Banana Republic: 40% off NO BR Merchandise Exclusions

If you didn’t get one of those Banana Republic F&F codes last week (or, even if you did and want to stock up for fall), then now’s not a bad time to wander on over to Banana Republic’s site. Why? Because even though the deal isn’t quite as good (40% vs 50% off) it’s still open to everything… as long as it’s not 3rd party.

So that means all their new fall gear, rapid movement denim, traveler denim, rapid movement chinos, shoes, and accessories are getting the cut. As long as Banana Republic makes it, it’s 40% off. And if you’re a GAP inc card holder? You can knock an extra 10% off that discounted price with the code BRCARD. Don’t worry, we’ll have a full round up of all the big Labor Day weekend sales coming in tomorrow’s handful, but this one seemed worthy of a full post…

A new favorite, especially if you’re thicker south of your waist. Why? Because they still refuse to make traveler denim in a straight fit. Plenty stretchy, plenty comfortable, and the deep dark rinse shade is a bit more jean looking that the Traveler version. Size shown above is a 33×30 in the straight fit (they make slim and skinny too). Full review here. Drops to $63.72 if you’ve got a GAP inc credit card and use the extra 10% off code.

Still a favorite for many. After hundreds of reviews on the BR site, these things still have a 4.6 out of 5 star rating. Full review here. Also dips under $64 if you’ve got a Banana or Gap or Old Navy card and use the extra 10% off code.

While it’s far too hot in many locations to even think about fall/winter outerwear, it still might not be a bad time to consider upgrading if you’re in need of a new coat for the cold weather. 80% lightweight Italian wool, 20% nylon. Looks like a rain mac, but instead made for the cold. Nice looking camel color. Also available in charcoal if you’re the more subdued type.

Big fan of these things. Not as slim as the J. Crew slim cardigans, but not enormous either. And the super-fine Italian wool really is something else.

90% cotton, 8% poly, 2% spandex. Tons of colors and fits. Lots of kind reviews for these things.

Two of BR’s newest sportcoats. Interesting that the navy blazer is a 76% wool, 24% linen blend. Cut in their slim fit, so, if you’re a bit bulky up top, might want to look elsewhere (kinda bummed they don’t have standard fit versions of these.

Usually a BR Pick and excluded from other codes. Rave reviews on these pants. Listed as 99% cotton, 1% elastane, but people are loudly singing the praises of the comfort and flexibility of these things. 5 pocket design. Lots of shades to pick from.

Inexpensive brogue bluchers. So… certanily leaning more smart casual than dressed up. And that contrasting welt would look pretty good up against some dark denim. Really liking the burgundy shade.

98% wool and 2% spandex for added ease of movement. Might be worth checking out as an alternative to LE’s Year’rounders. Also available in a more accommodating to those of us on team thunder thighs “standard” fit.

Got popular in a hurry, so, limited sizes now here at post time. Shown above is actually last year’s tipped polo, but they look pretty close to identical this time around (the placket on the white polo this year is black, not grey). Also, they’re being made in a standard and slim this time too. Just enough retro without going over the top.

Henley’s are a really good looking staple for a lot of us, and it’s nice to see that more than a few retailers have finally started making them out of something other than squishy cotton. 75% wool / 25% silk here. And it’s merino, so it shouldn’t itch right up against your skin. A terrific looking but still hugely functional base layer for when it starts to cool off.

Longer than a lot of mid-thigh coats, but not Bogart mid-shin long. Should hit just at about the knee or thereabouts. Nylon/poly blend.

Not as simple as the extra fine merino cardigans. More texture here. Tweedy fabric is made up of 50% wool, 28% nylon, 11% silk, 8% viscose rayon, 2% other, and 1% elastane.

Still gonna bang the drum for these sportcoats. Why? Because the cotton is nice and lightweight, the color is a perfect icy-blue, and they’re great now with light chinos, as well as dark denim once it cools off. Easily one of the best sportcoats Banana Republic has produced in a good long while. Lightly structured and the only thing that’s lined is the sleeves. Even the underarm sweat shields are made of a breathable fabric. Not some cheap looking, rumpled chino sportcoat either. Easy to dress up or down.

I get it. Not everyone likes tassel loafers. (Heck, on I’m the fence about em’ myself.) But, these are a more modern take on your Granddad’s tassel equipped weejuns. Sleeker, with a bit of an elongated vamp. Really like that shade of Italian leather too.

A casual but still put together basic. Nautical inspired stripes, extra fine merino wool, and a fair price with the discount.

This… sure looks like they’re going for a direct competitor to J. Crew’s Dock peacoat? Not some chopped thing, but instead a little extra length and some chest high hand warmer pockets. Could be a real winner for under $200, this early before the sleet and snow starts to fly. Fabric makeup is 72% wool, 25% nylon, and 3% other. Always wonder what that “other” is. Anyway, kinda sorta has some Bond looks on a budget here. Real interested in this one.

High or low, pick your kicks. That “Norman” leather chukka seems to be pretty classic. Not sure about the higher lace-up “Dress” boot though.

Something to lean on before you drag out the peacoats and topcoats. Mainly cotton, but with enough nylon in it to keep the rain from soaking in. Liking that olive color option. Not something you see every day, and would look good with dark denim.

This 40% off almost everything (just 3rd party is getting excluded this time) promotion runs through Tuesday 9/5, and remember, if you’re a card member you can knock an extra 10% off on top of that 40% off with the code BRCARD.