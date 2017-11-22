Style Scenario: Thanksgiving Dressed Down

What are you going to wear? Sometimes it’s good to look at a few suggestions then add your own tweaks and ideas. That’s what these are for. Thanksgiving is quickly approaching. Some of you can’t wait, while some of you are filled with dread. One thing both sides can agree upon? Dressing well, yet also comfortable, can make the day even better (or, perhaps, tolerable.) We’re tackling 3 different scenarios for Thanksgiving this year. One dressed up, one smart but not too casual, and one dressed down. Enjoy the day, and good luck with those “difficult” relatives you may be stuck attempting to interact graciously with.

The Jacket: Brixton ‘Cass’ Quilted Shirt Jacket with Corduroy Collar – $76. Shirt jackets seem to be all the rage this year. This particular one seems like more of an outerwear hybrid. Lightweight, yet warm. Completely appropriate for a casual fall get together, and basic enough to see use throughout cooler temps.

The Shirt: J. Crew Wool Cotton Henley Sweater – $47.70 w/ THANKU ($79.50). A nicer play on a typically casual garment. The fabric blend really is impressive. All cotton henleys can soak up moisture, and there’s plenty of wool in here for strength and breathability. Form fitting, as most henleys are.

The Pants: Bonobos 5-Pocket French Cords – $108 ($128). Treat yo’ self. Expensive for sure, but you’re paying for quality here. Should do you well throughout the fall and winter months, and even on into cooler spring days. Currently marked down, no code needed. Made in the USA.

The Belt: Bullko Casual Genuine Leather Belt in Coffee – $28.99. Full disclosure, we have no experience with this belt. It’s highly reviewed though, and most of the reviews give it high marks on quality. 1.5 inches wide.

The Watch: Timex Expedition Scout Watch – $42.32. Affordable. Simple. Dependable. And if by some freak accident it’s dropped in the gravy boat, no biggie to replace.

The Scarf: Abraham Moon for J.Crew Wool Scarf – $59.50. Easily add some color to your ensemble with a scarf. Will likely not be on your person for the entire turkey day event, but might be nice to throw on if it’s decided a post meal stroll is in order.

The Socks: Turkey Fairisle Socks – $7.20 ($12). Are you a sock guy? You don’t see themed character socks on this site very often, if ever. But hey, if it’s your thing, and you’re feeling festive, here you go.

The Shoes: Ecco Soft VII Lace-Up Sneaker – $99.90 ($149.95). Going with sneakers here, since a) the outfit is casual, and b) you never know when outdoor activities may beckon. Ecco is known for comfort, and it looks like this particular pair has some tread on the bottom for traction. You wouldn’t want to play flag football in wet/muddy grass in these, but they’ll certainly do for a walk, or calmer activity like bocce ball.

The Sunglasses: Barkley Sunglasses in Oak Barrel – $95. There’s the drive over, and the possibility of some outdoor time, so bring along the sunglasses. The Barkley from Warby Parker is offered in a small or large version. Warby Parker has made a positive name for themselves in the world of eyewear. Their home try-on program allows you to pick up to 5 frames that they’ll ship to you for free, so you can make sure you like the way they look on your face, before you commit to a purchase.

The Entertainment: Molkky – $41.99 (but there are cheaper off-brand options). A combination of bocce and lawn bowling, with an element of strategy and math thrown in. It’s a fun game that still allows conversation to flow, and you can play while holding a beverage.

The Drink: Champagne Cocktail. With all the casual vibes, why not bring along a surprise as a pre-dinner treat, and make some champagne cocktails? You can go two directions with this drink, with or without brandy. The nice thing about a champagne cocktail is you can use a less expensive champagne, since it’s being mixed with sugar, bitters, and possibly brandy. Obviously, judge the crowd that you’ll be gathering with. If it’s a beer kind of crowd, go that route.