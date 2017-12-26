Nordstrom Half Yearly Sale Picks for Men

There are seasonal clearance sales, and then there are seasonal clearance sales. This is the latter. This is one that you probably don’t want to brush aside. It’s not just any other clearance. It’s Nordstrom, and for whatever reason, they continue to do just about everything right, while the rest of the department store retail world seems to get it wrong.

Great in-house brands. Terrific 3rd party stuff. Deep cuts, usually reasonable size selections, and as always, everything ships and returns for free. Their sale section is easy to browse too… it’s just… enormous. So if you don’t feel like scrolling through the 100+ pages of goods (over 9,000 items!) you’ll find a selection below of what we’ve deemed to be the best of the best. But if we’ve missed something in this massive half-yearly sale that deserves a mention? Shoot an email to joe@dappered.com. Okay. Off we go.

A 100% cashmere blazer for the mid $300s? That’s kinda what this Half-yearly sale is all about. From their in-house “Nordstrom Men’s shop” line.

Whoo hoo! They’ve been discounted again. Back down to just under $75. And at that price? They’re an absolute steal. Full review here.

Good grief… over 300 reviews, and it’s north of 4/5 stars. That’s impressive. Gonna be tough to beat the price too, now that it’s under $100. 60% wool. Three colors to pick from including navy (which isn’t shown above).

All three are made by the higher label “John W. Nordstrom” in-house line. No idea where they’re made, but in the past, some JWN shoes have come from Italy. Maybe Portugal here? Could be China. Just not sure.

Obligatory. These have been used time and time again in numerous style scenarios. And for good reason. Tough to beat the quality for the price on these. Neck and sleeve sizing. Nordstrom’s “Smartcare” fabric, which isn’t a stiff non-iron, but instead a… “less/easier to” iron fabric. Collars are a mid-spread, so they work well tieless.

A couple of patterned but not too off the beaten path options. Nordstrom’s trim fit is modern without being overly slim. Some room there.

Some of us have a soft spot for mixed media gloves. Why? They’re so much more interesting than standard gloves, yet they’re still professional. Sheepskin palms here with wool-blend fabric tops.

Whoa. Well hello there. This is their “Lakeshore” model. Made in the USA and Goodyear welted. Dainite studded sole. Big fan of that cap toe. Sets it apart just enough. Sizes seem to be hustling out the virtrual doors fast. I wouldn’t be surprised if these evaporate sooner rather than later.

100% wool with a 15″ leg opening. Not too slim, not overly baggy. Solid price. Ships and returns for free like everything else. Meanwhile, there’s these flat front wool trousers, also from Nordstrom, for $79.49. I have no idea what the difference is? Older/Less sizes maybe?

Lotta boots in this sale. Lots. 1901 is Nordstrom’s younger leaning, entry line… but they can make some very solid stuff for the price. Grain leather looks great while the lug sole should provide a bit of traction in the sleet and slush of winter. Got a pair on the way for review.

Stunned that this thing has dropped this far in price. Available in either black or otter green. Well proportioned, tough as nails, and made in the USA. Oil finish cover cloth exterior with a super comfortable moleskin collar. Collar stands up and holds up against the wind too. Draw-cord waist adds some shape while also keeping heat in. Takes Filson zip-in liners. Stunningly beefy zippers and snaps. One warning… it’ll attract lint and pet hair like crazy. So, if you’re neurotic about that kinda thing, be prepared.

If we can’t have the merlot (some of us really like the merlot) than the stand out but not stand-offish walnut shade will absolutely do on these wingtip oxfords. Especially when they drop to 30% off like they have here.

A basic card case that’s not overly boring, and doesn’t look as cheap as it’s priced. What’s not to like?

For the big spenders. 100% cashmere in a timeless layout. Made in Italy. Available in either navy or a charcoal check for the lower price, camel for the higher. Is seven bills a ton of cash? Yep. But the Italians know a thing or two about tailoring.

Dot’s don’t get enough love in Men’s Style, and they work particularly well, in micro form, on a silk necktie. Timeless 3″ width here.

A favorite that they’ve changed slightly over the years (the brown used to be two-toned, with a darker palm).

Was just going for $227.50 over at Bonobos during their extra 30% off sale items promo, so keep an eye out in case they bring that extra 30% off back. If they do? Then Bonobos will save you some cash. But full honesty, $270 for this totally unconstructed but still sharp looking Italian wool sportcoat is a bargain. It’s quite a unique garment. Note that this is their true slim option, not standard. UPDATE: Yep, they’re down to $227.50 at Bonobos w/ the code WRAPPED, but… they’re final sale over there. No returns.

Long sleeve polos made a nice comeback this year, and many brands made em’ in merino wool. Three colors to choose from here, albeit with a scattered size selection.

Not a bad price for some solid quality, more dressy than casual but can still be dressed down OCBDs. Just the white and light blue to pick from, but… some of us usually stick to those colors across our entire shirt style spectrum.

A shorter, almost Bomber length that still has all of the things you like about Barbour’s heritage design. Waxed cotton body. Corduroy collar. Plaid cotton lining. Shown above in navy. Also available in “Sage.”

Basics from a trusted source at a more than reasonable price. And if you run hot? Don’t underestimate the value of a cotton linen dress shirt even in the cooler months.

For when it gets real, real cold. Lots of colors and sizes at post time.

Don’t under estimate the power of a mid to lighter grey sportcoat like this one. Behold the Northern Lights! Italian wool. Made in Canada.

Don’t usually suggest acrylic scarves, but the chunky knit there is awfully nice. Plus, more than a few colors to pick from. Meanwhile, that Barbour is made in the UK.

Two classic styles that won’t go out of style any time soon. Basic? Yes. But unless you’re willing to pull off the Bruce Springsteen Born to Run look, then it’s probably better to keep it simple. Good reviews on both of these.

Not as heavy as a wool scarf, and looks more elegant/dressed up than rugged. But still could be useful in the colder months.

Looks to be the quintessential Italian oxford. Cap toe, smooth and almost certainly absurdly supple leather, and a trim silhouette while avoiding a pointy toe. Made in Italy. Almost certainly Blake stitched, no? With a sole that slim?

Busy? Yes. Both are busy. But not a terrible price if you like that thing. Quartz of course. Both clock in (HA!) at 42mm in diameter. Shades of the Timex Red Wing Collaboration on the field option.

I think (think) these are the same weight? They appear to be the same henley. All merino wool, which is tough to find in a henley cut. Multiple colors/sizes.

An annual favorite. Good enough for St. Nick, good enough for us. Quilted textured pattern on the back here. Available in black or brown.

Still plenty of winter left, and more than a few of us have misplaced our caps or gloves in the backs of cabs/ubers/on the metro already this season. Another item where it’s nice that it ships and returns for free.

Another alternative to the perpetually sold out J. Crew Nike Killshot. Kinda like the logo free, ultra clean look here too. Word is they run large. Nice reviews.

Not a crazy amount going on here, and that’s a good thing. Just a diamond quilted jacket, available in three colors, with a couple of useful pockets.

Remember the Allen Edmonds Flatiron? That’s kind of what these are. A hybrid of sorts. Some broguing, a medallion, but no cap toe or wingtip or anything like that. Blucher style here, but the sleekness of the profile and those extra details absolutely make it suit worthy. A little on the long and lean side. Might run a touch long for some foot shapes. Nice, soft, sheepskin padded lining. Made in India. Made our list for the best dress shoes under $200 of 2017.

Todd Snyder got a whole heck of a lot right with his White Label line. Really nice quality, but still attainable for many (when the items go on sale). Sure, it’s still a reach, but the materials and construction, plus the balance of timeless and modern shape, is a tough combo to find. Italian camel hair cloth. Made in Canada.

Another couple of options from the White Label line, here in a more affordable wool. Trim without being exceedingly tight. These might be made in Canada too? Maybe?

Look… I’m a sucker and then some for Ledbury. But these are their spread collar shirts. So if you’re gunning for that perfect, tieless look? Thanks to that lowered second button on Ledbury’s shirts? Remember that a spread collar just doesn’t look nearly as good tieless as their mid-spread. Still, beautiful shirts.

The internet isn’t exactly overflowing with praise for Cole Haan Shoes from the shoe snobs out there. And that’s okay. CH shoes are overpriced at full price. But when 40% off? They can usually do the job.

This particular shirt jacket seems more like outerwear than somewhere in-between outerwear and a shirt. Completely appropriate for a casual fall get together, and basic enough to see use throughout cooler temps. Not sure how to wear it? Here’s one way.

From their mainline “Nordstrom men’s shop” brand. Not sure if it’s got a half canvas in there or if it’s fused, but if the fit is good and the wool is good, then it might be worth taking a mid $200s flyer on.

Scattered sizes at best here, but they’re already a bargain at full price (Horween CXL uppers, made in the USA, Goodyear welt, non-clunkified toe), so a deep sale is worth checking out if you’re in the market for some new trench style boots.

From their higher end John W. Nordstrom house line. 100% Italian cotton. Trimmer but not tight fit.

And now in white. Spread collar though, so it might not be the best in terms of going sans-tie. All Italian cotton once again.

Made in the USA by Hart Schaffner Marx. Plaid worsted wool sourced from Italy.

These are anything but crummy faux-suede/faux-shearling throw aways from the clearance basket at your local discount store. These are the real deal. All wool uppers that breathe (so, no funky foot deep into a lazy morning at home). Lightweight crepe soles. Made in France.

Enormous fan of this thing. On the left is is last year’s quilted pattern. This year they went with a straight horizontal instead of diamond quilting. It’s a terrific jacket for when you’re burning through some energy (say, on a hike or chopping wood) and it’s also a great layer for underneath a heavier coat for when it gets bitter cold. Quilted front panel for extra wind resistance/insulation, with the rest of it being a knit, breathable lambswool. A fine alternative to what Bond was wearing in SPECTRE. Size shown above is a medium on 5’10/185.

Not a desert boot, and not quite a super dressed up boot. Right in-between. Textured leather is a nice touch.

Not bad for polarized, Made in the USA shades. Another instance where the Nordstrom free shipping and returns (even on sale stuff) policy comes in handy. Because sometimes sunglasses show up and they just don’t look right on your face.

For warm weather destination vacations, or for storing in the closet until summer. White canvas uppers.

What appears to be a beast of a sweater that could also double as a somewhat mid-weight bit of outerwear. 80% lambswool / 20% poly. Kinda like the darker blue placket/collar.

Cheap suede shoes almost always outperform cheap smooth leather shoes. 1901 is a Nordstrom house brand that usually does well for the price too. Don’t expect them to last a lifetime, but they could be a fun and inexpensive addition to a shoe collection that might have a suede hole in it.

A good sized discount on what’s become a legend of a garment. Charcoal though, not navy, so thus the price cut. Made in Italy.

What’s a “hybrid” smart watch? Head here for the full review.

A little bit of brogue detail while still sticking with a classic toe.

Say it with me: It’s two… two… TWO COATS IN ONE! And it better be for six hundred dollars. Made in Italy with a hefty amount of cashmere in the wool blend. 25% to be exact.

Made in the USA, Goodyear welted, and a leather sole on these things. A chukka that’s built to last and last.

Granted, cashmere socks are a total splurge. But hey, when a splurge is on sale, doesn’t that make it less of a splurge? Kinda?

Available in either Navy or an earth tone. Has those chest high hand-warmer pockets which might come in handy. Not the biggest discount, but still, it’s something.

Three shades to pick from, one of which is a nice earth-tone suede. Sizes are a bit scattered though.

Full disclosure. I have zero experience with Nordstrom’s house brand of suits. But I do think they’re fused? Still, Nordy’s quality is usually pretty solid for the price, and just under $300 isn’t bad for a decent quality, not overly trendy in shape wool suit.

Doesn’t appear to be made in Italy, but mighty fine looking all the same. And that’s how you do a lug sole with some restraint.

Fabric is an Italian 70% wool blend. Not sure where the coat is actually made though.

Basic, but not a bad alternative if you’ve got a job interview and you don’t have Park Ave. money yet. Was part of our annual $1500 wardrobe experiment this past year.

Giggity Giggity Gingham! Or… something. Look, this sale is bloody long. After nine-thousand items of scrolling and sorting and all that catty-wompus, there’s only so much more I can come up with for these little blurbs under the image.

Again, made in the USA and hits the sweet spot for many in terms of size. Polarized too.

100% cashmere for a reasonable price. Nice to see that red/black buffalo-style check in a less heavily contrasted pattern. A bit more subtle buffalo check would go nicely with so many more overcoats.

The Nordstrom Half-Yearly sale is set to run through January 2nd. Items can sometimes sell out quick, so, apologies if sizes that were available at post time dry up quickly.