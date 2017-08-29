In Review & In Person: Some of Target’s New Goodfellow & Co. Brand

To say that there’s some excitement out there for Target’s new Goodfellow & Co. brand would be an understatement. It’s wheelhouse Dappered stuff, and there have been a flood of tips coming in over the past couple of weeks as Target slowly rolled it out to some of their brick and mortar stores. Now? It’s there. Online and ready for purchase (it went live on Sunday). Yet not everything seems to have made its way to all brick and mortar stores yet. But… here’s what we seem to know so far.

There are some hits, there are some misses.

The shoes, overall, aren’t worth it. (Lots of man-made materials and cheap looking. You’re better off with a pair of Deacons from JCP or Stan Smiths from Adidas.)

Sizing might be an issue for some. According to Adam H., “the disparity between sizes was quite noticeable. The small medium >>> large transition was more like an XS >>> large >>> XXL with other brands.” I found this to be somewhat true too.

It might be a bit until some of the more tempting items (like the chunky sweaters and thicker coats) make it to some brick and mortar stores. This stuff is tough to get your hands on.

That said, it’s still a new option from an easily accessible retailer who’s attempting to step their style game up. It’s early, and it’s far from everything, but here’s what we (both us here at Dappered HQ and some of you out there in reader-land) have gotten our hands on… so far.

Size shown above is a medium. Thinner and lighter weight than UNIQLO. If it wasn’t for a little bit of texture, one might easily mistake it for a poplin. 100% cotton and made in Cambodia. Size shown above is a medium. Could easily become a new favorite basic for plenty of fellas (as long as you aren’t looking for a thicker oxford cloth). Five colors to pick from. Looks much better tucked in/under a sportcoat or sweater. A little long and bulky to perhaps wear untucked. Weren’t they gonna make a slim fit version of their shirts too? Not seeing those available yet? (Note: Jeans above are Levis. Belt is from GAP. My local Target was still slinging Mossimo denim.)

Size shown above is a medium. Surprisingly soft and lightweight. Not some stiff, heavy thing. 4 colors to pick from. No buttons to the collar and no collar stay slots, so, super casual for sure. But, that’s what cord shirts almost always are. A sleeper of a win for Target and this brand. Certainly feels more fitted than the oxfords.

Size shown above is a medium, and I’m feeling more than a bit squeezed here. 58% cotton / 42% polyester. Not lightweight. Some will consider it leaning towards the heavier side (although it’s not super thick or tweedy). Center vent in the rear. Poly/cotton butterfly-style partial back lining with poly lined sleeves. Sleeve cuff buttons, unfortunately, are functional.

Size shown here is a LARGE. Why? I wanted to see the difference between a medium and a large, and Adam H’s assessment (see intro at top of post) about the wider than normal gaps between sizes seems to be accurate. My 5’10” / 185-190 frame is swimming in this one. Apparently, I’m neither a medium nor a large in Target’s new Goodfellow brand when it comes to jackets. I’d be a… Marge? Ah well. 97% cotton, 3% spandex, with a cotton butterfly back lining and poly lined sleeves. Lighter in weight than many other chino blazers. Sadly, the sleeve cuff buttons here are also functional, so, tailoring will be a pain if you need the sleeve length worked on. Center vent in the rear. Also available in navy.

Size shown is a 34×30 since that’s the closest size they had in-store to the 32×30 or 33×30 that I normally wear,. I’m super glad I went for the 34. These are, in fact, slim. Below the knee it felt like I was wearing an extra pair of socks. They’re that tight. Stylistically, they’re a bit of an odd duck here. These are NOT their new chinos, but instead, a slightly more dressy style of pant. Hook and bar closure above the zipper fly. 77% cotton, 22% poly, 1% spandex. Micro-herringbone pattern. Medium to thicker in weight. Available in grey (shown) or navy.

Big thanks to Jim K. for the pics and thoughts here. Didn’t see these in my local Target, but here’s what he thought about the selvedge denim: Real 14oz selvedge. Slighty starchy and material feels a bit thin. Exposed selvedge detail on the coin pocket. Nice buttons (sometimes cheap selvedge or just cheap jeans in general can have crummy buttons). Made in Bangledesh.

Another couple of shots from Jim K. Here’s what he had to say: “On the left is a 100% cotton shirt jacket with an almost denim like feel to the fabric. Side hand pockets are a nice touch. Made to be layered over lighter layers for sure. The one on the right is somewhere between a shirt and a jacket, to me, even though they call it a “military shirt.” 100% cotton twill and only slightly different than a $150 option I tried on from J. Crew’s Wallace & Barnes line. A really solid layering piece.”

**BEST IN SHOW??** Big thanks to Ryan N. for the pics and thoughts on these. Like the jeans, my local Target didn’t have these out yet. But some of you are gonna be stoked about this particular pair of pants: “My favorite thing that I saw was this pair of dark grey “athletic” slacks, much like Betabrand, but only $25! I can’t wait to pick up a pair for being comfy at work while looking professional! Pics don’t do these justice, so cool.”

Another thank you to another reader. This time it’s Tony G., who says: “The vests look pretty nice and should fit very well. Doesn’t seem to be much filling though, so not sure how much warmth you’d get out of these things.”

Expect more in-person looks at Goodfellow & Co. stuff as the season rolls on and we get our hands on additional items. Want more? Head on over to Threads, where the guys have been posting pics and thoughts. Big thanks to BillN for the terrific work he did there, and, more importantly fingers are crossed that he’s staying safe in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey. Thoughts on any of the items above, and/or if you have info on other Goodfellow & Co. duds? Send those tips into joe@dappered.com.