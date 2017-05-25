Long Weekend Sales Hoedown – Wool Suits, USA Made Goods, Classic Summer Kicks, & More

IT’S NOT JUST A HANDFUL. IT’S A HOEDOWN.

Why hoedown? Too much for a handful. Enjoy the long weekend fellas. And not to nag,

but come Monday, don’t forget what that day is actually about. Despite the two holidays being different,

we’re sticking with the same policy as Veterans Day come Monday. We won’t be posting.

Dang. Those unconstructed sportcoats are still excluded, but the Caspian Blue Italian Cotton sportcoats have hit the sale section. Just ten bucks off at post time, but the extra 30% off drops em’ to just about $150 a pop. Ludlow or Crosby fit. Meanwhile, in other tailored goods news, some of their suits are getting this 30% off cut. Don’t forget to pick up the matching pants, since these are separates.

Feels like a true clearance here. Lots of items, but plenty of scattered sizes. Use the filters at the top of the page to separate wheat from chaff and you’ll save yourself a ton of time.

That time of year, and good grief, there are some deals to be had. Good luck beating that price on the Filson Original. These things are listing well above what Huckberry has them listed at, and they’re ON SALE. Plus, any place that sells jackalopes is A-OK by me. UPDATE: Try SURVEY17 for an extra 10% off your order. Hat tip to Brandon D. for that one.

Good heavens, that’s a crap ton of money to spend on two shirts. 90% will balk at this, and that’s completely understood. But if you love Ledbury, then now is one of the few times of the year that you can get their shirts (or, anything else they make) on a discount. Normally one of these wheelhouse white or light blue shirts run… $145. With the discount they’re $108.75. Yikes.

They’re claiming 1000s of styles have been added, and by the number of pages in their sale section, it sure seems like it’s expanded in recent days. Remember, East Dane is an Amazon site. So everything ships fast and free, and extra fast if you’ve got Prime. Big thanks to Ian R. for the big drop on the UK Cambridge classic folio!

McAllister Wingtip Oxfords – $195 ($299)

Carlyle Plain Toe Oxfords – $195 ($299)

Cornwallis Medallion Toe Oxfords – $195 ($299)

Dundee 2.0 Chukkas – $197

Dalton Wingtip Boots – $245 ($349)

Liverpool Chelsea Boots – $245 ($349)

Mora 2.0 Double Monk Straps – $227 ($299)

Strandmok 2.0 Suede Oxfords – $126 ($239)

Bartlett (Independence Collection) Oxfords – $299 ($399)

No e-commerce this time, so, you’ll have to make a phone call. But there are a ton of popular models now under $200. Remember, you’ll get hit with a $10 re-stocking fee for any returned through the post factory 2nds. As always, size, width, and color availability depends on what specs you’re going for.

Still going strong and doesn’t expire until Tuesday, 5/30. One of the better deals of 2017 so far. No BR merch exclusions is rare.

Target Memorial Day Sale (The Dappered Space picks)

Target is a good store for home goods. You’re not going to find many pieces that you’ll want to pass down a generation, but most options are affordable, and style forward. Working down the list of suggestions, it’s the time of year to spruce up your outdoor space, and string lights (not Christmas lights) can add lovely evening ambiance. An accent runner rug can add a graphic pop to a narrow space. Decorative wood panels are neutral, and can blend in with plenty of decor. I like the Davis Adjustable Floor Lamp because you can adjust the height for the situation (like lowering it for reading). The futon is a cheap and easy way to add some masculine lounge seating to a space. If you have a lot of booze and barware scattered about, the Elgin Cabinet is a great looking way to get it all stored in one place. (Guaranteed to be the funnest cabinet to open in your space.) And finally, the Carlisle Patio Dining Set was purchased by a friend of mine, and he loves it. Seems to be great quality, and the perfect table for friends to gather around for a late afternoon happy hour.

And these are first quality, not 2nds quality. So if you don’t want to do the 2nds quality dance, and like the Dark Chili shade of calfskin? These might be a great bet. Looks like it’s just the models shown above (Park Ave., 5th Ave., Carlyle) when it comes to the discount on lace-ups.

Just in case you missed it. Picks here. And as always, everything ships and returns for free. Appreciation for a retailer minimizing that risk is… up there. It’s something.

Something is going on at Massdrop. They’re doing a damn fine job as of late. But? There’s that nasty catch with them. Final sale. And that’s a MAJOR turn off for a lot of us. But still, the savings can be immense. As is always the case in business, you can get it good, fast, and cheap, but you have to pick two out of the three. There are trade offs everywhere. I suppose the lack of returns can be part of the “good” factor, when it comes to customer service, so, please be careful.

Also worth a mention: