Steal Alert: Seiko SKX Dive Watches at Massdrop

The Seiko SKX dive collection is legendary, and for good reason. 200m in water resistance, classic diver looks, 42mm case (on most models) with that sweet offset crown, a robust and dependable automatic movement, and they’re built like a tank. They’re the perfect sport/casual watch, and at $200 most already consider them a deal.

So, saving $30 seems like cheating.

More than a couple models to pick from.

But it’s Massdrop, so as always there’s a catch. You’ll have to wait until late September for the things to ship. Also, since it’s a pre-order, it’s final sale. So no returns.

All models except for one is the standard 42mm in diameter case. Select the SKX013 at checkout if you want the 37mm diameter option.

Heads up: the bracelet kinda stinks, if you go in that direction.

One quick warning: The stainless steel band option might disappoint some. I, personally, think the bracelet on that one is one of the worst I’ve ever felt. Rickety and cheap feeling. It doesn’t do the actual timepiece justice. You’ll almost certainly swap it out for a NATO or a rubber strap, so, might want to pick a rubber strap to start with.

But hey, $30 is $30. Not a bad savings on a watch that usually goes for $200, and punches far above its weight.

That’s all. Carry on.