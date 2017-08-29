Steal Alert: Allen Edmonds Liverpool Chelseas more than $130 off

I know, I know. Three hundred bucks ain’t cheap. But I can’t honestly recall the last time the Liverpool from Allen Edmonds went on sale. Heck, even Factory 2nds usually kick about around the $300 mark when they aren’t running some big event. But a big event is what Club Monaco is running right now, and as is (thankfully) usually the case, 3rd party goods are also getting the cut.

It’s a tiered deal. The code FALL17 will knock 20% off $200+, 25% off $300+, and 30% off $400+. And the Liverpool, with it’s super-premium calfskin, awesome silhouette, and grippy but still slim v-tread sole regularly clocks in at $445. So, it’s up for the highest discount.

Again, it’s spendy for a pair of shoes, but if you like Chelseas, then my goodness you’re almost certainly gonna love these things. They really swung for the fences here, and hit a home run. This walnut shade of leather feels even softer and more flexible than AE’s normal walnut stuff. Full, detailed review is here.

That’s it. Apologies for the 2nd “Steal Alert” in one day. Carry on.