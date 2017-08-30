Steal Alert: Timex Scout for $20

UPDATE: Jeebus guys. You fellas move fast. Looks like these are now gone (still available from 3rd party sellers, but, not at the $20.49 price point). Good news is that there’s more Timex’s on sale thanks to a 1-day sale event, including their brass case field chrono.

Geeze. Enough steal alerts this week? Maybe it’s because the long Labor Day weekend is almost upon us. Anyway…

For those that like their timepieces inexpensive but still good looking, the Timex Scout is tough to beat. Especially at today’s ridiculous price point. (It usually goes for around $30 – $40. See the pricing here in a previous “best watches under $100” post.)

Comes with a classic Expedition layout, a sharp arrow second hand, and a singe-contrast edged suede strap. 40mm in diameter, but might wear just a touch larger. A warning: For those with sensitive ears, this one does have that Timex audible “tick.”

Big thanks to Matthew F. for passing along the style tip. Carry on. I promise we’ll have less “steal alerts” next week. Didn’t meant to wallop you guys over the head with those this week.