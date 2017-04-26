The Best in Affordable Style from the Month that Was – April ’17

A wise man once asked: “What the hell just happened?” And for good reason. There is value in looking back. It gives us all a good gauge as to what is good, and more importantly, what is not good, going forward. Sure, the “clip show” is mostly a cheap (affordable?) device to create new content out of already published stuff. But it’s also a good way to catch up in case you missed something. So cue the flashback music. Here’s the very best from the month that was…

Both are sadly expired of course, but each had some eye-popping savings. The BR sale was actually across all of GAP inc. Rapid Movement Denim got it’s first, real significant discount, and everything from suits to sportcoats to leather accessories were up for the cut. Meanwhile, AE’s anniversary sale is one of their biggest and best of the year. $245 for sexy stalwarts (if such a thing can exist) that usually run almost $400? Yes please. Finishing in a close third would be the now expired Brooks Brothers 40% off Suits & Sportcoats deal. Only reason it didn’t finish higher up was the disappointing lack of stock for a lot of their wheelhouse/more desirable options.

Best individual Item Deal: Timex Red Wing Chronos for $98 ($158)

To celebrate a year after their release, Todd Snyder knocked $60 off all color schemes of the Timex x Red Wing Chronograph. Sadly, it was just for a day. but if you got your hands on one? For $98? Nice work.

Most Wheelhouse Post: Polopalooza 2017!

It wasn’t the greatest year for polos… BUT, there were some real affordable winners out there, and even a few newbies made the cut.

Most Surprising Style Related News: Walmart is trying to buy Bonobos?

Many of the social media comments sounded like this: “Uhm, diversification? Putting your eggs in other baskets than low-margin large scale big-box stores. Makes perfect sense to me.” …and… “take a peek at Amazon’s brand partners. then look again.” Yes, that’s all understood, but these two go together like bananas and mayonnaise. I can’t imagine anyone was expecting this pairing. That said, I’m sure they’ll find plenty of people to eat their banana mayo sandwiches. When you have access to a bazillion more fridges than most, then that’s more than half the battle. (Meanwhile, here’s to hoping Dale Jr. enjoys retirement. He always seemed really cool.)

Least Surprising Style News: Jenna Lyons out at J. Crew

Over a quarter of a century and built the brand into a behemoth. An impressive run. Also, she and Arsene Wenger seem to have a ton in common.

Most Fun Tax Day Tradition: Blowing half the average refund on style

The average refund this year is right around three thousand dollars. Good grief, that’s a ton of cash to not have working for you during the year. But? Some people just don’t want to risk having to pay at the end of the year. Anyway, we don’t blow the entire thing each year. We take half off the top, and stick that into make-believe savings. Because what’s the fun in splurging with a hypothetical refund if you can’t do it responsibly?

Best Use of Pole Dancing: Spier & Mackay Blazer Review

Listen. Some of us had to take certain measures to pay our way through college, okay?

Biggest Discrepancy between the web & real life: H&M Sneakers

Top is H&M’s image. Bottom is what they look like in real life. Miss J. pretty much sums up my feelings on these things. Look, shoes are tough to shoot. Especially suede shoes. But… I mean… I got nothin’.

Most Perpetually sold out/low stock item: Lands’ End’s New Blazer

They are having a hell of a time keeping this thing in stock. But heads up. As of post time, they’ve got some 38R and 42R jackets back in stock. No 40R though. Italian Wool, LE claims construction is a half canvas, and it’s available in their trim but not tight “tailored” fit. Get it for 30% off or more (basically $200 or less), and that’s one heck of a deal (even if it is fully lined).

Most Useful Posts for Wedding Season: These 3 Style Scenarios

Wedding season is upon us. And whether it’s some super casual, barefoot beach wedding, or, a fancy pants suited up affair where the wedding party is in tuxedos, we’ve got some inspiration for you. Also, if you will be in a suit, and want to stay cool? Give this a quick look. And above all else. DON’T LOCK YOUR KNEES.

Best .gif in a Dossier: Pepe the King Prawn

Face it. Who can resist his soft sensuality?

Most potentially fun, upcoming May Post: Dad’s and Grads Watches

Graduation season is fast approaching. Father’s Day will be here before you know it. Each year, we put out a list of watches that Dads and Grads might potentially enjoy as a gift. Like the Tax Refund post, it’s always fun to spend someone else’s money. Got a suggestion for a watch you gave (or received) that was a huge hit? Send those over to joe@dappered.com.

Feeling Nostalgic? Here’s the archive containing previous editions of Best of the Month that Was.