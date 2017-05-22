Monday Sales Tripod – New Timex Designs, Massdrop is on a Roll, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait til the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

Unlike last week, there’s no tiers this time. Just a flat, 40% off, and it works as long as it’s not 3rd party merchandise. Code expires on 5/30, so, this is their Memorial Day weekend offer. Still can’t believe BR is making a dark, wool/silk seersucker suit. Not the norm in many ways, but could look (and more importantly feel) amazing on warm summer evenings.

Massdrop has been on quite the roll lately. They’ve brought their super-soft suede Allen Edmonds chukkas back for another run. (This is the… 3rd run I think?) And they’re also featuring a 1000m water resistant automatic watch from Deep Blue. Just in time for summer and all the sand and surf that can be thrown at a timepiece. This is Massdrop, so, final sale for both. Here’s our review of the AE Massdrop chukka, but check the comments/discussion on Massdrop. Some guys weren’t happy with the final result. (That’s not how I feel at all. Love my AE chukkas from Massdrop, but, some guys feel they got defective pairs.) Big thanks to Andy M. for the tip on the return of the chukkas!

It’s a bit picked over, but there are a few foundation pieces that are worth a good mention. A big fat warning about that blazer… it’s apparently much darker in person. ALL of the reviews mention this. Now, most of the reviews say it’s a nice enough blazer… just expect it to be darker/with a greenish hue, and not a sandy khaki. Still should do great with jeans or grey or off-white trousers in the heat.

Shopping for a recent grad? Perhaps that recent grad is you? Jack Spade is a great place to shop when their sale section is running an extra 20% – 30% off code. This? This isn’t half bad either. It’s full priced stuff, but 40% off isn’t anything to sneeze at. Code expires tomorrow, 5/23/17.

BONUS II: Timex New Arrivals

Looks like no codes are applying to these things, AND… the “navi” series is sold out for now, but good grief look at those new designs. Kudos to Timex. Now if they could just get em’ in stock, some of us would be very, very happy. (Psst, keep an eye out for a review & giveaway in the not… too distant future.)

Also worth a mention on a Monday