made in China of course, but the dark tortoise frames, blue lenses, flat brow piece, and partially metal temple arms, all combine for a super-on-trend look. 52mm lens diameter, but they wear a bit bigger due to the thicker frames. Currently not up for a code, but some promos have been applicable to them in the past.

The fabric is seriously impressive. It’s 60% cotton and 40% modal, but it almost (almost) feels light a lightweight merino. Super strong but not bulky or thick or overly warm. Perfect for summer. Full marks to Lands’ End on this one. Might be one of the best things they’re making right now. Size shown above is a medium on 5’10” / 195. They’re currently running a 40% off code BLUE but the pins are individual use pins. So, check your email if you’re looking to buy one of these things. Or, just wait. There’s always another code train’ comin’ with Lands’ End.

In the 1950s, 60s, and 70s, pre-packaged, frozen foods took much of the decision making and work out of cooking. It was awesome. Until we realized after decades of consumption that all that ease was making us fat. Fat as hell in fact. Fraklin Foer makes the argument that the same thing is happening now, only to our brains. And Facebook, Google, Apple, and Amazon are the TV Dinners for our gray matter. Well, eat hearty! And of course you can buy this thing on Amazon.

Micro prints are almost always easier to wear compared to the big, loud, tropical shirt styled stuff. Plenty of colors and patterns to pick from, like the micro-diamond pattern shown above. NOTE: Fit can be key on short sleeve button up shirts, so this one is probably worth scouting in store before taking the plunge.

So good that I got another one. Super breathable. Stretch is incredible. Size shown above is a medium on 5’10” / 195. Tough to top for fifteen bucks. Just wish they made solids. These are all heathered.

Casual but not too casual. Perfect for running errands or for the golf course on a blustery day. 100% merino wool in that perfect shade of “sherwood green.” Think of it as one of those super popular short sleeve polo sweaters, only with long sleeves and in a much superior fabric compared to cotton.

Tons of colors. Ships and returns for free since it’s Nordstrom. Warm weather classics that plenty wear to death. And no, you don’t have to be on a boat to wear them.

For other Best Bets under $75 from previous months, click here.