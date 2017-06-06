The Best in Affordable Style from the Month that Was – May ’17

A wise man once asked: “What the hell just happened?” And for good reason. There is value in looking back. It gives us all a good gauge as to what is good, and more importantly, what is not good, going forward. Sure, the “clip show” is mostly a cheap (affordable?) device to create new content out of already published stuff. But it’s also a good way to catch up in case you missed something. So cue the flashback music. Here’s the very best from the month that was…

Best Sale: All the long weekend sales

To be more specific? It was probably the Nordstrom Half-Yearly and BR’s 40% off with no BR merchandise exclusions that took the cake. But big picture wise, this was one of the better start-to-summer, long weekend sale batches we’ve had in a few years. (I just don’t like calling them Memorial Day sales.) Meanwhile, speaking of that Nordstrom sale… if you had your eye on something and just didn’t get it, for whatever reason? It might be worth going back and giving it another look. Plenty of the items (what stock is left) have been reduced further. Not ALL of them. Some of them.

Best Individual Item Deal: Massdrop Carminas – $349.99 FINAL ($500)

I know. $350 seems like a lot of money to spend on a “deal,” especially considering that they’re final sale, but normal price for these Spanish made oxfords (with accompanying shoe trees) is half. a. grand. Made in Spain, sleek as all get out, and equipped with a Goodyear welt. Drop has since expired, but, maybe they’ll pull an Allen Edmonds Chukka and bring em’ back again? And again and again and again?

Most Wheelhouse Post: Best Looking Warm Weather Sportcoats

Lotta jackets came through our office in the last few weeks. Lots. Some were good, some weren’t. It was those that had breathable linings (or, lacked any real lining), lightweight fabrics, and nicely tailored fits that made our cut for this year’s warm weather blazer/sportcoat round up. Head here for the list, and if you’re not sure if a sportcoat is for you? Head here to discover the many advantages of wearing one.

Most Surprising New Arrival: B.R. Goodyear Welted Shoes

Made in Spain. Nice leather. Totally sold out, and, that’s to be expected when you can actually use their 40% off codes on these things. Now if they could just come out with more styles (or, something more versatile than this) and we’d be in business.

For just $200, you too could have a camera in your bedroom which tells you whether or not your outfits look on-trend or not! Obviously, Amazon does a lot of things right. They’re a monster of a company. But this thing? This is just… strange. But the real winner? That’d be turtles. Just look at the results of our style poll. Lots of people like turtles. Just like lots of people like chocolate. And rain. Imagine if someone could blend those last two.

Best Home Project to Take on: Turn your “Man Cave” into a Study

I totally get that calling something a “study” sounds awfully pretentious. You don’t have to call it that. Hell, you can still call it a man cave! But breaking away from the stereotypical, sports-bar aesthetic can open up a lot of possibilities. Like, someone other than just you and your perpetual jersey wearing buddy (never an undershirt with the jersey… why can’t he put a tee on under the mesh?) spending any amount of time in there.

Least Happy Cat to Appear in a Pic showcasing the stretchy-ness of BR’s Rapid Movement Denim: Pierre the Grey Cat

Named after Pere (Father) Marquette. Whose first name was actually Jacques, but, me being an utter and complete moron, I always thought it was Pierre Marquette. And I only discovered this after we got him home from the humane society. He’s usually much happier than seen in the above photo. Not as happy as our three legged, asthmatic, not a tooth left in his head orange cat Captain Cookster though.

Easy, classic, casual but still put together. The case is made here.

Least Best Comment on Social about the new series: Boots? With that?

Steve via social: “Nice outfit except for the shoes. The shoes look way too hot and heavy with the rest of the outfit. You should really be wearing sneakers with that.”

Read the flippin’ post Steve.

Most Perpetually sold out/low stock item… AGAIN: Lands’ End’s New Blazer

Second month in a row this thing wins this “award.” Ordered one of these weeks ago, in an attempt to get it in time for the best spring blazers round up. Not even a whisper of it arriving yet.

Best .gif to represent a big retail weekend: Homer’s Hoedown

Been using it for years, but still. Juggin’. Can’t stop won’t stop.

Best Post to “accidentally” send to your kids/spouse: Dad’s and Grads Watches

From dirt cheap to save worthy. If you are, or, you know a watch loving Dad? Gifting him a timepiece (even a cheap one) can be a terrific gift. Every time he wears it he’ll think of you. Not a Dad but still drooling over a timepiece? Especially an expensive one? Head here for our list of rationalizations to pick up a new timepiece. #8 my fellas. That’ll do.

