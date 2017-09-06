The Best in Affordable Style from the Month that Was – Aug. ’17

A wise man once asked: “What the hell just happened?” And for good reason. There is value in looking back. It gives us all a good gauge as to what is good, and more importantly, what is not good, going forward. Sure, the “clip show” is mostly a cheap (affordable?) device to create new content out of already published stuff. But it’s also a good way to catch up in case you missed something. So cue the flashback music. Here’s the very best from the month that was…

It was a pretty solid year for the Labor Day sales, but Banana Republic was one of the stand outs. 40% off for everyone, an extra 10% off on top of that for cardmembers, and there were NO merchandise exclusions. Traveler jeans and pants, Rapid Movement denim, shoes, cashmere, outerwear, etc… it was all up for the cut. Even their brand new arrivals were getting the cut. Can’t say that for much of their competition (*cough* J. Crew) who seems to exclude their newest arrivals from their promos.

It’s long gone now, but a few weeks back this thing popped up in their sale section while they were running an extra 50% off sale, and it dropped to a price point that most GAP sportcoats flutter around at. And it’s much, much nicer than any GAP blazer or sportcoat. All Italian cotton. Crisp without being stiff. A shade of blue that’s interesting but doesn’t shout. Unlined. Walks the line between dressed up and dressed down perfectly. A terrific warm weather blazer that can absolutely pull duty in the cooler months if you’re good with a jolt of (subtle) color.

2nd Best Individual Item Deal: The Timex Scout for $20.49!

Again, sold out now. But… Just north of twenty bucks? Good gracious.

Most “controversial” post that won’t change anyone’s mind: The Cologne Conundrum

Thanks for all the responses fellas. But, let’s be honest with each other. This is a topic that people are firmly entrenched about. Responses are often emotional, and emotion is the enemy of rational thinking. If you’ll pardon the clunky simile, wearing cologne is kinda like owning a gun. It’s your right, but far too many who exercise the right over-estimate their competence when it comes to the responsibilities of such. And couldn’t we all do with a little less hubris these days?

And? It seems to be hit and miss. But give Target credit. This is their first swing at trying to upgrade their men’s department. Maybe with time it’ll only get better? At least some of the items are hits. One concern though seems to be sizing. There’s quite a jump between, say, medium and large. As always, your results may vary.

Most Wheelhouse Post: Best Automatic Watches under $400

You can get a hell of a lot of wristwatch for under $400. Kinda makes you wonder how the luxury watch market survives. But, well, they don’t seem to be hurting too bad right now.

Most Over-referenced Season: Fall/Autumn

Summer Lovers: For crying out loud Joe, SHUT UP ABOUT FALL ALREADY.

Me: Nope!

Most Useful Post: 12 Common Menswear Misconceptions

More than a few responses came in via email and social media about the wool & undershirt misconceptions. The arguments were the same. “I’ve always worn an undershirt/I’ve always worn cotton in the heat.” That’s fine, but, that’s not proof that you’re right.

It’s back, it’s made in the USA out of Horween leather, it’s available in 4 colors, and it costs less than a Filson Original. Impressive.

Brand that produced the most polar opposite viewpoints: Seiko

“Don’t even read the article, just buy the 009 in the picture. Best watch ever. I’m wearing mine now” – Tad D.

“Seiko is junk. They produce 1,000 ‘s of watches with the same movement wich (sic) doesn’t work with every design. They are working their way to being the next armiton (sic)…” – Jason A.

WOULD YOU PEOPLE PLEASE MAKE UP YOUR MINDS.

Promise least likely to keep: ISO 12312-2 glasses bet

See you in 2045!

Feeling Nostalgic? Here’s the archive containing previous editions of Best of the Month that Was.