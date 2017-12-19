Brooks Brothers: Extra 25% off Clearance Items

There are a couple of moving parts here, so, this might get a bit confusing. Brooks Brothers is knocking an extra 25% off their (stocked) clearance section through 12/21. No code needed, and the discount happens at checkout. PLUS, they’re also offering:

I think (think) that should stack. Like, all of it. Maybe. And you can get more free gift cards as long as you buy multiple $150 e-gift cards one at a time (meaning, don’t buy one $300 e-gift card, but instead buy two $150 e-gift cards, separately, and you should then get $50 in total extra free gift cards).

We’ll update this post if the jumping through all those hoops doesn’t quite add up. But, in case it does, we’ll show the maximum discount in the picks below.

Again, price above reflects the purchase and use of a $150 gift card, plus the free $25 gift card you get with that purchase. The extra 25% off clearance puts these Italian made Suede Double Monks at $223.87. Use that “free” $25 gift card, and you’re actually out of pocket just under two bills.

Same deal as the suede double monks above. Get that gift card, use the freebie that tags along, and you’re out-of-pocket cost is just under $200. Pretty sure these are made by Allen Edmonds. Goodyear welt. Made in the USA. And the slim, traction-equipped sole is a nice bonus.

From the sale section and already marked down. Big fan of this thing, being that with the grey tones you can wear it with either brown or black leather shoes/watch strap (yes, even with the brown buttons, it looks just fine). Ultra lightweight construction. Size shown above is a 41R.

Pique knit made from Supima cotton. Mother of pearl buttons from Italy. Easy to wear shawl collar and bold stripes.

Prints have been big lately. As has been a shade of blue that’s not quite navy. Combine the two and you get these easy slip-on sneakers… for cheap. Real cheap.

Note that neither of these items are in the clearance section, but it’s still worth a mention here. This is a quirk of these duo deals that they’re running. The Blazer (which is terrific buy the way) and the sweater ends up just north of the $600 threshold. So, you can then apply the BC17DC code. That takes $200 off, and we’re now at $416 total. Buy TWO $150 e-gift cards, and you’ll get two $25 gift cards for free. Apply all four of your gift cards, plus another $66 in cash, and you’re out the door for $416 total, but only $366 out of pocket (thanks to the $50 in free gift cards).

Made in the USA. Goodyear welted. A bit of lug, but not overly toothy at the sole. Word is these might be lighter in color in person?

Italian Merino Wool blend yarn. From their younger leaning Red Fleece collection, so it’ll fit noticeably closer/leaner than their regular line.

Another couple of sportcoats. All Italian wool on both of these. Looser hopsack weave on the left, with a more wintery-wool on the right. Both are just partially lined.

Should be a bit softer to the touch than other common cotton fisherman sweaters? From last spring’s collection, so, thinking it shouldn’t be overly heavy or thick.

From their younger leaning “Red Fleece” line. These are actually suit separates, and there are matching jackets in the clearance section, but… I dunno. Maybe it’s just me, but the Red Fleece suiting silhouette looks way too trendy to me. Chopped jackets but still somewhat boxy. It’s an odd look that I don’t think is gonna survive much longer (if it’s not already deader than a door-nail). But hey, the suit pants might make for a pair of decent wool trousers for just sixty some odd bucks.

Made in the USA with full grain leather and an oil resistant crepe sole. Note that the price above also requires you to buy one of those $150 gift cards, and then use (part of) the $25 freebie you get on top of the $150. Yes, you leave some of that final gift card on the table, unused, but… so?

Single pleat pants are seriously underrated. If you’re the type who carries a bit of strength in your rear-end, then many a pair of pants are way too flat assed for you. Thus, you almost certainly end up with pocket “ears” (the pockets on slash-pocket pants sticking out) to make up for that surface area. A single pleat, which is barely noticeable and not like your Dad’s accordion pleated dockers from 1994, helps out enormously.

Finishing up with another full-priced item that between the gift cards and the BC17DC code, you should be able to get for a steal of a price. And yes, $366 here is considered a steal. Huge, personal fan of these sportcoats. Great mid-weight wool that’s super soft but not quite like flannel, so it should do well in all but the hottest months. Barely there construction but still has just enough interior build to look polished. Available in blue or grey. Size shown above is a 41R.

The extra 25% off clearance items deal (no code needed) expires Thursday 12/21. And as always, picks are limited to items that have at least a decent size selection at post time. But since this is mainly clearance highlights, those sizes can sell fast.