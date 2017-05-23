In Review: The Skagen Jorn Hybrid Smartwatch

Editors note: Thank you to Skagen for providing this Jorn Smartwatch for review. Since we at Dappere HQ never keep free samples (thus our propensity for giveaways), and this was a watch that’s meant to be worn while active (so, sweat and wear and tear), we had Dappered contributor Zach S. test-drive the watch for us. Figured you guys wouldn’t want a stunk up, used activity tracker. More on Zach at the end of the post.

A few weeks back Dappered provided (through Skagen) the Jorn Hybrid Smartwatch to review. Since then, I’ve worn it regularly with the purview to provide information to the reader about what I like, what I don’t like, and who I think it’s for.

The Watch

The Skagen Jorn is a “Hybrid Smartwatch”, meaning it combines the functions of a smartwatch and a fitness tracker. Unlike most devices, the Jorn uses a standard watch battery and features the very simple, Scandinavian-inspired analog face that is the hallmark of Skagen watches. Diameter of the dial is 41mm, so wearable for most. Band width is 22mm. Water resistance is just 30m, so despite it being an activity tracker, this is absolutely NOT a watch you want to take into the pool with you.

Delivery & Setup

The watch arrived at my door well packaged. It was on a plush pad inside a very nice cloth-covered watch box. Also in the box was the startup guide.

Setup was very simple. I was instructed to download the Skagen Connected app, and to hold down the center button of the watch, which activated the Bluetooth sensor and sync’d the watch to my phone. In addition, I was prompted to make a free Skagen account to allow the saving of my metrics.

Features

This is likely the whole reason you’d be interested in this watch like this, and so I’m going to break down the features in two categories—fitness/health and general functionality.

Fitness: The Jorn’s fitness functions are relatively limited, and focus more on passive things. There’s no heart rate monitor like on a Fitbit, but it can track your steps. This pedometer function, combined with the age/height/weight metrics you input into the app provide you with your current calories burned each day. In addition to this, it can also track your progress toward a goal you set (for example, 5000 steps each day). You can set the watch to display this progress to you at the push of any of the buttons. In addition to that, there’s also a sleep function that tracks your movement in sleep to gauge the quality and length of your rest.

General Functionality: In addition to fitness, you can have the watch fulfill a variety of functions to assist you in your day to day life. I think that the watch is much better suited to these uses than to fitness. The most useful feature I found was the vibrating notifications. Through the app you can configure the watch to vibrate when you receive a text or email. The watch features a series of colored dots on the left side of the face that can be matched to a contact, so you know who’s texting. When you receive a message, both hands of the watch will swing and point to the dot of the person messaging you, before returning to the time. You can also control your music with the buttons on the side of the watch, as well as check the date and control your camera. The coolest and most unexpected feature of the watch is that you can set it so it makes your phone ring with the touch of a button. No longer will you have to talk to people you don’t want to!

Who this Watch Is (and Isn’t) For

This watch is for the person who is generally interested in their health and some smart features, but who works in an environment where a digital watch may be frowned upon. It’s not for the person looking for heart rate info, or someone who values convenience over style. The watch performs all its functions well, but I dislike having to press a button to see the date, and the fact that it doesn’t light up.

Conclusion

Overall, the Jorn is a decent watch that does a lot for the asking price, all while looking pretty darn good. While I don’t think it’s as functional as it could be, it will be perfectly at home in the office or the boardroom.

About the Author: Zach S. is an expedition and product/lifestyle photographer from Maryland’s Eastern Shore, and a graduate of The United States Military Academy Preparatory School. When he’s not doing photography, he’s writing and working towards his goal of becoming a Marine Aviator.