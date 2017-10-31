Steal Alert: 1901 Shoes (including the Barrett Chukka) for $75

UPDATE: And they’re just about gone. You guys jumped on these quick.

They’re one of the best deals in the men’s shoe market. And now? They’re 40% off.

Sure, they’re “imported.” But the suede, versatile shape, and rubber subtle studded sole make for a less-fortunate man’s Loake Kempton. And this year they expanded those materials and that sole into a chelsea. Perfect for fall. Both styles.

It’s Nordstrom, so you can count on the quality. Full review of the dark brown version (sadly not on sale right now) can be found here. Ships and returns for free too. Seems like many (but not all) colors are 40% off. Huge thanks to Jeff H. for sending in the style tip.

That’s all. Carry on.