B.R. 30% off $70, 40% off $200 w/ Almost No Exclusions

As is always the case, it’s about the exclusions. And this time? You’re gonna be pleasantly surprised:

Discount does not apply to third party branded merchandise, GiftCards, packaging, shipping and handling, or applicable taxes.

So pretty much everything but their Hook & Albert collaboration collection is up for this tiered discount? That’s rare. And know that if you’re a GAP Inc. card member, the code BRCARD should take an additional 10% off after you’ve used that BRMORE code. Let’s get to it…

I swear. If they exclude Rapid Movement sometime this morning, after the post goes live… (there’s a bit of a history of Rapid Movement being up for codes and then BR excludes them). Anyway, as of post time, the BRMORE code is working. 30% off one pair, 40% off two pairs. Full review here.

For those who prefer BR’s original super comfortable, crazy flexible jean, know that their Japanese Traveler Denim collection is getting the cut too. Remember, discount jumps to 40% off if you buy two pairs (or, trip the $200 threshold in some other way). After 400+ reviews on the BR site, these things still have a 4.6 out of 5 star rating. Full review here.

“Standard” fit is highly similar to their old “tailored” fit silhouette. Not some bulky, billowy thing, but not crazy tight either. Shown above in a a lightweight cotton as well as a plaid linen. And it looks like these two styles are currently available in just the standard fit? In terms of the cotton, it’s almost certainly worth adding a pair of socks or something else cheap to your cart to tip the balance, and thus, get 40% off instead of 30% off. If you do that, you’ll almost certainly pay less for the jacket, and… end up with some socks as a bonus.

And now for the slimmer fellas. That all poly blazer on the left is getting some pretty impressive reviews. Looks like it’s made out of a lightweight, breathable, loosely woven tech fabric? Some guys said that they were super surprised to find out that it was all synthetic. Might be worth checking out for the upcoming best warm weather sportcoats post. True slim fit here.

Nice timing, being that these were just reviewed yesterday. Drops to $189 (before tax) if you’re a cardholder and then stack that extra 10% off BRCARD code. Full review here in case you missed it.

Usually a BR Pick and excluded from other codes. Rave reviews on these pants. Listed as 99% cotton, 1% elastane, but people are loudly singing the praises of the comfort and flexibility of these things. 5 pocket design. 5 shades to pick from.

Italian suede uppers. Nice, toasted brown shade to the sole. Could make for a winner of a summer shoe. From their main line of shoes, so, does drop pretty often with other codes.

Surprisingly awesome. You wouldn’t think 50% cashmere and 50% linen would play nice together in one sweater, but the feel and weight really is pretty darn unique. Lightweight but still super soft. Has a little bit of texture thanks to the linen too, but not as rough as most linen sweaters are. Spendy, and there’s a seam that runs down the center of the back that some don’t like the looks of, but if you’re on the hunt for a perfect warm weather sweater? This be it.

98% wool and 2% spandex for added ease of movement. Haven’t seen these in person, but if you’re a fan of the BR Slim fit when it comes to pants, and you’re the office worker type, might be worth checking out as an alternative to LE’s Year’rounders. Drops to $70.80 a pop if you get both pairs (and thus, the 40% off tier then applies). Also available in a more accommodating to those of us on team thunder thighs “standard” fit.

Really nice to see that BR is offering their annual well executed trench in navy this year. Very well reviewed. No epaulets this time, so, it de-clutters the overall look just a bit.

Sorry, what? A dark navy, wool/silk blend seersucker suit? That’s a whole lotta unique right there. Appears to be only available in their slim fit (both the pant and jacket).

Another slim, linen blazer that somehow got stuck in the “standard” section. Navy and charcoal makes up the herringbone pattern. Appears to be fully lined though. Kind of a bummer there.

This 30% off $70 and 40% off $200+ code BRMORE is good through Monday, 5/22