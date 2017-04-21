The Rock’s Meal Plan, Who’s Spying on you Now, & Eva’s Eyes

HE GETS THE GIRL IN THE END:

THAT’S SOME GOOD WORK THERE LOU: AKA “I know nothing!”*

IN PURSUIT OF ROCK: It’s not what you think. Also, that is a lot of cod.

SETTING BESIDE MY USUAL GRADE A CYNISISM…it suddenly got very dusty all up in here.

LIFEHACK OF THE WEEK? Over, under, around and through, Meet Mr. Bunny Rabbit, pull and through.

WHAT WAS THE NAME OF THAT RADIOHEAD SONG…oh yeah, “Karma Police.”

I’D READ THEM:

Brazilian artist Butcher Billy creates mock Stephen King book covers based on famous 80’s (mostly) songs about love and heartbreak. Brilliant.

HEADS UP: The Bose headphone folks are listening to you listening.

TEMPORARY ART: There is definitely something about this kind of art that I appreciate. Here today, gone tomorrow.

THE 800 LB GORILLA: It will eff you up every time. Even if you’re making all the right moves and providing actual answers. Mean gorilla.

THE OTHER 800 LB GORILLA: It will eff you up when it throws the baby out with the bathwater. Stupid gorilla.

NEVER ENOUGH EVA:

WILL THEY OR WON’T THEY? That is the question. Also, Hello Tosh.

OH THAT’S NASTY. Seriously Mother Nature: What the actual what.

YOUR MOGGIE: How they tamed your savage heart.

PIECES PARTS: To be more specific, a little bit of Jennifer + Scarlett + Emma + Megan + Duchess of Cambridge = perfection? Or, if you like, Harry + Ryan + Brad + David + Hugh.

GRATUITOUS ATTEMPT AT CURRYING FAVOR: When you’re happy and you know it.

BECAUSE, PEPE!

LONG READ OF THE WEEK: Come for the conspiracy theories and dystopian flick, stay for the study on mental illness, as rarely seen before.

I’M GOING TO LEAVE THIS RIGHT HERE: Sharing for a friend.

PERSPECTIVE: Meanwhile, in Newfoundland. Totally NOT a metaphor for anything at all. Nope.

IF YOU ARE ABOUT TO BE A DAD…this is relevant to your interests. Also, congrats!

AS MUCH AS WE ARE THE SAME…we are so completely not.

INCOMING!

Tim Johnstone is Dappered’s music correspondent as well as our resident gatherer of all things interwebs related. He doesn’t really hate people. Mostly

