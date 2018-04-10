Amazon’s Men’s Fashion: Reviewing Amazon Made Men’s Goods you can Buy Now

Amazon is known as “the everything store.” And they’re a giant. If Amazon’s revenue was seen instead as its “national” GDP, then the Nation of Bezosland would be the world’s 55th biggest nation in terms of Gross Domestic Product. Ahead of Qatar. And Qatar is hosting a world cup (but that’s a very different story for a very different day).

Yet despite being the “everything” store, Amazon has traditionally struggled in terms of fashion. Only recently has Amazon been dipping their toes into the style world. And the newest strategy seems to be making their own clothes and shoes for in-house labels. Not only is Amazon attempting to fill some gaping holes in their style-based inventory by selling stuff from their own in-house brands, they’re also using these brands as bait. Yes, you’ll need to be an Amazon Prime member to buy this stuff. But most US households already have a prime membership. So that shouldn’t be an issue here.

This is our attempt to satiate your curiosities about Amazon’s menswear. No, this isn’t everything they offer. But it’s a solid start, and this list and our grades should give you an idea as to what’s worth it and what’s not. All items below are “imported.” (I’m sure you’re shocked.) Also, for a fit perspective, know that all of this stuff is shown on a 5’10” / 195 lbs frame.

How good is this thing? I don’t like bombers, I don’t like all polyester outerwear, and even I like this thing. A lot. It’s bizarrely comfortable, allows movement without being too boxy, and has the traditional pen/accessories pocket on the left arm. It’s lightly insulated too. Not puffy or anything, but it’s not a paper thin windbreaker either. Also available in navy. Size shown above is a medium.

Mid-weight oxford cloth. Box pleat in the back allows for freedom of movement. Offered in either slim or standard fits. Size shown above is a medium slim fit. It’s a basic, casual, oxford cloth button down for a dependable price that ships fast. What’s not to like? Full review here.

One of the best that Amazon offers and perfect for the upcoming warm weather. Tech fabric that breathes and wicks at a crazy affordable price. 95% poly / 5% spandex is super stretchy and moves with you. Not quite as soft and as smooth as say, a LuLuLemon polo, but not absurdly expensive like those either. Currently offered in five different shades, but each one has that “marled” look that’s shown above. No solids. Really, REALLY hope they make these in solids. So docked a few points for not being made in basic solids, that and there is a subtle branding/cryptic logo on the back, right below the collar. Yes, on the exterior of the shirt. Still, total bargain here. Size shown above is a medium in olive heather.

97% Cotton, 3% Spandex, and that 3% spandex really does make a tangible difference. Good movement to these things. Mid weight chino that leans to the heavier side, so… might want to shelve these when it gets real hot. But overall? A fine pair of casual to smart casual pants for the price. Size shown above is a 34×30. Color is their lightest “stone” shade. Not the Khaki. Five different shades to pick from

Not the same as the Goodthreads washed chinos. 99% cotton / 1% spandex here, and these are a 5-pocket jean style. Good for sure. But the fabric on the regular chinos is just that much better. Size shown above is a 34×30 in grey. Six total shades to pick from.

This thing has a lot going for it despite the mixed reviews from buyers on Amazon. But it’s also a bit frumpy in terms of fit. Size shown above is a medium. You might want to size down. It’s lightweight cashmere, but the fabric itself is actually really nice. Much softer than you’d think for the price, and these things have gone for less in the past. Some reviewers have reported construction problems. Again, it’s lightweight. Shown above in their “midnight navy” shade. Five total shades available.

Size shown above is a 16″ neck, 33″ sleeve. 100% supima cotton. Nice length to the tail that helps keep it tucked in. It’s a true dress shirt. More exact sleeve measurements compared to other inexpensive dress shirts. There’s no 32/33 here. It’s either 32, or it’s 33. Fabric feel is just so-so. A little stiff. Not scratchy, but not soft. Fit is fine. Not a true slim. More fitted than a traditional fit, but not super close either. The yoke seam (the one that runs along the back of your shoulder blades) is taped in a blue oxford cloth. Some have complained that this blue line shows through a little bit when worn without a jacket or sweater over it. It does show, but only a little. I don’t know if I’d call it non-iron, but, I don’t believe any shirt is truly non-iron. Will need some ironing, but not much. It’s fine. Not great. Just fine. Full review of this thing can be found here.

Gahhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh this coulda been better than good. But they fully lined the darn thing in cheap feeling polyester. And thus, it ain’t gonna breathe that great in the heat. Yet it’s a seersucker type of fabric. Has a bit of pucker to it. 99% Cotton, 1% Spandex. Size shown above is a 40R. Pricing can vary due to Amazon’s algorithms sometimes jacking the price around depending on demand.

A sneaky new brand to the Amazon fashion lineup. Y’know what they say when it comes to shoe leather. Cheap suede always out performs cheap smooth leather. But boy, these shoes just feel flimsy. No one is gonna expect much at sixty five bucks, but… there’s lightweight and then there’s these things. Sizing seems about right. Maybe a touch small, but I wouldn’t size up from the 10.5 (what I normally wear) that I tried on. Also available in navy suede.

Another shoe from the new 206 Collective brand. Leather actually has a bit of grain to it, and the grey suede heel accent is a nice touch. But there’s just something a bit clunky about these in person. Also, for five more bucks you can get a pair of Stan Smiths. The tongue is padded. Almost overly so. To the point where if you’ve got any Y-axis to the part of your foot that’s between toes and ankle, you might be cramped.

SIZE DOWN!! They call this a “standard” fit, and boy… they ain’t kiddin’. It’s not slim or athletic fit in the least. Very boxy. That’s the biggest drawback to this thing. It’s a pique style mesh that’s a 100% polyester tech fabric. Fabric feels a bit cheap, but it is cooler and breathes much better than standard cotton.

Fabric is fine, if not a bit stiff (but that’s not unusual for denim jackets). Fit is okay (went with a large here instead of the usual medium). But it’s the damned buttons. Out of the box they’re almost impossible to fasten. Yes, that can be an issue that other jean jackets can have, but good lord it’s tough to button this thing. My hands are far from hand-model soft, and even my fingers were getting a bit annoyed trying to get this thing fastened up for the pictures. Also available in a blue that leans more towards true-blue and away from a deep indigo denim that most of us like to wear on our lower halves.

Yes, it’s either a D+ or a B+. Why? Depends on how you tolerate 100% cotton pique polos. Some of us cannot STAND this fabric. It’s thick, it’s warm, it soaks up and holds onto sweat… and this polo is made out of just such fabric. Does it fit well? Yeah, not half bad. And the piping is a nice touch. But it’s not even the softest of pique cotton. Kinda junky feeling. B+ if you like pique cotton polos. D+ if you don’t. Size shown above is a medium. Six different colors to pick from.

Found a menswear item made for one of Amazon’s brands that deserves an in-person review? Send those suggestions into joe@dappered.com.