Style Scenario: Thanksgiving Smart Casual

What are you going to wear? Sometimes it’s good to look at a few suggestions then add your own tweaks and ideas. That’s what these are for. Thanksgiving is quickly approaching. Some of you can’t wait, while some of you are filled with dread. One thing both sides can agree upon? Dressing well, yet also comfortable, can make the day even better (or, perhaps, tolerable.) We’re tackling 3 different scenarios for Thanksgiving this year. One dressed up, one smart but not too casual, and one dressed down. Enjoy the day, and good luck with those “difficult” relatives you may be stuck attempting to interact graciously with. (Top Photo Credit)

The Sweater: UNIQLO Extra Fine Merino V-Neck Sweater – $39.90. The extra fine merino of this sweater will give it a slightly more dressed up feel than something mostly cotton, but the thin wool fabric will keep things comfortable and breathable.

The Shirt: J. Crew Slim American Pima Cotton Oxford Shirt – $64.50. Or whatever your favorite white OCBD happens to be. This one, while made over-seas, is made out of American grown supima cotton. It also comes in J. Crew’s slim fit.

The Coat: Goodfellow & Co Wool Pea Coat in Olive – $79.99. Entry level for sure, but it could be a great option for the fellas on a seriously tight budget. Fabric makeup is 64% Wool, 29% Polyester and 7% “Other.” Always have to have some “other” that sneaks in there. Available in black, or a not-to-expected olive, as shown above. Currently available online, so if your need is urgent, check in-store.

The Belt: GAP Chino Roller Belt – $39.95. Simple, without being too casual.

The Watch: Armogan Le Mans Chronograph – $199 ($220). A favorite here at Dappered. This is the option with the super-clean and simple face. Full review of the Le Mans can be found here.

The Socks: Nordstrom Rib Wool Blend Socks in Navy – $12.50. Comfortable. Versatile. Easy.

The Shoes: 1901 Horton Chelsea Boot – $125. A lighter brown suede than the fan favorites by Jack Erwin, but still attractive and easy to style.

The Jeans: Your favorite pair of dark wash denim . If you’ve been reading Dappered for a while, you’ve probably got a favorite pair of dark jeans that you turn to for both comfort and style. If not, now’s a great time to grab a pair for this season’s smart-but-casual holiday parties.

The Entertainment: Catch Phrase – $15.94 & Playing Cards – $5.77 (2 pack). Family friendly and a fun way to pass the time between football games and food binges.

The Drink: Bell’s Best Brown Ale – $8.99. A good brown ale is Thanksgiving in a bottle. Nutty, but smooth. Dark, but not bitter. Filling, but cozy. Often overshadowed by its stout older brother, Christmas.