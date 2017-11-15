Style Scenario: Thanksgiving Dressed Up

What are you going to wear? Sometimes it’s good to look at a few suggestions then add your own tweaks and ideas. That’s what these are for. Thanksgiving is quickly approaching. Some of you can’t wait, while some of you are filled with dread. One thing both sides can agree upon? Dressing well, yet also comfortably, can make the day even better (or, perhaps, tolerable). We’re tackling 3 different scenarios for Thanksgiving this year. One dressed up, one smart but not too casual, and one dressed down. This “dressed up” look balances the fall fabrics and textures associated with Thanksgiving, and combines them with tailoring and smart classics. It might be a white linen napkin affair, but it’s still Thanksgiving, and not some stuffy suit & tie interview over martinis. Enjoy the day, and good luck with those “difficult” relatives you may be stuck attempting to interact graciously with. (Top Photo Credit)

The Sportcoat: J.Crew Ludlow Blazer in French Blue Herringbone English Tweed – $298. Lightly constructed but still sharp, this is the perfect fall sportcoat that’ll still breathe plenty well thanks to the lack of a full lining. Don’t want to invest in a blue tweed sportcoat? Understood. A plain navy wool blazer should do well here too. Also, if you’ve got a lightly constructed grey tweed sportcoat, that’ll look more than fine as well. Just don’t wear something blanket thick that’s weighed down instead by a stuffy lining. Thanksgivings can get warm inside the house with all the cooking and what not.

The Shirt: UNIQLO Easy Care Button Down Poplin in Light Blue – $29.90. Now in their more precise fits. Going with poplin here instead of oxford because it’s lighter and crisper. Button down collar so you don’t have to mess with collar stays. It’s formal, but it’s still Thanksgiving.

The Coat: Banana Republic Italian Wool Car Coat in Charcoal – $204.12 ($378). A really nice coat that goes on sale plenty. Will be featured in the upcoming best outerwear round up. (Yes, it’s late, but with the exception of the recent arctic blast, it was pretty warm deep into the fall. Damn climate change.) Price reflects the 40% off plus the extra 10% off they’re doing now, no code needed.

The Belt: GAP Basic Leather Belt in Dark Brown – $39.95. Simple. Not overly dressy either.

The Watch: Daniel Wellington Brown Strap Bristol – $111.95. Or, whatever simple brown strap dress watch you prefer. Might want to leave the clunkier chronographs at home though. While Thanksgiving is associated with more rugged textures thanks to the late fall season, we got enough of those here in this particular outfit (while still keeping it dressed up). A clean, simple watch is the way to go here.

The Socks: Nordstrom Merino Blend Over the Calf in Brown – $14.50. As good as it gets for the price. Plus, the over-the-calf length means you won’t be reaching down under the table to pull any slouching up. That won’t happen here.

The Boots: 1901 Suede Chukka in Dark Brown – $125. A bunch of shades of this chukka were just on sale, but even at full price they’re a nice bargain. Full review here. Sleek enough for a dressed up Thanksgiving dinner table, but still should help keep you upright on any slippery sidewalks.

The Pants: Lands’ End Straight Fit 5 Pocket Stretch Moleskin Pants – $34.97 w/ LEAVES & 8813 ($69.95). Amazing fabric that’s incredibly soft to the touch, but won’t over-insulate you or restrict movement. 50% off through today.

The Host/Hostess Gift: Hahn GSM – $13.99. Y’know what resonates with a host/hostess who’s busted their butt to get the shindig ready? A small bit of appreciation for them inviting you over to eat their food and drink their booze. Find a bottle of wine or whiskey that punches above its weight. Ask around if you’re not a self proclaimed expert in such matters. Want more ideas that don’t include a trip to the liquor store? Head here.